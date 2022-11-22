In all the time we humans have been discovering and describing the world around us, we've only scratched the surface. In fact, scientists have estimated that there are about 8.7 million species of plants and animals in existence, however, only around 1.2 million of them have been identified and described so far (most of which are insects). This means that millions of other organisms remain a complete mystery.

But of course, even such a "small" number is too big for us regular folk to keep up with. And the subreddit 'Awwducational' is a great example of that. Its 4.9 million members keep sharing lesser-known facts about the animal kingdom, and even though the online community was founded all the way back in 2012, it doesn't seem to be running out of cute and educational titbits to surprise everyone with.

So even though we at Bored Panda have already written about 'Awwducational' here and here, we decided to compile the best posts that have since gone viral within the sub since our last publication. They're just too good to pass up!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Bat Toes Are Specially Designed To Relax In A Locked Position. This Means That When Bats Are Clinging On To The Roof Of A Cave Or Tree, They Are Actually Relaxing Their Feet

Bat Toes Are Specially Designed To Relax In A Locked Position. This Means That When Bats Are Clinging On To The Roof Of A Cave Or Tree, They Are Actually Relaxing Their Feet

It takes energy to release their grip and open up their little toes before taking off to fly in the night

JMyers666 , iowadnr.gov Report

33points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bats are so fascinating! Their echolocation is so cool, and this is even cooler :0

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

New Study Reveals That Bumblebees Will Roll Wooden Balls For Seemingly No Other Reason Than Fun, Becoming The First Insect Known To 'Play'

New Study Reveals That Bumblebees Will Roll Wooden Balls For Seemingly No Other Reason Than Fun, Becoming The First Insect Known To 'Play'

LordGhoul , scientificamerican.com Report

32points
POST
View more comments
#3

Here's Twinzy, A Half-Sider Budgie, Half-Siders Are Budgies With A Condition Called "Chimerism" Which, In Genetics, Means That It's The Result Of Non-Identical Twins Fusing Together Early In Their Development To Become One!

Here's Twinzy, A Half-Sider Budgie, Half-Siders Are Budgies With A Condition Called "Chimerism" Which, In Genetics, Means That It's The Result Of Non-Identical Twins Fusing Together Early In Their Development To Become One!

Boules_De_Plumes , wikipedia.org Report

28points
POST
Adelle
Adelle
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Twinzy is beautiful!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#4

The Australian Western Pygmy Possum Is Actually One Of The Largest Pygmy Possums In The World Despite Being No Larger Than A Typical Kiwi Fruit

The Australian Western Pygmy Possum Is Actually One Of The Largest Pygmy Possums In The World Despite Being No Larger Than A Typical Kiwi Fruit

StcStasi , australiangeographic.com Report

27points
POST
View more comments
#5

Bat-Eared Foxes Sleep Mostly During The Day In Their Burrows And Emerge At Dusk To Feed Mainly On Termites And Other Insects. As You Can Guess, They Have An Incredible Sense Of Hearing

Bat-Eared Foxes Sleep Mostly During The Day In Their Burrows And Emerge At Dusk To Feed Mainly On Termites And Other Insects. As You Can Guess, They Have An Incredible Sense Of Hearing

KimCureAll , wikipedia.org Report

25points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

IT’S LIKE A BUNNY AND A FOX- A BUNOX

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#6

The Indian Giant Squirrel Can Grow To A Full Length Of Over A Metre

The Indian Giant Squirrel Can Grow To A Full Length Of Over A Metre

HungryZenco , wikipedia.org Report

24points
POST
Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s so cute!! I feel like if I drew this people would think I made the colours up!

