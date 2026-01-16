ADVERTISEMENT

Getting divorced can be brutal. You're dealing with shattered dreams, a broken heart, uncertainty about the future, and more - all while trying to establish a new normal, and navigate life without a spouse. One day you're sort of okay, the next you definitely aren't.

Healing is rarely pretty. It's messy, difficult, painful and deeply personal. And then, something shifts. Like a butterfly emerging from a cocoon, a brand new version of you enters the world. Lighter, brighter, happier and free. It's called the Divorce Effect... And dozens of women (and some men) have been embracing it by sharing their glow-ups for all the world to see.

The recent TikTok trend is leaving jaws on the floor, as divorcees reveal what an unhappy marriage can do to your face, body and confidence. And what is possible once you finally come out on the other side.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the most radical transformations, including a video of Melissa, who went viral with 31.1M. May they serve as a reminder that when you let go of whatever's breaking you, you make room for something that finally lets you shine.

@melissagcampbell

best gift he ever gave me 💖

#1

Before and after pictures showing divorce makeover transformations with improved style, confidence, and appearance.

karinacarrel

6points
POST
The divorce rate in America is between 40% to 50% for first marriages. And while that percentage seems high, it's actually been steadily declining over the past few decades. Some believe that's due to changing social norms, couples getting married at an older age than before, and more awareness or education when it comes to relationships.

According to U.S. Census data, most marriages that end in divorce last around eight years. But it really depends an various factors like age, education level, and the geographic location/s of the couple. Some states in America, like Nevada and Oklahoma, have much higher divorce rates than others, like Massachusetts and Illinois.
    #2

    Before and after divorce makeover showing emotional transformation and improved appearance with a bright smile and styled hair.

    novaelise744

    6points
    POST
    Kylie
    Kylie
    Kylie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    She looks happier as well

    2
    2points
    reply
    #3

    Before and after photos showing a dramatic makeover transformation highlighting the positive divorce effect.

    thefilipinomark

    6points
    POST

    If you're considering walking down the aisle again after your first marriage crumbled, you might want to bear in mind that the likelihood of divorce increases with subsequent marriages.

    "Around 60-67% of second marriages end in divorce, compared to 40-50% of first marriages," explains the Modern Family Law site. "This trend is even more pronounced for third marriages, where the divorce rate exceeds 70%."
    #4

    Before and after divorce makeover showing transformation and confidence boost in a stylish white dress on stairs.

    kelliesweet

    6points
    POST
    #5

    Before and after photos showing the makeover transformation and confidence boost after getting divorced.

    zaineb.mj

    5points
    POST
    #6

    Woman showing before and after divorce makeover, highlighting the positive transformation and divorce effect.

    exclusive.charlotte

    5points
    POST

    Second marriages last around 7-10 years, while third marriages tend to crash between 5 and 8 years. This could be because of the complications and challenges that arise when couples blend families, deal with co-parenting and exes, or try to navigate more complex financial and emotional situations.
    #7

    Before and after divorce makeover photos showing women’s transformation and renewed confidence with the divorce effect.

    melissagcampbell

    4points
    POST
    #8

    Before and after photos showing a woman's transformation as proof of divorce makeover and personal style change.

    mounjarojourney123

    4points
    POST
    #9

    Before and after photos showing a man’s makeover illustrating the positive impact of divorce transformation.

    chris_copious

    4points
    POST
    Lack of commitment is the most commonly cited reason for divorce in the United States. That's according to Divorce.com. The site also reveals that 60% of spouses who get married at 20-25 years old will head to divorce court.

    "The average age at first divorce in America is 30 years," notes the site, adding that nearly 69% of divorces are initiated by women. Some of whom go on to get a massive glow-up once they've made it through the healing process.
    #10

    Before and after divorce makeover showing a woman’s transformation with improved confidence and style in two side-by-side photos.

    frau_lswelt

    4points
    POST
    kissmychakram
    kissmychakram
    kissmychakram
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    "recently had a baby" vs "not recently had a baby" ?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    Before and after divorce makeover showing dramatic style transformation highlighting the divorce effect and personal reinvention.

    dakotabearcat

    4points
    POST
    #12

    Woman showing before and after divorce makeover, casual outdoors outfit versus elegant dress and styled hair indoors.

    arsidacerpja

    4points
    POST
    Katharina Sei.
    Katharina Sei.
    Katharina Sei.
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago

    In my opinion, it is inappropriate to compare a picture in which you are barely wearing any make-up, are sweaty and wearing sportswear with a picture in which you are wearing make-up, have your hair done and are ready for a ball or dinner.

