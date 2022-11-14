45 Double Date Ideas For Anyone’s Taste
Double dates are fantastic! That is if the other couple is agreeable and does not succumb to outrageous PDA every fifteen minutes or so. Anyway, double dates are excellent, and the ideas here are endless. So, if such an occasion is in your plans, but you still haven’t agreed on what exactly to do, this list of double date ideas might be your go-to guide.
If the other couple and you like to spend your time creatively, why not go to a sip-and-draw event near you? You know, with a bit of something, you tend to relax more, and both the creative ideas and the conversation just might flow more freely. Also, you get to take your artwork home as a keepsake! Hopefully, one of a nice memory, though. However, if you guyses are not that into art and more so into animals, why not schedule a couple of hours as helping hands in a local pet shelter? You know they always need help walking the dogs or petting the cats, and those furry little love bugs are experts at melting hearts. It could be a really cute double date idea, don’t you think? And, if you’re more into extreme stuff, then there are also plenty of options, too - rope climbing, hiking, off-road driving, and so on. As we said in the beginning, good double date ideas are truly endless, and the only tough job is to actually decide on one.
So, scroll on down below, check out our fun double date ideas, mark the ones worth considering, and make your plans!
Concert
Concerts are enjoyable double date suggestions if you and your friends have similar musical tastes. Make a night of it by attending your favorite performance or checking out a new artist.
Host A Video Game Competition
Any video game enthusiast is guaranteed to appreciate a gaming tournament, regardless of their preferred game, as it is a fun and mildly competitive double date idea.
Camping
There will soon be a long weekend? When you're comfortable spending a lot of time with someone, going camping is a fantastic idea for a double date that lasts longer.
Cycling
The next time you go on a double date, take your friends for a relaxing bike ride. This makes a lovely date activity, whether you're road riding or taking it easy on the beach.
Double Doggy Date
Take your dogs to the park for a double doggy date if you and your friends have pups so they can join for the fun.
Host A Game Night With Your Favorite Couple
Sometimes an amazing double date may be had without ever leaving the comfort of your own home. You and your friends will undoubtedly have a great time bringing out your inner child and bringing out your competitive sides in addition to the fact that it is inexpensive.
Cook Dinner Together
Instead of booking four seats at that trendy new restaurant, choose a meal you've been wanting to make and try to make it yourself. Split the ingredients down the middle and start slicing those veggies. Keep the wine in mind as well!
Take A Hike Together
This is one of those double date suggestions that has several advantages, including exercise, fresh air, and quality time spent together. Take advantage of Mother Nature and visit the closest hiking route on the following nice day.
Movie Night
You have everything you need to arrange a movie date night if you have a screen to share. Get everyone to bring their favorite movie snack so you can all share it while you watch, which will make the experience even better.
Reserve A Few Seats At The Local Comedy Club
Try spending the evening at the comedy club if you don't know the pair you're going out with all that well. This is a low-pressure activity for a group because you won't have to spend the entire night chatting. Additionally, you'll have much to talk about the next time you guys get together.
Help The Animals At Your Local Shelter
One of those double date suggestions that also encourages charitable giving is this one. Visit your local animal shelter and spend some time with the animals there. Petting animals is a great way to relieve stress, and you may reward yourself afterward. It's a win-win situation, and perhaps the couple you're with (or even you and your S.O.!) will bring home a new best buddy.
Go On A Food Crawl
You're hungry yet unsure of what you're in the mood for? An outdoor food market is the perfect solution to your problem. Consider going to a place like Smorgasburg in New York City, where you can sample nearly every variety of food for a reasonable price. Local fairs and farmers markets are great ideas, too.
Attend A Sports Game Together
Whether you are a fan or not is unimportant. Get last-minute tickets to a local sports game, and support your favorite team there. While you're at it, make every attempt to get on the kiss cam!
Get On The Water For A Sailing Adventure
Take a ferry, rowboat, or sailboat if you live near the sea to get away from the bustle of daily life. You will feel at rest and enjoy the lovely environment while you are near water.
Go On A Wine Tour Or Wine Tasting
Visit a local tasting, sample a lot of different varieties, get a little tipsy, and then buy your favorite.
Strike Out At The Bowling Alley
Regardless of how the sides are divided up, it's a sociable game, a good competition, and everyone can bring their own personal flair to it by how they throw the ball.
Gallery Tour
Visit the current exhibits at your neighborhood art gallery for a fun double date activity and bond over your favorite pieces.
Photoshoot
Want to update the photos in your album? The next time you go on a double date, grab another couple and take turns taking cute photos of each other.
Beach Day
Live close to a beach? Beach days are inexpensive and enjoyable double date suggestions for everyone. Just remember to bring snacks and towels!