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

This Is An African Black Footed Cat. Despite Its Adorable Looks, It’s A Killing Machine. It’s Hunting Success Rate Is 60%, Compare That To A Lion’s 25%

This Is An African Black Footed Cat. Despite Its Adorable Looks, It’s A Killing Machine. It’s Hunting Success Rate Is 60%, Compare That To A Lion’s 25%

Sad-Spot5521 , roaring.earth Report

23points
POST
Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m pretty sure 60% are humans who can’t resist the cuteness

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#8

Although It Takes Newborn Elephants Only A Few Hours To Master Standing And Walking, They Need 1 Year To Figure Out How To Use Their Trunks To Drink Water

Although It Takes Newborn Elephants Only A Few Hours To Master Standing And Walking, They Need 1 Year To Figure Out How To Use Their Trunks To Drink Water

In the meantime they will flop around as they try different techniques to control it

Str024 , treehugger.com Report

22points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Baby elephants are the best, the lil (well, pretty big) cuties :D

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Arctic Foxes Are 'Ecosystem Engineers' Who Grow Beautiful Gardens. Organic Waste From The Foxes & Their Kills Make The Area Surrounding Their Dens More Fertile, Leading To Almost Three Times As Many Dune Grasses, Willows & Wildflowers To Sprout Up, Compared To The Rest Of The Tundra

Arctic Foxes Are 'Ecosystem Engineers' Who Grow Beautiful Gardens. Organic Waste From The Foxes & Their Kills Make The Area Surrounding Their Dens More Fertile, Leading To Almost Three Times As Many Dune Grasses, Willows & Wildflowers To Sprout Up, Compared To The Rest Of The Tundra

MistWeaver80 , nature.com Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#10

The Pink Fairy Armadillo Is The Smallest Species Of Its Kind. They Can Be Found In Central Argentina Amongst Sandy Plains And Dunes

The Pink Fairy Armadillo Is The Smallest Species Of Its Kind. They Can Be Found In Central Argentina Amongst Sandy Plains And Dunes

Twerky_Jurky , wikipedia.org Report

20points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is anyone else thinking of that worm episode from spongebob? Just me?

3
3points
reply
#11

The Maned Wolf Is The One Of Largest Canid In South America. This Species Is The Only Member Of Its Genus. Although Technically, It Is Not A Fox Or A Wolf. Its Long Legs Are Likely An Adaptation To The Tall Grasslands Of Its Native Habitat

The Maned Wolf Is The One Of Largest Canid In South America. This Species Is The Only Member Of Its Genus. Although Technically, It Is Not A Fox Or A Wolf. Its Long Legs Are Likely An Adaptation To The Tall Grasslands Of Its Native Habitat

Soupmandog589 , seaworld.org Report

19points
POST
Jaaawn
Jaaawn
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Legs for days!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#12

The Giant Wood Moth Is One Of The Largest Moth Species In The World. According To The Australian Museum, Adult Females Are About Twice As Large As Males, Can Weigh Up To 30 Grams, And Have A Wingspan Of Up To 25 Centimeters. They Live In The Forests Of Australia And New Zealand

The Giant Wood Moth Is One Of The Largest Moth Species In The World. According To The Australian Museum, Adult Females Are About Twice As Large As Males, Can Weigh Up To 30 Grams, And Have A Wingspan Of Up To 25 Centimeters. They Live In The Forests Of Australia And New Zealand

m3antar , https://australian.museum/ Report

18points
POST
tHeBoRdEsTpAnDa
tHeBoRdEsTpAnDa
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

`The way we treat moths vs the way we treat butterflies is the prime example of pretty privilege`

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#13

Desert Rain Frogs Live In Clusters (Also Called Armies), Are Near Threatened Species As Of 2016, And Love Burrowing!

