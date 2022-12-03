I created illustrations of a panda to depict the daily struggles of my life.

Ojisan (Uncle in Japanese) Panda, a middle-aged panda who struggles with waking up in the morning, frequently experiences insomnia and have overweight and other common issues just like you and me. If you are someone like Ojisan Panda, you are not alone.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | xiaobaosg.com

#1

Imbalance

#2

Cry Me A River

#3

But One Day

Me every Monday and Sunday, and Tuesday, and Wednesday, and Thursday

#4

I Can Do This All Day

At least till 10 for me because of school I gotta wake up around 5-6

#5

It's Not A Crime For A Panda To Cry

#6

Weekend Plans

Sit on the cough for a few hours staring at the tv😎

#7

Weekend Plans

#8

Before The Alarm Went Off

Yes…sadly. I wake up at 5 normally but the other day I woke up at 3..hen had to go back to sleep…ughhhhh

#9

Not Now

#10

Who Says I'm Single?

#11

Sleep First!

#12

5 More Minutes

#13

Morning Allergies

#14

Wake Up On The Wrong Side Of The Bed

#15

Sweet Dreams

#16

Always Ready

I leave the house to get on the bus to school and already want to go home

#17

Pantoro

#18

Exploring Time

#19

Masked Away!

#20

You Are Breathtaking!

#21

Cry Me A River Too

#22

Too "Am"

#23

Keep Sleeping

I hate when I’m having a good dream then my alarm goes off..

