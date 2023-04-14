Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"This Has To Be A Joke, Right?": Woman Asks This Wedding Photographer To Refund Her When The Marriage Goes South
Wedding

“This Has To Be A Joke, Right?”: Woman Asks This Wedding Photographer To Refund Her When The Marriage Goes South

Miglė Miliūtė and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Some people seem to be out of touch with reality when it comes to how certain services work. Let’s take photography, for example. Once it’s all been said and done and you have paid for a job well done, there is no basis for requesting a refund. Unless the pictures are gone or somehow ruined (which they probably aren’t if you’ve already paid for the service), the chances of you getting the money back are close to none.

This woman thought otherwise and asked her wedding photographer, Lance Romeo, to refund her for reasons completely out of his control. In her message, revealed on Twitter by the South African artist, she complimented the professional on doing a wonderful job and simultaneously asked him for the money, which he thought was a joke. Scroll down to find his conversation with the client below.

Even the best of professionals can’t “untake” pictures, which makes photography a non-refundable service

“This Has To Be A Joke, Right?”: Woman Asks This Wedding Photographer To Refund Her When The Marriage Goes South

Image credits: Getúlio Moraes (not the actual photo)

This photographer was stunned at his client’s request for a refund for reasons that were in no way related to him

“This Has To Be A Joke, Right?”: Woman Asks This Wedding Photographer To Refund Her When The Marriage Goes South

Image credits: LanceRomeo

“This Has To Be A Joke, Right?”: Woman Asks This Wedding Photographer To Refund Her When The Marriage Goes South

“This Has To Be A Joke, Right?”: Woman Asks This Wedding Photographer To Refund Her When The Marriage Goes South

“This Has To Be A Joke, Right?”: Woman Asks This Wedding Photographer To Refund Her When The Marriage Goes South

“This Has To Be A Joke, Right?”: Woman Asks This Wedding Photographer To Refund Her When The Marriage Goes South

“This Has To Be A Joke, Right?”: Woman Asks This Wedding Photographer To Refund Her When The Marriage Goes South

Image credits: LanceRomeo

People didn’t hold back their opinions, some mocked the absurdity of the situation

“This Has To Be A Joke, Right?”: Woman Asks This Wedding Photographer To Refund Her When The Marriage Goes South

“This Has To Be A Joke, Right?”: Woman Asks This Wedding Photographer To Refund Her When The Marriage Goes South

“This Has To Be A Joke, Right?”: Woman Asks This Wedding Photographer To Refund Her When The Marriage Goes South

“This Has To Be A Joke, Right?”: Woman Asks This Wedding Photographer To Refund Her When The Marriage Goes South

“This Has To Be A Joke, Right?”: Woman Asks This Wedding Photographer To Refund Her When The Marriage Goes South

“This Has To Be A Joke, Right?”: Woman Asks This Wedding Photographer To Refund Her When The Marriage Goes South

“This Has To Be A Joke, Right?”: Woman Asks This Wedding Photographer To Refund Her When The Marriage Goes South

“This Has To Be A Joke, Right?”: Woman Asks This Wedding Photographer To Refund Her When The Marriage Goes South

“This Has To Be A Joke, Right?”: Woman Asks This Wedding Photographer To Refund Her When The Marriage Goes South

“This Has To Be A Joke, Right?”: Woman Asks This Wedding Photographer To Refund Her When The Marriage Goes South

“This Has To Be A Joke, Right?”: Woman Asks This Wedding Photographer To Refund Her When The Marriage Goes South

“This Has To Be A Joke, Right?”: Woman Asks This Wedding Photographer To Refund Her When The Marriage Goes South

That’s far from the only time photographers had to deal with ridiculous requests or suggestions, here are some examples:

“Surely photographers will line up to pay me to shoot my wedding in the middle of nowhere”

Image credits: InTheRainbowRain

“My dad’s a photographer, this is his most recent client”

Image credits: jonnymoon5

“This guy trying to charge a photographer to share his photographs”

Image credits: pesky_oncogene

“This model looking for a free wedding photographer. Dancing will be free for you too”

Image credits: OldSpiceAquaReef8

“The joys of being a professional photographer”

Image credits: keepsha_king