Desert Rain Frogs Live In Clusters (Also Called Armies), Are Near Threatened Species As Of 2016, And Love Burrowing!

niluphel , eol.org Report

17points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, these are the cutest things EVER. They make the most adorable sound, I will link a video! https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=cBkWhkAZ9ds

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#14

The Resplendent Quetzal Is A Sacred Symbol In Mesoamerica And Guatemala's National Bird, Pictured On The Country's Flag. They Favor Eating Fruit In The Avocado Family, Eating Them Whole Before Regurgitating The Pits. Essentially Making Them The Avocado "Gardeners" Of Their Forest Habitats

The Resplendent Quetzal Is A Sacred Symbol In Mesoamerica And Guatemala's National Bird, Pictured On The Country's Flag. They Favor Eating Fruit In The Avocado Family, Eating Them Whole Before Regurgitating The Pits. Essentially Making Them The Avocado "Gardeners" Of Their Forest Habitats

They favor eating fruit in the avocado family, eating them whole before regurgitating the pits. Essentially making them the avocado "Gardeners" of their forest habitats

IdyllicSafeguard , abcbirds.org Report

17points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like these would be in a Disney movie lol

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#15

The Blue Fairy Penguin Is Indigenous To The Southern Coastlines Of Australia And New Zealand. They Are The Smallest Species Of Penguin In The World

The Blue Fairy Penguin Is Indigenous To The Southern Coastlines Of Australia And New Zealand. They Are The Smallest Species Of Penguin In The World

ToughAcanthisitta451 , wikipedia.or Report

17points
POST
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
56 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is from a video that shows that penguin make a sound akin to a giggle when tickled! It's so funny! I believe his name is Cookie if I remember correctly.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#16

This Is The Astounding ‘Babysitter’ Bone Bed Containing Multiple, Exceptionally Preserved Baby Psittacosaurus Dinosaurs

This Is The Astounding ‘Babysitter’ Bone Bed Containing Multiple, Exceptionally Preserved Baby Psittacosaurus Dinosaurs

What was most astonishing was that the larger animal wasn't sexually mature, meaning it wasn't the parent, suggesting communal child-rearing behavior, hence the find's name

reddit.com , phys.org Report

16points
POST
Minath
Minath
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Meerkats also have babysitters, only the matriarch gives birth but the lower ranking older siblings will babysit while the mob go out to hunt.

5
5points
reply
#17

Fun Fact, You Can Rent Goats To Clear Brush Off Your Property. They Eat Everything, Including Poison Ivy, And It's Much More Eco Friendly Than Weed Killer

Fun Fact, You Can Rent Goats To Clear Brush Off Your Property. They Eat Everything, Including Poison Ivy, And It's Much More Eco Friendly Than Weed Killer

Ezada , wikipedia.org Report

16points
POST
highwaycrossingfrog
highwaycrossingfrog
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*in the USA. It's be so nice if Americans could try to remember that other countries exist

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#18

The Appaloosa Is An American Horse Breed Known For Its Distinctive And Colorful Leopard Complex-Spotted Coat. Each Horse's Color Pattern Is Genetically The Result Of Various Overlay Patterns On One Of Several Recognized Base Coat Colors. This Particular Appaloosa Is Sporting A Peacock-Leopard Coat

The Appaloosa Is An American Horse Breed Known For Its Distinctive And Colorful Leopard Complex-Spotted Coat. Each Horse's Color Pattern Is Genetically The Result Of Various Overlay Patterns On One Of Several Recognized Base Coat Colors. This Particular Appaloosa Is Sporting A Peacock-Leopard Coat

SingaporeCrabby , wikipedia.org Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#19

Owls Cannot Move Their Eyes, Only Their Heads

Owls Cannot Move Their Eyes, Only Their Heads

JMyers666 , owlpages.com Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#20

Songbirds Like This Indigo Bunting Use The Stars To Navigate While Migrating. Studies Show That The Birds Especially Rely On The North Star, Ursa Major, And Cassiopeia

Songbirds Like This Indigo Bunting Use The Stars To Navigate While Migrating. Studies Show That The Birds Especially Rely On The North Star, Ursa Major, And Cassiopeia

Imaginary-Ostrich515 , nationalzoo.si.edu Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#21

