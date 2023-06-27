As a child, I loved to read the 'England' magazine, which my grandma subscribed to since the '60s, and over the years she accumulated a whole collection. From one of the issues, I remember a letter from some respectful old gentleman, who, in particular, claimed that addressing him in the format 'sir [last name]' instead of the etiquette 'sir [first name]' gave him the moral right to send mail to trash bin without reading.

I wonder what this gentleman would say if he got an email one day? It is likely that his inbox would always be empty - after all, modern email culture is punctuated by sometimes completely strange and funny greetings and signoffs. And this list made by Bored Panda is dedicated to just these funny cases.

More info: Twitter