Growing up in the Netherlands, I did not really notice the beautiful parts of this country. Compared to some other countries, the landscape did not seem that exciting at first. This view I had changed over time because of something you might not expect: dog photography.

When I got my dog Nanuq in 2016, I became more and more interested in dog photography. At first, it was mostly about exploring different places together. With her, I ended up going to places that I did not even know existed before. That is how I discovered the beautiful and exciting parts of this country. Years later, it is no longer just my own dog that I photograph. I had the pleasure of photographing lots of amazing Dutch dogs over the years. Hopefully, in the future, I will be able to discover more hidden places and meet a lot of dogs along the way.

