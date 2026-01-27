ADVERTISEMENT

Created by Doug Hill, the cartoonist behind "Laughing Hippo Studio", "Potpourri" is a long-running single-panel comic series built around sharp observational humor and everyday absurdities. Hill frequently draws inspiration from medicine and healthcare, a setting ripe with awkward conversations, power imbalances, and bureaucratic frustration.

His cartoons exaggerate familiar scenarios just enough to expose their underlying truth: rushed doctors, confusing diagnoses, impersonal systems, and patients left navigating anxiety with very little clarity. By distilling these moments into a single visual gag, Hill captures the strange mix of fear, confusion, and resignation that many people associate with medical visits.

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com

#1

Cartoonist depicts a doctor's office waiting room with a Frankenstein-like patient, blending dark humor and relatable therapy moments.

laughinghippostudio

7points
POST
    #2

    Cartoon of a doctor talking to a mermaid patient in a clinic, illustrating darkly funny doctor visits and therapy sessions.

    laughinghippostudio

    7points
    POST
    #3

    Cartoon doctor and elderly patient in exam room, sharing darkly funny and relatable doctor visit humor.

    laughinghippostudio

    7points
    POST
    #4

    Cartoon doctor visit scene humorously addressing chlorophyll levels in a patient, reflecting darkly funny therapy sessions.

    laughinghippostudio

    7points
    POST
    #5

    Cartoonist's darkly funny comic shows a melting snowman in a doctor's office, turning doctor visits into relatable therapy sessions.

    laughinghippostudio

    6points
    POST
    #6

    Cartoon of a doctor consulting a sick banana, illustrating darkly funny and relatable doctor visit therapy sessions.

    laughinghippostudio

    6points
    POST
    #7

    Cartoonist's darkly funny doctor visit comic showing a child tied up during a therapy session in a clinic room.

    laughinghippostudio

    5points
    POST
    #8

    Cartoonist's darkly funny comic showing a doctor and senior patient in an eye exam therapy session.

    laughinghippostudio

    5points
    POST
    #9

    Cartoon showing a doctor delivering darkly funny diagnosis during a relatable doctor visit therapy session.

    laughinghippostudio

    5points
    POST
    #10

    Cartoon doctor using one stethoscope to check three patients in a darkly funny doctor visit comic about therapy sessions.

    laughinghippostudio

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Cartoonist's darkly funny comic shows a scarecrow at doctor visit humorously diagnosed with hay fever.

    laughinghippostudio

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Cartoon doctor visit with Pinocchio as patient, blending dark humor and relatable therapy session moments.

    laughinghippostudio

    5points
    POST
    #13

    Cartoon of a doctor visit with a c*****d Humpty Dumpty patient, highlighting darkly funny therapy sessions.

    laughinghippostudio

    5points
    POST
    #14

    Cartoonist humor depicting a darkly funny doctor visit with surgeons in an operating room setting.

    laughinghippostudio

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Cartoon doctor visit showing a pregnant woman in an exam room, highlighting darkly funny therapy sessions.

    laughinghippostudio

    4points
    POST
    #16

    Cartoon of doctor visit turning into a darkly funny therapy session with a skeleton patient in a clinic setting.

    laughinghippostudio

    4points
    POST
    #17

    Cartoonist's darkly funny doctor visit comic showing a turkey hearing terminal diagnosis in a clinical setting.

    laughinghippostudio

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Cartoon of dogs in a doctor visit turning an office into a darkly funny therapy session, showing relatable humor.

    laughinghippostudio

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Cartoon of a doctor and elderly patient in a humorous therapy session about Medicare in a clinic setting.

    laughinghippostudio

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Cartoon doctor visit showing darkly funny therapy session with patient wearing a black eye and red shirt sitting on exam table.

    laughinghippostudio

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Cartoon of a doctor checking a patient at a stop smoking clinic, showing darkly funny doctor visits and therapy sessions.

    laughinghippostudio

    3points
    POST
    #22

    Cartoon of a doctor visit turning into a darkly funny therapy session with a clown slipping on a banana peel.

    laughinghippostudio

    3points
    POST
    #23

    Cartoonist's darkly funny doctor visit comic shows a patient and doctor in a therapy session with lighthearted denial.

    laughinghippostudio

    3points
    POST
    #24

    Cartoonist depicts doctor visits with dark humor, showing an uneasy conversation in a surgery waiting area.

    laughinghippostudio

    2points
    POST
    #25

    Cartoon showing a pregnant woman reading a presentation to a teacher, depicting darkly funny doctor visit therapy sessions.

    laughinghippostudio

    2points
    POST
    #26

    Cartoonist's darkly funny comic shows dog characters in a doctor visit, creating uncomfortably relatable therapy moments.

    laughinghippostudio

    2points
    POST
    #27

    Cartoon of a doctor and patient humorously discussing weight during a darkly funny therapy session at a doctor visit.

    laughinghippostudio

    2points
    POST
    #28

    Cartoonist turns doctor visits into darkly funny therapy comics depicting relatable medical moments and patient humor.

    laughinghippostudio

    1point
    POST
    #29

    Patient in hospital bed talking to nurse in a cartoon, depicting darkly funny doctor visits and therapy sessions.

    laughinghippostudio

    1point
    POST
    #30

    Cartoonist depicts doctor visits as darkly funny therapy sessions with relatable patient and doctor interaction.

    laughinghippostudio

    1point
    POST

