“This Has To Be A Joke, Right?”: Woman Asks This Wedding Photographer To Refund Her When The Marriage Goes South

Some people seem to be out of touch with reality when it comes to how certain services work. Let’s take photography, for example. Once it’s all been said and done and you have paid for a job well done, there is no basis for requesting a refund. Unless the pictures are gone or somehow ruined (which they probably aren’t if you’ve already paid for the service), the chances of you getting the money back are close to none.

This woman thought otherwise and asked her wedding photographer, Lance Romeo, to refund her for reasons completely out of his control. In her message, revealed on Twitter by the South African artist, she complimented the professional on doing a wonderful job and simultaneously asked him for the money, which he thought was a joke. Scroll down to find his conversation with the client below.

Even the best of professionals can’t “untake” pictures, which makes photography a non-refundable service

This photographer was stunned at his client’s request for a refund for reasons that were in no way related to him

People didn’t hold back their opinions, some mocked the absurdity of the situation

That’s far from the only time photographers had to deal with ridiculous requests or suggestions, here are some examples:

“Surely photographers will line up to pay me to shoot my wedding in the middle of nowhere”

“My dad’s a photographer, this is his most recent client”

“This guy trying to charge a photographer to share his photographs”

“This model looking for a free wedding photographer. Dancing will be free for you too”

“The joys of being a professional photographer”

