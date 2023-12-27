I Am A Dog Photographer And These Are Some Of The Dogs I Got To Meet In 2023 (31 Pics)
The best thing about being a professional dog photographer, is meeting so many different dogs. My goal is always to capture their amazing personalities throughout the different seasons of the year.
What made this year extra special is that is didn't just get to meet a lot of dogs from my country, but that I also had the opportunity to travel and meet some of the loveliest dogs abroad.
More info: nanuqdogphotography.com | Instagram | Facebook
These are so cuteeeee! The Australian shepherd looks exactly like my old dog <3
Your art has the power to transport me to another world, and I'd be honored to have that experience every day by adding this piece to my collection. Is it for sale?
