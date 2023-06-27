As a child, I loved to read the 'England' magazine, which my grandma subscribed to since the '60s, and over the years she accumulated a whole collection. From one of the issues, I remember a letter from some respectful old gentleman, who, in particular, claimed that addressing him in the format 'sir [last name]' instead of the etiquette 'sir [first name]' gave him the moral right to send mail to trash bin without reading.

I wonder what this gentleman would say if he got an email one day? It is likely that his inbox would always be empty - after all, modern email culture is punctuated by sometimes completely strange and funny greetings and signoffs. And this list made by Bored Panda is dedicated to just these funny cases.

More info: Twitter

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

OhChickenBalls Report

5points
POST
#2

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

kate_mckean Report

3points
POST
#3

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

aelfred_D Report

3points
POST

People on Twitter are getting witty about the traditions that have developed over the decades that humanity has used e-mail, and how funny and ridiculous many of these traditions look from the point of view of elementary common sense. And indeed, after all, a significant part of these traditions originated back in the '90s, when the world and the internet were completely different. By the way, here you can check how different literally everything was in those days.
#4

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

karencheee Report

3points
POST
#5

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

delia_cai Report

3points
POST
#6

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

hermit_hwarang Report

2points
POST

Yes, the first prototypes of email go back to a much more distant past - in the '60s, when two MIT employees, Noel Morris and Tom Van Vleck, wrote the first mailing software ever. But until the second half of the '90s, when Hotmail first appeared, and then, a few months later, Yahoo Mail, email was still largely the preserve of a small audience of computer geeks. And then, in 2004, Gmail appeared - and emailing finally took shape, similar to its modern form.
#7

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

jonnysun Report

2points
POST
#8

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

alyssalimp Report

2points
POST
TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The same person that is way to happy and energetic when you walk into the office. Lol I'm happy you're happy but its too early to do good morning marathon laps around the office

0
0points
reply
#9

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

Kristen_Arnett Report

2points
POST

Of course, over a long time (and even twenty years in the fast-paced contemporary world - that's a hell of a lot!) email has acquired many peculiar etiquette rules, especially with regard to greetings and signoffs. "Most consider it poor etiquette to start an email by diving directly into the message. An email without a greeting is like starting a conversation without acknowledging the other person first. Selecting the best email greeting sets the tone for the rest of the email and influences how they read the remaining content," Indeed's article on choosing a proper greeting states.
#10

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

alexrkonrad Report

2points
POST
#11

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

lizchar Report

2points
POST
#12

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

SaraMooreWagne1 Report

2points
POST

A proper signoff is considered no less important - for example, Forbes even devoted a whole longread to the analysis of this topic, offering no less than 57 different variants of signoffs. However, for those who don't like to read a lot, here are four ground rules from Cynthia Lett, a business etiquette consultant in Silver Spring, MD:

1. Don't include quotes.

2. Avoid oversized corporate logos.

3. Include your title and contact info, but keep it short.

4. Do include some kind of sign-off.

Perhaps the fourth point is really the most important, don't you think?
#13

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

Vanrad19 Report

2points
POST
#14

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

Rachel_Sennott Report

1point
POST
#15

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

annabroges Report

1point
POST

On the other hand, you should not be like that old Briton with whom I began my narrative. After all, the unassuming form can always hide some truly unique content, so please make sure to read your emails. In the meantime, please scroll this selection to the very end and enjoy the most amusing pieces of email-related humor that Bored Panda has carefully selected for you on Twitter, and maybe share your own wit in the comments as well.
#16

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

SketchesbyBoze Report

1point
POST
#17

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

rebexxxxa Report

1point
POST
#18

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

elclimo Report

1point
POST
#19

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

jonnysun Report

1point
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A lot of the old execs at my company used lawful evil.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

swoph Report

1point
POST
TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ehh that's why I have a signature

0
0points
reply
#21

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

audipenny Report

1point
POST
TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
22 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Alright Audrey, I will be nice. But what did you do wrong? lol

0
0points
reply
#22

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

howie_hua Report

1point
POST
#23

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

anniemaisocial Report

1point
POST
#24

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

EmRusciano Report

1point
POST
#25

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

AlexNoonan6 Report

1point
POST
#26

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

jadincmoore Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#27

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

notorious_twub Report

1point
POST
TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oooo I like this, I might start doing it

0
0points
reply
#28

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

bridgemoneyapp Report

1point
POST
TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol HR would be at my door in a matter of seconds

0
0points
reply
#29

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

LeahJazzLive Report

1point
POST
#30

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

katherineggrace Report

1point
POST
#31

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

YoniAstro Report

1point
POST
#32

Emails-Greetings-Twitter

r_schuerman Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!