Platypuses/Platypi Are Extremely Affectionate, Also Have The Most Rem Sleep Of Any Animal (5.8-8 H/Day)

Platypuses/Platypi Are Extremely Affectionate, Also Have The Most Rem Sleep Of Any Animal (5.8-8 H/Day)

ToughAcanthisitta451 , wikipedia.org Report

13points
POST
Vae
Vae
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I will take one... maybe two.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#22

Researchers At The Tel Aviv University Found Out That Bat Squeaks Are Not Random. They Actually Argue With Each Other. They Even Use Different To Es Of Voice While "Talking" To Different Individuals

Researchers At The Tel Aviv University Found Out That Bat Squeaks Are Not Random. They Actually Argue With Each Other. They Even Use Different To Es Of Voice While "Talking" To Different Individuals

child-of-old-gods , smithsonianmag.com Report

13points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cool, but is that a bat ball in the picture? 😂

2
2points
reply
#23

When Two Galapagos Tortoises Fighting, Physical Contact Is Rare, They Extending Their Neck To Intimidate Their Opponent. The Tortoise Have Higher Head Position Win The Battle

When Two Galapagos Tortoises Fighting, Physical Contact Is Rare, They Extending Their Neck To Intimidate Their Opponent. The Tortoise Have Higher Head Position Win The Battle

AfterAside6394 , jstor.org Report

13points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Oh you wanna go bro, you wanna go?” *dodges around and stretches neck* “YEA FIGHT ME BRING IT ON”

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#24

The Fossa Is Madagascar's Top Predator. It Is The Only Animal That Hunts The Island's Lemurs, Able To Move Swiftly Through The Trees

The Fossa Is Madagascar's Top Predator. It Is The Only Animal That Hunts The Island's Lemurs, Able To Move Swiftly Through The Trees

Unlike most animals, it isn't active at a set time, making it cathemeral - it wakes and sleeps whenever it feels like it

IdyllicSafeguard , nationalgeographic.com Report

12points
POST
#25

Gray Wolves Eating Blueberries; Wolves Actually Covet Berries And Other Fruits, During Their Growing Seasons Berries Can Make Up 80% Of Wolf Packs' Diet

Gray Wolves Eating Blueberries; Wolves Actually Covet Berries And Other Fruits, During Their Growing Seasons Berries Can Make Up 80% Of Wolf Packs' Diet

EmptySpaceForAHeart , voyageurswolfproject.org Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#26

The Little Hands On These Cuties Are Their Pelvic Fins Which Form Suction Disks. The Suction Disks Are Used To Strongly Attach Themselves To Rocks And Other Objects

The Little Hands On These Cuties Are Their Pelvic Fins Which Form Suction Disks. The Suction Disks Are Used To Strongly Attach Themselves To Rocks And Other Objects

Meechyyp , wikipedia.org Report

12points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

AHH CUTENESS OVERLOAD! Orange blobby suction fish, could it get any better?!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#27

The Wild Iberian Lynx Population Has Increased Tenfold In The Last Two Decades, From 94 Individuals In 2002 To 1,111 Lynxes In 2021, A True Success Story Owing To Conservation Efforts And Public Awareness. Listed As "Endangered", The Lynx Lives In Fragmented Wilderness Areas In Spain And Portugal

The Wild Iberian Lynx Population Has Increased Tenfold In The Last Two Decades, From 94 Individuals In 2002 To 1,111 Lynxes In 2021, A True Success Story Owing To Conservation Efforts And Public Awareness. Listed As "Endangered", The Lynx Lives In Fragmented Wilderness Areas In Spain And Portugal

Sayara2022 , wikipedia.org Report

12points
POST
#28

The Olinguito (Bassaricyon Neblina) Made Global Headlines When Scientists Announced Its Discovery In 2013, A Notable Event As This Was The First Carnivore Described In The Western Hemisphere Since The 1970s. It Is Native To The Forests Of Colombia And Ecuador. This Is A Photo Of A Baby Olinguito