Roller Skating
If you'd rather skate on land than ice, go to a roller rink instead. You can do it just about anyplace, and it's equally enjoyable and fantastic exercise.
Go-Kart Racing
Does your boyfriend try to drive in the backseat every time? On your next double date adventure, challenge another couple to a go-kart race and give them complete control.
Amusement Park
like rides on a roller coasters? On your next double date, visit the local amusement park. There is a lot to keep you and your date entertained, including games, rides, and food.
Picnic
For your next double date, prepare a picnic basket with your favorite snacks and head outside. Picnics are wonderful date ideas regardless of the cost despite the fact that they are free.
Go To A Paint-And-Sip Event
Bring some wine to your local paint-and-sip spot and paint away. This is a fun and engaging substitute for a traditional dinner date in a restaurant or bar.
Do A Team-Building Ropes Course
Head to an adventure park where you can spend the day participating in team-building activities like ropes and obstacle courses. Sure, you'll leave tired, but it's also a bonding experience.
Go On A Zip Line Adventure Someplace Beautiful
If you love a good thrill, consider going on a zip line course with your friends. Nothing brings two people together like a fascinating activity and takes your mind off the fact that you're on a date!
Solve A Mystery At An Escape Room
For couples who aren't quite at ease with one another yet, this is another of the greatest double date suggestions. Get your brains tested in an escape room with your new friends.
Learn Something New Together
Learn an activity together from beginning to end, whether it is dance, knitting, or shuffleboard, slowly but surely.
Work Up A Sweat At That New Workout Class
Perhaps you need the support of another couple to hold you accountable and motivate you to get up off the couch. Encourage one another by signing up for a class you've been longing to take.
Go On A Double-Date Cooking Class
If you're not good at cooking at home (or if you all have teeny tiny apartment kitchens), make a reservation at a restaurant like Sur La Table or Taste Bud Kitchen.
Scavenger Hunt
Make your own scavenger hunt if you're a good organizer. They always make very entertaining double date ideas and are certain to create enduring memories.
Ice Skating
For couples, going ice skating and sipping hot cocoa is always enjoyable. Consider going to your neighborhood skating rink for a group session if you're looking for entertaining date suggestions.
Rock Climbing
Rock climbing is a thrilling double date idea whether you're athletic or not. A fun approach to elevate date night is to reserve a few hours at your neighborhood climbing gym.
Sip Bottomless Mimosas At Sunday Brunch
Meeting together for Sunday brunch is a relaxed approach to get to know another couple better. You'll become fast friends as the mimosas begin to flow and the neighborhood dogs begin to walk by.
Say "Namaste" At A Group Yoga Class
Nothing is more calming than a group yoga session, so consider scheduling one if adventure is not your idea of fun. Also, you'll receive even more practical training if you book a private session for four people.Yoga has several advantages, including helping you get a great workout and build trust in your relationship.
Barbecue
Invite your fellow couple over for a backyard BBQ if the weather is pleasant at the time of your date.
Karaoke
Test out your singing abilities! The ideal location for duets and serenades is a karaoke club, so consider going there on your next double date.
Beach Volleyball
Nothing has to be expensive to be a cute double date idea. If you have access to a beach, playing beach volleyball is a pleasant and cost-free activity.
See A Magic Show
There's something seductive about a night of magic, but spend your money on the real thing since an amateur magician is nothing like an amateur comedy show.
Go Pedal Boating
A double date is the perfect justification for trying out pedal boats on the lake in your neighborhood park. Both competitive and non-competitive boaters can have fun together because pedaling is a level playing field and doesn't require any special skills—you just pedal!
Be Tourists In Your Home Town
Every town has a reputation for something, and if you're like most locals, you probably steer clear of it. Invite another couple to join you on the excursion as you attempt to view your home from a fresh angle. If you truly want to get away from the tourists, it might be nice to do it throughout the week.
Find The Best Ice Cream In Your Area
Create a ranking system for ice cream that takes into account factors including creative flavor, texture, overall taste, and presentation. After that, go exploring with your pals, stopping at each potential competitor for a taste. Nobody knows. After the evening is through, you might discover a new favorite date night spot.
Charades
Do you consider yourself much of an actor? A game of double date charades is a fun way to test your knowledge of yourself and how well your partner and friends know you.
Take A Mixology Class
Learn how to shake, stir, and create traditional cocktails like the Manhattan and the Cosmopolitan by signing up for a session at a mixology studio.
Mini Golf
Although playing golf may not seem like the most thrilling date activity, mini golf definitely is. If you like to putt putt, think about doing it for your next group date.