To each their own, people often say, referring to, well, basically anything in life. And hobbies are in no way an exception. While some people spend their time enjoying the thrill of kitesurfing, others might be equally content with staying at home and doing some knitting. And who’s to say that one is better or worse than the other?

The internet community, of course. When it comes to Reddit users, for instance, they seem to approve of certain hobbies more than others; and they don’t shy away from sharing their opinions. That’s what they did after Redditor u/zer0w0rries asked the ‘Ask Reddit’ community what are some dumb hobbies mainly practiced by wealthy people. Scroll down to find the answers on the list below and see what hobbies redditors see no point in taking up.

#1

Fox hunting

Verlorenfrog , Dušan veverkolog Report

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
2 hours ago

ANY hunting for "sport"!

#2

Golf. Let's cut this forest down so we can build hundred of km2 of field for the most boring sport in existence

tell_no_tale , Andrew Shelley Report

Montana
Montana
Community Member
2 hours ago

And let’s use thousands of liters of water, to keep it green- after we have cut down all the moisturizing, shadowing elements. 🥵Same with the housing areas with just grass- it is gross.

#3

Flying to a convention against climate change in your private jet.

Gekkedutchy , Yaroslav Muzychenko Report

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
2 hours ago

It is not a hobby of wealthy individuals, but of country leaders, therefore paid for by the taxes of citizens who would indeed like measures against climate change. Kafkaian.

#4

How is horse racing not up in the top? It is also cruel and deadly. Something like 8 horses died for the Derby alone this year.

Tyraxus , Taylor Sondgeroth Report

Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
2 hours ago

Yup. I don't understand why this (and dog racing) is still legal.

#5

“What Are Some Really Dumb Hobbies, Mainly Practiced By Wealthy Individuals?” (40 Answers) i live in Germany.
a guy in my neighboorhood hit the lottery, first thing he did was to fly to Russia and go Bear Hunting.

I cant understand why its someones dream to kill beautiful animals. Almost like the movie Ghost Dog

Dry-Ad-4264 , Mark Basarab Report

Lucifer
Lucifer
Community Member
1 hour ago

All these so called "hunters" should be left in the wild without any weapons, instruments or even clothes and see how well they fare. Drop them off in a high predator area.

#6

Rich christian people traveling to impoverished countries and calling it a "mission"

gutsplatter , Aleksandra B. Report

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
2 hours ago

... travelling to impoverished countries and "living the life"

#7

Paying to go see the titanic

sugarw0000kie , Zlaťáky.cz Report

#8

Breeding and showing dogs, especially the tiny ones with the f****d up noses and tiny heads where their brains don't even fit anymore

Ellenvanity , Pauline Loroy Report

H05
H05
Community Member
24 minutes ago

I take issue with lumping all breeders together. There are waaay too many people out there continuing to churn out these more and more disfigured breeds and mass producing over saturated breeds that are already packing shelters. BUT, there are also people out there that genuinely love a specific breed and are willing to put in the time any money into breeding and raising healthy puppies. These are also the people that understand that if you're doing it right, you're not making a profit on it.

#9

Playing at who builds the biggest rocket to 'colonize other planets'

thenizzle , NASA Report

Lucifer
Lucifer
Community Member
1 hour ago

They won't be "colonizing" planets. It's more of a race to mine the s**t out of them. They already mined the c**p out of Earth through colonization and occupations. The next available option is other bodies in the solar system.

#10

Shooting elephants. They just stand there facing off to you, and you just shoot them. Sounds like a waste of time

Not_my_fault2626 , Mylon Ollila Report

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago

Sounds like a waste of life!

#11

Collecting the same Rolex in different variations. And never wearing any because it's in a safe.

Smegma_Surfer , Christian Wiediger Report

Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oh dear, Rolex is not a luxury brand and Rolex watches are not that expensive. They are so far away from Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe or Vacheron Constantin to name a few. No one is keeping a Rolex in a safe..

#12

Recording yourself giving s**t to the poor

Ok_Research_8379 , Dynamic Wang Report

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Most "influencers", "content providers" are not beneficial to society, to understate it mildly.

