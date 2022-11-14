Double dates are fantastic! That is if the other couple is agreeable and does not succumb to outrageous PDA every fifteen minutes or so. Anyway, double dates are excellent, and the ideas here are endless. So, if such an occasion is in your plans, but you still haven’t agreed on what exactly to do, this list of double date ideas might be your go-to guide.

If the other couple and you like to spend your time creatively, why not go to a sip-and-draw event near you? You know, with a bit of something, you tend to relax more, and both the creative ideas and the conversation just might flow more freely. Also, you get to take your artwork home as a keepsake! Hopefully, one of a nice memory, though. However, if you guyses are not that into art and more so into animals, why not schedule a couple of hours as helping hands in a local pet shelter? You know they always need help walking the dogs or petting the cats, and those furry little love bugs are experts at melting hearts. It could be a really cute double date idea, don’t you think? And, if you’re more into extreme stuff, then there are also plenty of options, too - rope climbing, hiking, off-road driving, and so on. As we said in the beginning, good double date ideas are truly endless, and the only tough job is to actually decide on one.

So, scroll on down below, check out our fun double date ideas, mark the ones worth considering, and make your plans! But before you do, be sure to vote for the best date ideas so they will find their way to the top of this list.