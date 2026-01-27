ADVERTISEMENT

Created by Doug Hill, the cartoonist behind "Laughing Hippo Studio", "Potpourri" is a long-running single-panel comic series built around sharp observational humor and everyday absurdities. Hill frequently draws inspiration from medicine and healthcare, a setting ripe with awkward conversations, power imbalances, and bureaucratic frustration.

His cartoons exaggerate familiar scenarios just enough to expose their underlying truth: rushed doctors, confusing diagnoses, impersonal systems, and patients left navigating anxiety with very little clarity. By distilling these moments into a single visual gag, Hill captures the strange mix of fear, confusion, and resignation that many people associate with medical visits.

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com