#13

Talking down on poor people with things like "stop buying coffee and you'll be rich one day"

Strawhat-Shawty , Fahmi Fakhrudin Report

V33333P
V33333P
Community Member
47 minutes ago

No no no, it's avocado toast we have to stop eating in order to afford a house /s

#14

Paying to disturb an underwater gravesite because they got too bored in their mansion

Weird_Turnover7846 Report

#15

Buying an expensive car and then keeping it in your garage without ever actually driving it.

zerbey , Bradley Pisney Report

PeePeePooPoo
PeePeePooPoo
Community Member
1 hour ago

There's a guy from Canada who bought a Lamborghini I think and he drives it everyday, even during winter somehow.. People called him crazy because it's not the most suitable car for their climate, but he said he didn't spend all that money he worked for so he can have a delicate toy in his garage, he wants to enjoy it.

#16

12 metre yacht racing. Like standing fully clothed in a cold shower and tearing up hundred dollar bills. By the million.

AchillesNtortus , Jordan Cormack Report

#17

Canned hunts.

We can argue the ethics of hunting all day long. On the one hard, you have the cruel barbarism of fox hunting. On the other hand, you had paid permit hunting for big, exotic game (*where the permit only allows for specifically designated culls and profit goes directly to conservation).

But canned hunting? F**k. At least fox hunting and permit hunting require some measure of skill and afford some opportunity for the animal to escape.

Canned hunts are often marketed as "exotic game ranches;" places people go to get a guaranteed kill of a particular species. You know how you get that guaranteed kill? Because the game are fenced in and are often reliant on human care (so they have limited fear of humans compared to their wild roaming counterparts). There's nothing sporting about it.

Imagine going to a dairy farm and bragging about how you bagged a big cow. That's what canned hunting sounds like to others.

thatsharkchick , Hunter Brumels Report

#18

Lobbying politicians to enrich themselves and cut corners for their respective businesses to the detriment of everyone, including themselves in the long run. They have to breathe the same air everyone else does.

theultimaterage Report

#19

Even though I enjoy the taste, collecting ultra expensive wine and not ever drinking it. Technically it can be an investment, but if they never sell it then its not really an investment IMHO.

Additional-Bag-1961 , Klara Kulikova Report

Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Wine collectors who don’t drink their bottles are a tiny small minority. Most of them are willing to age their wines for decades for the pleasure of drinking an excellent old wine. And they usually know everything there is to know about the best time to drink any bottle (not all wines are meant to be kept in a cellar for years)

#20

Making one dollar bets with other rich people that disrupts and ruins normal people's lives. Social experiments and such.

Basically using regular people as playthings.

Basically using regular people as playthings.

dirtymoney , Christopher Burns Report

similarly
similarly
Community Member
34 minutes ago

lmao. Somebody just watched "Trading Places".

#21

Being cheap. One of my friends has the money to buy the restaurants we eat at, but if we split an item she'll fraction out how much she puts towards it. "I only ate 1 slice of pizza and there are 6 in total, so I'll put down 1/6." She also factors this into tipping. Drives me mental.

Big-Buy8579 , Jonas Leupe Report

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited)

It's called being stingy!

#22

Going to space

_Shape-Shifter , NASA Report

Wesley Clifford
Wesley Clifford
Community Member
1 hour ago

NGL If I was rich, I'd totally go to space.

#23

"Climbing" Everest.

ThePizzaNoid , Christopher Burns Report

Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
Community Member
1 hour ago

And leaving your garbage, if not your corpse, behind...

#24

Buying solid gold toilets and other items

Mysterious-Glass6620 , Maria Orlova Report

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
2 hours ago

I would understand if their poop was pure gold!

#25

Submarine rides to ship wrecks.

Raspberries-Are-Evil Report

The Doom Song
The Doom Song
Community Member
1 hour ago

Okay enough with this. Too soon guys

#26

Collecting high-end trading cards. Even worse is buying high-end unopened boxes/cases to open. Drake spent an estimated $200k on unopened cases looking for [one specific card.]

Jmac0585 , 2H Media Report

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
2 hours ago

[one specific card] ... has that been censored?

#27

people that collect luxury clothing brands and shoes and than never wear them.

Senpailightning , Christian Wiediger Report

PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
1 hour ago

“… and THEN never …”

#28

Challenging other wealthy individuals to cage match MMA fights.

Flizatt , Derrick Treadwell Report

sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago

I wouldn't mind watching Musk v Zuckerberg

#29

I just watched on Netflix rich Arabs cloning camels by the dozen because that first camel was really pretty.