The Olinguito (Bassaricyon Neblina) Made Global Headlines When Scientists Announced Its Discovery In 2013, A Notable Event As This Was The First Carnivore Described In The Western Hemisphere Since The 1970s. It Is Native To The Forests Of Colombia And Ecuador. This Is A Photo Of A Baby Olinguito

Sayara2022 , news.mongabay.com Report

12points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
21 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Murder mittens of a cat, body of a bear! I want to hug it (well, maybe not those claws are really sharp)

1
1point
reply
#29

Young Malayan Tapirs Have Brown Hair With White Irregular Stripes And Spots, A Pattern That Enables Them To Hide Effectively In The Dappled Light Of The Forest. They Take On Adult Coloration 4 To 7 Months After Birth

Young Malayan Tapirs Have Brown Hair With White Irregular Stripes And Spots, A Pattern That Enables Them To Hide Effectively In The Dappled Light Of The Forest. They Take On Adult Coloration 4 To 7 Months After Birth

This young Malayan tapir is at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, WA

Sayara2022 , wikipedia.org Report

11points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i want to name it oreo and hug it

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#30

In Most Deer Species, Only The Males Grow Antlers. For Reindeer, Both The Males And Females Grow Them. A Female Reindeer Begins Growing Antlers In May And Keeps Them All The Way Until After The Winter Birthing Season To Protect Their Young From Predators (Perfect Mother's Day Fact)

In Most Deer Species, Only The Males Grow Antlers. For Reindeer, Both The Males And Females Grow Them. A Female Reindeer Begins Growing Antlers In May And Keeps Them All The Way Until After The Winter Birthing Season To Protect Their Young From Predators (Perfect Mother's Day Fact)

C1NN4B0Y , sandiegozoo.org Report

11points
POST
Minath
Minath
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Meaning Rudolph is a girl.

0
0points
reply
#31

Blue-Footed Boobies Have Bright Blue Feet Due To Their Diet, And The Level Of Brightness Shows How Healthy The Bird Is To Their Mate!

Blue-Footed Boobies Have Bright Blue Feet Due To Their Diet, And The Level Of Brightness Shows How Healthy The Bird Is To Their Mate!

NatsuDragnee1 , wikipedia Report

11points
POST
Lee Macro
Lee Macro
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*giggles*.....you said boobies

0
0points
reply
#32

The Male Of The Purple-Gold Jumping Spider (Irura Bidenticulata) Is Recognized By Its Striking, Shiny Magenta-Gold Patterned Body. It Was Discovered In 2011 In Southeast Asia. The Purple-Gold Jumping Spider Typically Measures 5–6 Mm. It Is Not Considered Harmful To Humans

The Male Of The Purple-Gold Jumping Spider (Irura Bidenticulata) Is Recognized By Its Striking, Shiny Magenta-Gold Patterned Body. It Was Discovered In 2011 In Southeast Asia. The Purple-Gold Jumping Spider Typically Measures 5–6 Mm. It Is Not Considered Harmful To Humans

SingaporeCrabby , wikipedia.org Report

11points
POST
Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oof, I thought aw look at that so pretty, yeah I saw those legs and scrolled so fast 🙈

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#33

Hippos Were Thought To ‘Sweat Blood’. A Thick Red Substance Containing Hipposudoric Acid, Which Is Red, And Norhipposudoric Acid, Which Is Orange Oozes From Glands Over Its Skin Helping To Control Body Temperature , And Acting As A Sunscreen And Antibiotic

Hippos Were Thought To ‘Sweat Blood’. A Thick Red Substance Containing Hipposudoric Acid, Which Is Red, And Norhipposudoric Acid, Which Is Orange Oozes From Glands Over Its Skin Helping To Control Body Temperature , And Acting As A Sunscreen And Antibiotic

