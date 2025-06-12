Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Drastic Transformation As Doctors Note Possible Ozempic Side Effect
Nicole Scherzinger on stage with long black hair, showing a drastic transformation linked to possible Ozempic side effects.
Celebrities, News

Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Drastic Transformation As Doctors Note Possible Ozempic Side Effect

Nicole Scherzinger may have taken home her first Tony Award, but it was her hollowed cheeks that became the subject of online conversations.

Fans quickly flooded social media, wondering if the singer had fallen victim to the so-called “Ozempic face,” a now-common side effect of rapid weight loss.

“Someone feed her!!” one commented online.

Highlights
  • Nicole Scherzinger won a Tony Award for her role as Norma Desmond in Sunset Blvd.
  • This award is “a testament that love always wins,” she said through tears during her acceptance speech.
  • Her hollowed cheeks became the subject of online conversations after the show.
  • A doctor said she may have used a weight-loss medication and taken cosmetic injectables to offset the loss of volume in her face.
    Nicole Scherzinger’s hollowed cheeks became the subject of online conversation

    Nicole Scherzinger gestures on stage wearing a black dress, highlighting her drastic transformation linked to Ozempic side effects.

    Image credits: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

    During the 78th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 8, the Pussycat Dolls frontwoman performed the song As If We Never Said Goodbye from the musical Sunset Blvd. and received a well-deserved standing ovation.

    She took home the award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her role as Norma Desmond in Sunset Blvd, which also won an award for best musical revival.

    This award is “a testament that love always wins,” the singer said through tears in her acceptance speech.

    The Pussycat Dolls frontwoman won a Tony Award for her performance as Norma Desmond in Sunset Blvd

    Nicole Scherzinger in a red gown at the Tony Awards, highlighting her drastic transformation and possible Ozempic side effects.

    Image credits: Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

    Though there was plenty for the singer to celebrate, some netizens chose to dwell on her appearance.

    “Was it her age or is Nicole frame a bit thinner now? My attention was caught by her frail-looking sinewy arms,” read one comment.

    “I can’t get past the hands,” another said.

    Nicole Scherzinger in a black dress with long hair, highlighting her transformation as doctors note possible Ozempic side effects.

    Image credits: CBS / Facebook

    A cosmetic dermatologist offered a possible explanation and claimed she may have used a weight-loss medication like Ozempic.

    Nicole “might have used a weight-loss dr*g like Ozempic, as her weight loss is evident in the hollowing of her cheeks,” Dr. Michele Green told the Daily Mail.

    The singer, however, has never spoken about taking Ozempic or any similar medication as part of her regimen.

    An expert claimed Nicole “might have used a weight-loss dr*g like Ozempic”

    Ozempic injection pen for semaglutide use, highlighting possible side effects linked to Nicole Scherzinger's transformation.

    Image credits: Haberdoedas / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Dr. Green further theorized that the singer-songwriter may have used cosmetic injectables to offset the loss of volume in her face.

    “Nicole may have received dermal fillers, such as Juvederm, Voluma or Sculptra to enhance her beautiful, elevated cheekbones,” Dr. Green said.

    She may have also had injections in her forehead, between her eyebrows, and around her eyes since there are no fine lines or wrinkles on her upper face, according to the expert.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by CBS (@cbstv)

    “Due to her smooth, radiant complexion, she likely underwent microneedling or laser resurfacing procedures to diminish signs of aging and achieve a more even skin texture and tone,” she added.

    Dr. Green mentioned that the Buttons vocalist might have spent money on a skin-tightening treatment like Thermage.

    The 30-minute procedure helps tighten and improve the appearance of the skin with heat and radiofrequency energy.

    Dr. Michele Green claimed the singer might have spent money on a skin-tightening treatment like Thermage

    Nicole Scherzinger posing confidently in a black sequined outfit highlighting her drastic transformation and possible Ozempic side effect.

    Image credits: Jo Hale / Getty Images

    It also helps reduce wrinkles and improve skin laxity by stimulating collagen production, thus leaving the patient with more young-looking skin.

    “As the body’s collagen levels increase, the skin becomes firmer and tighter,” Dr. Green said.

    It could take four to six months to notice results from a Thermage procedure, and the effect is expected to last for about a year and a half.

    Nicole Scherzinger posing in a shimmering blue dress, showcasing her drastic transformation and possible Ozempic side effects.

    Image credits: Victor Boyko / Getty Images

    “Patients on Ozempic should ideally undergo a Thermage procedure early in treatment or before treatment begins to prevent the development of loose, sagging skin on the face,” she added.