SnooComics8268 , Nour Wageh Report

sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago

I didn't know there was such a thing as a pretty camel

#30

I used to work at a very pricey private school and one the big donors took it upon himself to make these big-a*s sculptures of extinct birds from around the world and then he would make a big deal of installing these things in the last place the bird was seen, even if it was in the middle of the jungle. And he paid people to follow him around and make a documentary about it. The sculptures weren’t even good, but can you imagine disrupting an ecosystem to put your piece of c**p homage to an extinct animal in it?! How does that even make sense?

The school had to kiss his a*s to keep the money flowing and allowed him to install one of his sculptures on the school grounds. Then they made all the middle schoolers spend an afternoon watching his vanity—oops I mean documentary—and making carrier pigeons out of paper cutouts. It was a big joke.

chocolate_nutty_cone Report

Yes yes
Yes yes
Community Member
1 hour ago

Being rich doesn't mean you are intelligent or even a sensible person. This is sad ...

#31

My mom used to love watching the Barrett-Jackson Car Auction, specifically the one held in Scottsdale, AZ where they sell very expensive cars. She would always tell me that if she ever bought one of those expensive cars she would never put it away in storage, she would drive that thing all over the place.

frecklearms1991 Report

#32

Going to restaurants and ordering expensive raw delicacies that are often HORRID

Garbage_Street , Viviana Rishe Report

lenka
lenka
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm not wealthy and I love oysters and you dont have to go to expensive restaurants to get them. You can get them in seaside towns in paper boxes, or directly from the fish market.

#33

I heard once, some rich people pay sexually active older couples to have sex in front of them. I dont know how much is true. But I know for sure, one of my college class classmate who looked like Ryan Gosling in college was hired by two wealthy couples for a summer and had sex binges for hours. Most of the time he was watched by their husband's. He said these woman are probably in 60's and sex maniacs.

He didn't liked that after that assignment and found religion. Later got married and happily living with his wife.

SevereHorror Report

#34

Going on exotic vacations to resorts in remote locations and not actually learning anything about the culture of the place they're temporarily colonizing

dirtyhippiebartend , Ioana Cristiana Report

lenka
lenka
Community Member
1 hour ago

Temporarily colonizing? OK... I totally get where you are coming from here and I agree that tourists should make an effort to understand or learn something about local culture of places they travel... but to call tourists colonists is quite a stretch.

#35

Cavediving. What motivates someone to wedge themselves into tiny spaces that human's don't fit into? Let alone in water?

chick3nslut , Ayman Zaki Report

lenka
lenka
Community Member
1 hour ago

Is this a rich person hobby or an adrenaline seekers hobby? I know quite a few people who are not at all wealthy who are into cave diving. Most of them take jobs as dive instructors to pursue their hobby.

#36

Buying and collecting rare/expensive art.

Ralphroberts603 , Artur Matosyan Report

Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Or commissioning art and making people live off their talent.

#37

Betting 6 or 7 figure sums on games of pure chance like roulette and baccarat.

TooOldToBePunk Report

#38

Someone once told me that Jerry Seinfeld owns a massive garage in which he stores one model of every single Porsche car ever made by Porsche. Like… why?? I understand collecting some cars if you’re wealthy, that’s a cool hobby but.. EVERY Porsche ever made?! Like what does he do with all these cars? Pour himself a drink and just look at them? You know damn well he’s not driving all of them

October101190 Report

#39

Collecting rare butterflies and rare fish. Having seen how it's done and basically all the rich do is buy them, it's f*****g insanity. Exotic fish are caught by villagers who are caught in nets, caged in water to the knees and not seen by family for weeks.

Loreo1964 Report

MadOrca99
MadOrca99
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Hold up i am not able to comprehend the last sentence

#40

Guitar/gear collectors. People that buy high-end $5000+ guitars/basses, amplifiers, and pedals and literally can't play more than a few basic chords, badly. They never play these instruments and either hang them on the wall or keep it in the case year-round only taking it out to look at it for a few minutes. Then tell you you can't play or get good tone without spending (X) amount of money on magical mythic pickups, tonewood, or diodes.

I can outplay these mother f*****s on a $77 DiY guitar, $21 distortion pedal, and $25 second-hand amp from the 80's, and do so every single day, and it sounds great.

Spez_Guzzles_Cum Report