RainD1 , nature.com Report

10points
POST
Potato Panda
Potato Panda
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it does look a bit like blood tho-

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#34

Black-Footed Ferrets Are Among The Most Endangered And Rarest Mammals Native To North America. In Fact, The Species Was Declared Extinct In 1979, However, In 1981 A Residual Wild Population Was Discovered In Wyoming. This Ferret, Born In 2020, Was The First Ever U.S. Endangered Animal To Be Cloned

Black-Footed Ferrets Are Among The Most Endangered And Rarest Mammals Native To North America. In Fact, The Species Was Declared Extinct In 1979, However, In 1981 A Residual Wild Population Was Discovered In Wyoming. This Ferret, Born In 2020, Was The First Ever U.S. Endangered Animal To Be Cloned

KimCureAll , wikipedia.org Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#35

The Common Fruit-Piercing Moth May Be One Of The Major Fruit Pests Of The World, But Its Caterpillar Looks Like The Cosmos Itself

The Common Fruit-Piercing Moth May Be One Of The Major Fruit Pests Of The World, But Its Caterpillar Looks Like The Cosmos Itself

HoolooVee , wikipedia.org Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#36

Tragulus Kanchil, The Lesser Malay Chevrotain (Mouse Deer). The Smallest Known Hooved Mammal In The World

Tragulus Kanchil, The Lesser Malay Chevrotain (Mouse Deer). The Smallest Known Hooved Mammal In The World

ToughAcanthisitta451 , wikipedia.org Report

10points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
22 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s literally a shrunken deer lmfao

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#37

The Tufted Coquette Is A Hummingbird That Breeds In Eastern Venezuela, Trinidad, Guiana, And Northern Brazil. The Male, Pictured Here, Has A Rufous Head Crest And A Coppery Green Back With A Whitish Rump Band That Is Prominent In Flight. Tufted Coquettes Are Known For Being Quite Approachable

The Tufted Coquette Is A Hummingbird That Breeds In Eastern Venezuela, Trinidad, Guiana, And Northern Brazil. The Male, Pictured Here, Has A Rufous Head Crest And A Coppery Green Back With A Whitish Rump Band That Is Prominent In Flight. Tufted Coquettes Are Known For Being Quite Approachable

Sayara2022 , wikipedia Report

10points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks pissed, so cute

0
0points
reply
#38

The Long-Eared Jerboa Has Ears That Are Two-Thirds As Long As Its Body

The Long-Eared Jerboa Has Ears That Are Two-Thirds As Long As Its Body

Missfit_Molly_Dolly , nationalgeographic.com Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#39

Rats Enjoy Being Groomed, And It's Actually Good For Them. It Releases Endorphins And Oxytocin, Promoting Happiness And Social Bonding. It Reduces Stress And Promotes Good Health. Research Found That Rats That Were Groomed More As Babies Were Calmer, Braver And Had Better Immune Systems

Rats Enjoy Being Groomed, And It's Actually Good For Them. It Releases Endorphins And Oxytocin, Promoting Happiness And Social Bonding. It Reduces Stress And Promotes Good Health. Research Found That Rats That Were Groomed More As Babies Were Calmer, Braver And Had Better Immune Systems

ocdumbos , wikipedia.org Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#40

The Peacock Katydid (Pterochroza Ocellata) Resembles Dead Leaves While Camouflaging, But If Threatened, It Will Reveal Its Menacing Eye Spots. No Two Peacock Katydids Have Identical Color Patterns Or Wing Shapes So As To Reduce The Risk That Predators Could Learn To Recognize A Fixed Visual Pattern

The Peacock Katydid (Pterochroza Ocellata) Resembles Dead Leaves While Camouflaging, But If Threatened, It Will Reveal Its Menacing Eye Spots. No Two Peacock Katydids Have Identical Color Patterns Or Wing Shapes So As To Reduce The Risk That Predators Could Learn To Recognize A Fixed Visual Pattern

