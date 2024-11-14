ADVERTISEMENT

Sylvain Sarrailh is a French artist known for creating digital worlds that feel like stepping into a dream. With over a decade of experience, he’s worked with big names like Ubi Soft, DreamWorks, Sony Pictures, and more, bringing his vibrant, detailed style to projects loved by millions. Recently, he even contributed to The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023), showing off his talent for blending reality and fantasy in playful ways.

In each piece, Sarrailh transforms familiar scenes into magical landscapes. Scroll down to explore the hidden adventures waiting to be found!

More info: Instagram | tohad.artstation.com | x.com | Facebook | behance.net | deviantart.com | artstation.com

#1

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#2

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#3

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#4

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#5

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#6

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#7

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#8

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#9

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#10

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#11

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#12

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#13

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#14

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#15

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#16

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#17

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#18

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#19

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#20

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#21

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#22

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#23

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#24

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#25

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#26

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#27

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#28

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#29

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#30

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#31

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#32

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#33

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#34

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

#35

From Pixels To Worlds: The Visionary Art Of Sylvain Sarrailh

sylvainsarrailh Report

