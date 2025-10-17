ADVERTISEMENT

Doug Hill, the cartoonist behind Laughing Hippo Studio, is back with a new batch of clever one-panel comics. This time, the spotlight is on pop culture, mythical creatures, and classic cartoon characters—all given Doug’s signature humorous twist.

From superheroes to folklore icons, no character is safe from his playful imagination. Scroll down to see how Doug brings these familiar figures into everyday life, with results that will probably make you smile.

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Sleeping princess in bed asks for five more minutes as prince gently holds her hand in pop culture comic panel.

laughinghippostudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Keep your eyes shut girl he's not the one you were dreaming of

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Doug has often said that his humor comes from simply looking at life and giving it a little twist. “Everyday scenarios, especially when taken out of context, are a goldmine for humor,” he told Bored Panda. When those everyday situations meet superheroes, fairy-tale figures, or pop culture icons, the results are even funnier.
RELATED:
    #2

    Office worker startled by a classic alien character in a witty one-panel comic on pop culture humor.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If my company's IT department are anything to go by you're better off asking this guy

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Cartoon of a wolf dressed as grandma in bed with a surprised girl in a red hood, a funny pop culture comic one-panel scene.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The artist doesn’t stick to one formula when coming up with ideas. “Sometimes I stare at a blank paper and try to think of something funny. That usually doesn’t work,” Doug admitted. Instead, he likes to start with a situation or phrase and let his mind wander—something that works perfectly when the subject is a familiar character we all recognize.
    #4

    Witty one-panel comic showing Humpty Dumpty at a doctor’s office with a funny pop culture twist on classic characters.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Fairy with a magic wand talks to Pinocchio in a witty one-panel comic about pop culture and classic characters.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    While Doug’s style is semi-realistic and simple, the focus is always on the joke. As he explained, “A great drawing will not sell a poor idea. The gag is the heart of the cartoon.” That’s why his takes on mythical creatures or famous cartoons feel so sharp—they’re built on a funny thought first, with the art bringing it to life.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Two classic characters in a witty one-panel comic putting a funny spin on pop culture and classic characters.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Witty one-panel comic showing a scientist with Frankenstein and a helper, adding a funny spin on classic characters.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “The joy of creating a cartoon and seeing people smile because of it is what keeps me going,” Doug said. Whether he’s poking fun at a wizard, a superhero, or a beloved character from children’s stories, his work proves that good humor never gets old.
    #8

    Witty one-panel comic showing Mr. Potatohead upset as Aunt Potatohead holds his nose in a funny pop culture twist.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    One-panel comic showing Superman in a personnel interview with a humorous pop culture twist.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    One-panel comic showing a Tokyo city limits sign next to a Godzilla warning sign with a humorous pop culture twist.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Witty one-panel comic shows a frustrated woman telling Dracula he is a real pain-in-the-neck in a pop culture parody.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Witty one-panel comic showing a woman reacting with surprise to a hand grabbing her in a pop culture themed cartoon.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    One-panel comic showing Sisyphus and child pushing boulders uphill with a funny pop culture twist.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Pop culture and classic characters in a witty one-panel comic showing Mario at a bar with a woman.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    One-panel comic shows three pigs talking to an insurance agent humorously about pop culture and classic characters.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    One-panel comic with classic characters Dorothy and Toto humorously reacting to polluted water in a pop culture setting.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    One-panel comic featuring classic characters with a funny spin on pop culture in a colorful candy house scene.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Colorful one-panel comic showing a girl talking to a Cheshire cat in a tree, with witty pop culture humor.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    One-panel comic showing a scuba diver and a mermaid with a stick leg underwater in a colorful coral reef.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    One-panel comic showing children at a witch’s gingerbread house with an exaggerated nutrition facts label.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Cartoon genie appearing from lamp telling man about budget cuts in a witty one-panel comic on pop culture and classic characters.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Witty one-panel comic featuring classic cartoon characters with a funny spin on pop culture and implants.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Witty one-panel comic featuring a pop culture caterpillar and Alice with a humorous twist on classic characters.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    One-panel comic with a nude classic character at the beach getting a ticket for sunbathing violation and endangered species.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    One-panel comic with classic characters Snoopy and Charlie Brown showing a funny spin on pop culture and classic characters.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Witty one-panel comic showing a man catching Waldo in bed with his wife, adding a funny twist on classic characters.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Witty one-panel comic shows Superman and a woman consulting a marriage counselor with a funny pop culture twist.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    One-panel comic with classic Flintstones characters adding a funny spin on pop culture and relationships in a cave bedroom.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Witty one-panel comic showing a princess questioning who really owns the magical mirror in a pop culture twist.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    One-panel comic showing Narcissus admiring his reflection, with a cupid commenting on pop culture humor.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Cartoon of a classic character lying on a therapist's couch, humorously reflecting on pop culture behavior.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Witty one-panel comic shows a ghost surprised by a prisoner on a stone wall, humorously spinning classic characters in pop culture.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    One-panel comic showing Medusa in a cave with two warriors referencing pop culture and classic characters humor.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    One-panel comic featuring classic pop culture characters in a witty humorous scene walking along a sidewalk.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Cartoon frog prince and princess on thrones in a witty one-panel comic putting a funny spin on classic characters.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Two classic characters in medieval outfits having a witty conversation in a one-panel pop culture comic.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    One-panel comic showing two women at a table, with a funny twist on pop culture and classic characters.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    One-panel comic featuring classic characters in a funny pop culture scene with a tin man, Dorothy, and a witch behind bars.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Three bears enjoying a meal in a witty one-panel comic with a funny spin on classic characters and pop culture.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Cartoon bears in a funny one-panel comic humorously spinning classic characters and pop culture with a broken chair and eaten baby chair.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Frankenstein sitting in a plastic surgery waiting room with other patients in a witty one-panel comic.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Cartoon of a doctor telling Pinocchio he has termites, a witty one-panel comic with a funny spin on classic characters.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Witty one-panel comic showing Humpty Dumpty at a doctor's office, humorously highlighting pop culture and classic characters.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Witty one-panel comic showing a checkroom attendant asking a headless figure about a missing claim ticket.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Two men having drinks at a bar in a witty one-panel comic with a funny spin on pop culture and classic characters.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    One-panel comic showing a frustrated mermaid trapped in a fishbowl, humorously spinning classic characters and pop culture.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Witty one-panel comic showing Pinocchio in a jail cell with a lawyer discussing a guilty verdict.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!