KimCureAll , today.uconn.edu Report

9points
POST
#41

Japanese Honey Bees (Apis Cerana Japonica) Have A Unique Defense Against Raiding “Murder Hornets”. They Mob The Intruder And Vibrate So Intensely That They Boil The Hornet Alive

Japanese Honey Bees (Apis Cerana Japonica) Have A Unique Defense Against Raiding “Murder Hornets”. They Mob The Intruder And Vibrate So Intensely That They Boil The Hornet Alive

remotectrl , bugsneedheroes.co Report

9points
POST
Littlemiss
Littlemiss
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now that is a skill I need to develop!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#42

The Black Tear Lines Under A Cheetah’s Eyes Protect Them From Glare And Strong Sunlight

The Black Tear Lines Under A Cheetah’s Eyes Protect Them From Glare And Strong Sunlight

GeorgeVlad , cheetah Report

9points
POST
Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Similar to the kohl makeup Ancient Egyptians wore around their eyes, and for the same reason!

0
0points
reply
#43

Wallace's Flying Frog, Also Known As The Gliding Frog, Has Adapted Membranes Between Its Long Toes. It Uses These Membranes, By Splaying Out Its Toes, To Glide From Tree To Tree Or To The Ground - Sometimes Covering Distances Of 50 Feet (Over 15 Metres) Or More

Wallace's Flying Frog, Also Known As The Gliding Frog, Has Adapted Membranes Between Its Long Toes. It Uses These Membranes, By Splaying Out Its Toes, To Glide From Tree To Tree Or To The Ground - Sometimes Covering Distances Of 50 Feet (Over 15 Metres) Or More

IdyllicSafeguard , nationalgeographic.com Report

9points
POST
Adelle
Adelle
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Make way for the amazing Frogman!

1
1point
reply
#44

While Donkeys May Have A Notorious Reputation For Being Stubborn, They Are Actually Quite Fearless Dealing With Predators As Well As Intelligent, Playful And Curious

While Donkeys May Have A Notorious Reputation For Being Stubborn, They Are Actually Quite Fearless Dealing With Predators As Well As Intelligent, Playful And Curious

When this donkey in Arkansas received presents a few days ago, his owner reported he "always gets so excited when he gets a new one"

KimCureAll , hedonkeysanctuary Report

8points
POST
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Donkeys are so brave, they are often used to protect livestock against predators. But contrary to dogs, they are not really protecting the livestock, they are just very territorial.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#45

Honduran White Bats Nest In Heliconia Plant Leaves, By Building Upside-Down V-Shaped ‘Tents’

Honduran White Bats Nest In Heliconia Plant Leaves, By Building Upside-Down V-Shaped ‘Tents’

kersedlife , wikipedia Report

8points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

AHH they look like those Peep marshmallows! Sooo cute :D

0
0points
reply
#46

Devil Rays Or Flying Mobulas Are Known For Breaching The Water's Surface, Sometimes Exhibiting Aerial Acrobatic Displays, Even Flips, That End In Big Splashes. Marine Biologists Aren't Exactly Sure Why They Engage In Such Behavior

Devil Rays Or Flying Mobulas Are Known For Breaching The Water's Surface, Sometimes Exhibiting Aerial Acrobatic Displays, Even Flips, That End In Big Splashes. Marine Biologists Aren't Exactly Sure Why They Engage In Such Behavior

SingaporeCrabby , wikipedia Report

8points
POST
#47

Aardwolf In The Cincinnati Zoo. It's The World's Smallest Hyena And Feeds Exclusively On Insects, And Actively Detests Meat Unless Softened Or Well Cooked

Aardwolf In The Cincinnati Zoo. It's The World's Smallest Hyena And Feeds Exclusively On Insects, And Actively Detests Meat Unless Softened Or Well Cooked

ToughAcanthisitta451 , wikipedia Report

8points
POST
#48

Asian Elephants Will Gestate Young For 18 To 22 Months. Meaning They Have One Of The Longest Pregnancy Of Any Land Animal, Only Rivaled By African Elephants. They Typically Only Have One Calf, But For A Female At The Rosamond Gifford Zoo In New York, She Was Carrying Double The Cuteness!