    3
    3points
    reply
    It pays to really be sure before walking down the aisle, whether it's your first, second or third time.

    According to Forbes, the average cost of a divorce ranges from $7,000 to $15,000. But it can cost a lot more in high-conflict cases, or if there are substantial assets involved.

    "Additionally, the economic consequences of divorce can be long-lasting, with many divorced individuals reporting decreased income and financial security post-divorce," warns the Modern Family Law site.
    #13

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing a woman’s divorce effect makeover transformation smiling confidently indoors.

    becoming.cheryl

    4points
    POST
    #14

    Before and after divorce makeover showing a woman’s transformation illustrating the divorce effect and personal renewal.

    yessssqueenfitness

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Before and after makeover photos showing the positive transformation effects of getting divorced on a woman’s appearance and confidence.

    kiathelender

    4points
    POST
    #16

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing a woman’s confident divorce makeover and personal transformation results.

    airiellol

    4points
    POST
    #17

    Side-by-side before and after divorce makeover photos showing a woman’s transformation and improved appearance.

    eriv__

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Before and after divorce transformation showing the positive makeover effect of getting divorced on personal appearance and confidence

    brittnie.travis

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Before and after photos showing a woman’s transformation proving getting divorced can be the best makeover ever.

    jodieping

    3points
    POST
    #20

    Before and after makeover photos showing a confident woman’s transformation that proves getting divorced is sometimes the best change

    cbxoxo2023

    3points
    POST
    #21

    Before and after photos showing a woman's dramatic makeover illustrating the divorce effect transformation.

    holod.media

    3points
    POST
    #22

    Woman showing the divorce effect before and after smile transformation, illustrating a positive divorce makeover change.

    momwithtips

    3points
    POST
    #23

    Before and after divorce makeover showing a woman's transformation with renewed confidence and style changes.

    jonnamikaela

    3points
    POST
    #24

    Before and after photos showing the divorce effect makeover with a woman transformed and confident in a black dress.

    siobhantkat

    3points
    POST
    #25

    Before and after makeover photos showing the transformation effect of getting divorced on a woman’s appearance and confidence.

    lynds.x0

    3points
    POST
    #26

    Before and after divorce makeover showing dramatic transformation in style and confidence for a fresh new look.

    nicola_wills_official

    2points
    POST
    #27

    Woman showing divorce effect with before and after makeover transformation, illustrating divorce as a positive change.

    sihamhilali

    2points
    POST
    #28

    Before and after photos showing a woman's transformation illustrating the impact of divorce as a powerful makeover.

    lisaandbellathebulldog

    2points
    POST
    #29

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing a woman’s transformation illustrating the divorce effect makeover.

    inabernal

    2points
    POST
    #30

    Before and after makeover photos showing the positive transformation from divorce and new confidence boost.

    thevtj

    2points
    POST
    #31

    Before and after divorce makeover images showing a woman’s transformation and positive changes after getting divorced.

    joyfulandalive

    2points
    POST
    #32

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing a woman's dramatic makeover after divorce transformation.

    mindymhatch

    2points
    POST
    #33

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing a woman’s transformation highlighting the divorce makeover effect.

    jeninalberta

    2points
    POST
    #34

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing a woman’s makeover transformation with divorce effect visible in lighting and expression.

    @miabucchianeri_

    2points
    POST
    #35

    Before and after photos showing the divorce effect with a noticeable personal makeover and transformation.

    lacieblubird

    2points
    POST
    #36

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing the positive divorce effect and personal makeover transformation.

    jodieping

    1point
    POST
    #37

    Before and after divorce makeover showing a young man transforming from casual indoors to confident outdoors with tattoos visible.

    gosk8ivan

    1point
    POST
    #38

    Before and after divorce makeover showing significant positive transformation in appearance and confidence outdoors.

    antoniaionescu62

    1point
    POST
    #39

    Before and after images showing a dramatic makeover transformation proving the positive effect of divorce on personal style.

    cbnttown1984

    1point
    POST
    #40

    Before and after divorce makeover showing a woman’s transformation proving divorce as a powerful personal change.

    mmjwilder

    1point
    POST
    #41

    Before and after photos showing the divorce effect, highlighting personal transformation and positive makeover results.

    hannahhembreebell

    1point
    POST
    #42

    Before and after makeover photos showing a woman’s transformation that illustrates the divorce effect and personal renewal.

    mjcpl6

    1point
    POST
    #43

    Before and after divorce makeover photos showing confident transformation and improved style and wellness.

    garay.tita

    0points
    POST

