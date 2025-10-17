ADVERTISEMENT

Doug Hill, the cartoonist behind Laughing Hippo Studio, is back with a new batch of clever one-panel comics. This time, the spotlight is on pop culture, mythical creatures, and classic cartoon characters—all given Doug’s signature humorous twist.

From superheroes to folklore icons, no character is safe from his playful imagination. Scroll down to see how Doug brings these familiar figures into everyday life, with results that will probably make you smile.

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com