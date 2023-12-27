ADVERTISEMENT

The best thing about being a professional dog photographer, is meeting so many different dogs. My goal is always to capture their amazing personalities throughout the different seasons of the year.

What made this year extra special is that is didn't just get to meet a lot of dogs from my country, but that I also had the opportunity to travel and meet some of the loveliest dogs abroad.

More info: nanuqdogphotography.com | Instagram | Facebook

Puppy Bahru Discovered The Perfect Hiding Spot In The Forest

Malamute Brize Between The Blocks Of Glacial Ice In Iceland

Cattle Dog Joa Admiring The Spring Blossom

Hiding Between The Rhododendron With Kess The Weimaraner

Puppy Cooper Watching His First Summer Sunset In The Forest

The Yellow Of The Forest Making Labradoodle Mila Pop

Chef The Old German Shepherd Find The Perfect Spot To Blend Into The Forest

Atlas The Samoyed Feeling Like The King Of Reynisfjara

Luna Checking The Softness Of The Moss In The Forest

Sheltie Emo Between A Carpet Of Snowdrops

Lodewijk The Afghan Hound In A Beautiful Floral Valley

2023 Had A Very Calm Beginning Spending Some Time In This Magical Part Of France With My Samoyed Nanuq

First Sign Of Spring With Puppy Flynn

14 Year Old Penny Hiding Between The Blossom

Samoyed Nyma Fit In Perfectly Underneath This Small Blossom Tree

Tamaskan Tala Guarding The Castle

Exploring The Dark Woods With Zelda The Samoyed

Tinni The Afghan Hound Looked Like He Belonged At This Glacier That Was Covered In Volcanic Ash

Endless Lava Field With Lady The Weimaraner

Border Collies Hope And Kyle Acting Like The Cutest Duo During The Heather Season

Australian Shepherd Bowie Lying Between The Heather

Typical Dutch Autumn With Rainfall In The Forest And Stabijhoun Gijs

The Only Thing Better Than Running Through The Forest Is Doing It Together. Prince And Caption Loved Jumping Over Logs Together

See You All In 2024!

Border Collie Time Catching The Light

Zelda The Samoyed Singing To The Winter Sun

The Sound Of This Waterfall Was Deafening, But That Did Not Stop Thyrnir From Posing Like A Pro

Silva The Whippet Being Brave In Front Of Skogafoss

The Most Perfect Autumn Sunrise With Nanuq The Samoyed

Hiding Between The Ferns With Little Louie

Lizzie The Shepherd Mix Admiring The Peak Of Autumn