Asian Elephants Will Gestate Young For 18 To 22 Months. Meaning They Have One Of The Longest Pregnancy Of Any Land Animal, Only Rivaled By African Elephants. They Typically Only Have One Calf, But For A Female At The Rosamond Gifford Zoo In New York, She Was Carrying Double The Cuteness!

Lazy_Raptor_Comics , bbcearth Report

8points
POST
#49

Kodkods Are The Smallest Wild Felid In The Americas And Have The Smallest Distribution Of Any Cat In The Americas. They Occur Only In Central And Southern Chile, With Marginal Populations In Adjoining Areas Of Argentina

Kodkods Are The Smallest Wild Felid In The Americas And Have The Smallest Distribution Of Any Cat In The Americas. They Occur Only In Central And Southern Chile, With Marginal Populations In Adjoining Areas Of Argentina

bearable_lightness , wildcatconservation Report

8points
POST
#50

Costasiella Kuroshimae (Leaf Sheep) Are Capable Of A Chemical Process Called Kleptoplasty, In Which They Retain The Chloroplasts From The Algae They Feed On. Absorbing The Chloroplasts From Algae Then Enables Them To Indirectly Perform Photosynthesis

Costasiella Kuroshimae (Leaf Sheep) Are Capable Of A Chemical Process Called Kleptoplasty, In Which They Retain The Chloroplasts From The Algae They Feed On. Absorbing The Chloroplasts From Algae Then Enables Them To Indirectly Perform Photosynthesis

RainD1 , gfycat Report

8points
POST
#51

There Are More Than 530 Species Of Flowering Plants That Rely On Bats As Either Their Major Or Exclusive Pollinators

There Are More Than 530 Species Of Flowering Plants That Rely On Bats As Either Their Major Or Exclusive Pollinators

remotectrl , batcon.org Report

8points
POST
#52

A Female Red Panda Was Recorded To Have Eaten 20,000 Bamboo Leaves In One Day! Red Pandas Need To Eat So Much Bamboo Because They Can Only Digest About 24% Of The Bamboo They Consume

A Female Red Panda Was Recorded To Have Eaten 20,000 Bamboo Leaves In One Day! Red Pandas Need To Eat So Much Bamboo Because They Can Only Digest About 24% Of The Bamboo They Consume

Ragnoroak766 , animalfactguide Report

8points
POST
#53

Asian Elephants Are Much Fuzzier Than African Elephants And Are Actually More Closely Related To Extinct Woolly Mammoths. Babies Are Often Born With A Full Head Of Hair, Which Usually Thins Out As They Age

Asian Elephants Are Much Fuzzier Than African Elephants And Are Actually More Closely Related To Extinct Woolly Mammoths. Babies Are Often Born With A Full Head Of Hair, Which Usually Thins Out As They Age

Dr_Mantis-Shrimp_PhD , wikipedia.org Report

8points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oh my GOD i’m having a cuteness overload

1
1point
reply
#54

The Shell Of A Turtle Is Not An Exoskeleton, As Some People Mistakenly Assert. The Shell Is A Modified Ribcage And Part Of The Vertebral Column. It Cannot Be "Taken Off" (As Cartoons Would Lead Us To Believe) Anymore Than You Could "Take Off" Your Spine And Ribs

The Shell Of A Turtle Is Not An Exoskeleton, As Some People Mistakenly Assert. The Shell Is A Modified Ribcage And Part Of The Vertebral Column. It Cannot Be "Taken Off" (As Cartoons Would Lead Us To Believe) Anymore Than You Could "Take Off" Your Spine And Ribs