    Although some people suspected Nicole has taken an Ozempic-like medication, Dr. Leonard Jason believes she hasn’t. He further pointed out that her frame has always been slim.

    Another expert believes the award-winning singer “looks healthy and normal”

    Nicole Scherzinger showing a drastic transformation with doctors noting possible Ozempic side effect in close-up photos.

    Image credits: Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

    “She looks healthy and normal to me; nothing stands out as concerning from what I can see,” the professor of psychology at DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois, told the outlet.

    Ozempic, originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes, has become wildly popular for its weight-loss effects.

    But the rapid slim-down may come at the cost of a variety of side effects, colloquially referred to as Ozempic hands, Ozempic feet, Ozempic mouth, Ozempic tongue, and Ozempic teeth.

    Stars like Sharon Osbourne, Whoopi Goldberg, and Rebel Wilson often face speculation of experiencing Ozempic’s side effects

    Nicole Scherzinger with red hair showing a drastic transformation, highlighting possible Ozempic side effect as noted by doctors.

    Image credits: bbuk / sharonosbourne / Instagram

    “When people are overweight, they don’t only have fat in their hips and bellies but it is distributed across their body. This includes the face, feet and hands,” C. Michael White, Pharm.D. Distinguished Professor and Chair, Pharmacy Practice, UConn School of Pharmacy, previously told Bored Panda.

    “When you lose that weight, you lose fat in all those places, you also lose muscle there as well, and your skin sags,” he said.

    Side-by-side images showing a woman with glasses highlighting possible Ozempic side effect and drastic transformation.

    Image credits: Monica Schipper / Getty Images

    “Some of the sagging goes away if you maintain that weight for a period of time, so keeping your new lower weight stable over time can help,” White added.

    Dr. Green said she has noticed celebrities like Sharon Osbourne and Whoopi Goldberg showing signs of the “Ozempic mouth,” which refers to the skin sagging around the borders of the lips, skin drooping around the chin, or skin folding at the corners of one’s smile.

    “Many users of Ozempic who I know report noticeable volume loss in the face, which can result in the formation of fine lines, wrinkles, sagging skin, and jowls around the mouth,” Dr. Green said.

    “Many users of Ozempic who I know report noticeable volume loss in the face,” Dr. Green said 

    Nicole Scherzinger showing a drastic transformation in side-by-side photos linked to possible Ozempic side effects.

    Image credits: Eva Rinaldi / Wikipedia

    “This volume loss can also worsen the appearance of existing fine lines, wrinkles, and skin laxity, contributing to a more aged smile and overall look,” she added.

    Another expert, Dr. Colin Haile, compared Nicole’s face with that of other celebrities.

    She “seems fine when compared to other noticeably gaunt celebrities such as Sharon Osborne,” said the professor of psychology and addictions based out of Texas.

    Netizens had mixed reactions after Nicole Scherzinger‘s appearance at the 2025 Tony Awards

    Comment from Latoya Taylor discussing Nicole Scherzinger’s drastic transformation and possible Ozempic side effects.

    Comment by Nadia Chapman criticizing drug abuse, mentioning effects linked to a drug and including emojis.

    Comment by George Robert Vitkos praising a fabulous performance and heartfelt acceptance speech.

    Comment congratulating Nicole Scherzinger on her Tony Award win, mentioning her drastic transformation and possible Ozempic side effect.

    Nicole Scherzinger with a slimmed-down look highlighting a possible Ozempic side effect noted by doctors.

    Nicole Scherzinger shows off drastic transformation with doctors noting a possible Ozempic side effect impacting appearance.

    Comment by Salena Makia saying Chicken skin with reaction icons on social media post discussing Nicole Scherzinger transformation and Ozempic side effect.

    Comment from Odi Lon discussing distinctive eyes in a character, related to Nicole Scherzinger Ozempic side effect conversation.

    Nicole Scherzinger showcasing drastic transformation amid doctors noting possible Ozempic side effects in recent appearance

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Nicole Scherzinger’s drastic transformation and possible Ozempic side effect.

    Comment by Lisa Calderone Teter saying she sounds like Barbara Streisand with three pink heart emojis, discussing Nicole Scherzinger transformation and Ozempic side effect.

    Comment by Bobby Martino discussing Nicole Scherzinger’s transformation and possible Ozempic side effects.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who is prescribing these to people? I don’t know how it works , if they come back for a second dosage would the doctor not take note of how they look and refuse the prescription? On top of their other plastic surgery.. it’s just dangerous

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
