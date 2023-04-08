Now, in no way am I a purist when it comes to many foods. I’m open to experimenting, and I never like to shame others for their culinary choices. Even I’ve enjoyed pineapple on pizza on a rare occasion! But when it comes to pickles, bananas, curry, kebab sauce, and some of the other unique creations featured on this list, I’ve gotta say, the “chefs” in question have lost me. Lock ‘em up, boys. There’s a reason why pizza is the world’s favorite food, and by butchering its beloved name and removing the sauce or adding ingredients like french fries and kiwi, we tarnish its reputation. We can’t have people thinking that all pizzas are like these atrocities!

Some of the photos on this list come down to irresponsible cooks who left their pies in the oven far too long or mishaps made when ordering that led to essentially just bread with meat being delivered. But that doesn’t excuse these crimes. Pizza is one of the most perfect foods because it's simple, customizable and convenient, but it can also be incredibly delicious when prepared in the proper oven. It can even bring people together. I make pizza at home with my partner every single Sunday evening, and we always look forward to it. It’s a great time to bond in the kitchen, as most nights only one of us is preparing the meal, and we have delicious leftovers for days to come.