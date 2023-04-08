I’ll never forget the moment when I first heard about “banana and curry” pizza. It’s a staple in many Swedish pizza restaurants, but the thought of it made my stomach do a backflip. Unfortunately, this isn’t the only atrocious pizza being served around the world, but there’s also a dedicated team of crime-fighters working hard to put an end to disgusting pizzas.

Allow us to introduce you to the brave community of Pizza Crimes on Reddit. This online group is dedicated to calling out and locking up all of the worst offenders around the globe. If you think pineapple on pizza is controversial, you haven’t seen anything yet. Enjoy scrolling through this list of photos that should definitely be illegal, and be sure to upvote the pics that bring shame to the pizza name.

#1

I May Have Committed A Crime, I Call It The Pizzadog

I May Have Committed A Crime, I Call It The Pizzadog

Jo314129
Jo314129
Community Member
1 hour ago

Um...this looks delicious 😋

#2

Please Tell Me This Is Satire

Please Tell Me This Is Satire

Xkrystahey Report

#3

Oh No, Happy New Year's Eve Everyone. I Still Wouldn't Eat This. This Is Too Much?

Oh No, Happy New Year's Eve Everyone. I Still Wouldn't Eat This. This Is Too Much?

Nickel6661 Report

Dragons Exist
Dragons Exist
Community Member
46 minutes ago

I need that. My two favorite foods in one - diabetes can suck my d¡ck

View more comments

Pizza is the most popular food in the world, with people consuming about 5 billion pizzas around the globe every year. Some of the classic flavors are margherita, pepperoni, veggie, and the controversial Hawaiian, but there are some toppings and styles that we can all agree are just wrong. Well, most of us can agree. That’s where the Pizza Crimes subreddit comes in. This group, which was created in December 2018, has already amassed an impressive 222k “jury members” who are dedicated to locking up all of the “bad guys” when it comes to pizza pies. 

Some common topics that come up in Pizza Crimes are Malformed, Cursed, Fruit, Dropped, Mistreated, Meme, Identity theft and Satire (that one gives me hope). But I’ll warn you pandas right now, you’re in for a wild ride as you make your way through this list. If you’re Italian, I recommend exiting the crime zone immediately, because it might be far too painful for you to witness. And if you’re simply a pizza aficionado, I apologize in advance. These crimes aren’t easy to see, but together, we can advocate for better and less offensive pizzas around the globe. After all, we all deserve to enjoy a delicious, crime-free slice.    
#4

Ordered A Kids Pizza

Ordered A Kids Pizza

Airmer Report

Lady Snowfall
Lady Snowfall
Community Member
55 minutes ago

So, they let the kids make it?

View more comments
#5

Does This Count?

Does This Count?

chiefsfan_713_08 , dj_big_naturals Report

#6

Happy Easter, Ya Filthy Animals

Happy Easter, Ya Filthy Animals

JoeSicbo Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
1 hour ago

And they gave their lives to create this abominable abstraction

View more comments

Now, in no way am I a purist when it comes to many foods. I’m open to experimenting, and I never like to shame others for their culinary choices. Even I’ve enjoyed pineapple on pizza on a rare occasion! But when it comes to pickles, bananas, curry, kebab sauce, and some of the other unique creations featured on this list, I’ve gotta say, the “chefs” in question have lost me. Lock ‘em up, boys. There’s a reason why pizza is the world’s favorite food, and by butchering its beloved name and removing the sauce or adding ingredients like french fries and kiwi, we tarnish its reputation. We can’t have people thinking that all pizzas are like these atrocities!

Some of the photos on this list come down to irresponsible cooks who left their pies in the oven far too long or mishaps made when ordering that led to essentially just bread with meat being delivered. But that doesn’t excuse these crimes. Pizza is one of the most perfect foods because it's simple, customizable and convenient, but it can also be incredibly delicious when prepared in the proper oven. It can even bring people together. I make pizza at home with my partner every single Sunday evening, and we always look forward to it. It’s a great time to bond in the kitchen, as most nights only one of us is preparing the meal, and we have delicious leftovers for days to come.
#7

🤔

🤔

Patient_Edge1340 Report

#8

The Worst Of Them All

The Worst Of Them All

YungGerbil7 , SPEAKERFOXXX Report

Jo314129
Jo314129
Community Member
58 minutes ago

I was thinking not too bad... until I read the title.

#9

I- I Can’t

I- I Can’t

Prince-of-Trickery Report

Sleepy Panda
Sleepy Panda
Community Member
15 minutes ago

I can feel my arteries clogging just looking at this picture.

View more comments

Everyone has their own pizza preferences, and that’s totally fine. Personally, I’m vegan, so I’m going to opt for vegan cheese and veggies rather than meat on top. And my absolute favorite pizzas are those featuring mushrooms and truffles or truffle oil. Delicious! However, there are certain pizza toppings that some love and others despise. The first time I saw my partner put pickles, tuna and corn on his pizza, I was a bit horrified, but I bit my tongue. According to the Australian site Taste.com, some of the most controversial pizza toppings among their readers are pepperoni, tandoori chicken, anchovies, anything sweet, olives, arugula, seafood, eggs, and pumpkin.    
#10

Not Sure If This Has Been Posted Before But The City Of Pittsburgh Need To Be Charged With A Felony

Not Sure If This Has Been Posted Before But The City Of Pittsburgh Need To Be Charged With A Felony

JTB696699 Report

Jo314129
Jo314129
Community Member
1 hour ago

They look like square versions of the pizza lunchables... Not appealing

View more comments
#11

I Agree With The Italians

I Agree With The Italians

KingOfSh*tMountan Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
1 hour ago

And to think, they had to kill a kiwi to make this mess

View more comments
#12

Saw Someone Link This Sub On A Post I Made, Here’s A Pizza I Ordered From A Wing Place, That Obviously Doesn’t Specialize In Pizza

Saw Someone Link This Sub On A Post I Made, Here’s A Pizza I Ordered From A Wing Place, That Obviously Doesn’t Specialize In Pizza

theRealEcho-299 Report

When it comes to arguably the most widely debated pizza topping of all time, pineapple, you might be surprised to learn that the Hawaiian pizza was actually conceived in Canada. Stephen Dowling and Richard Gray at the BBC dove into the history of Hawaiian pizza last year, explaining that the idea came from Sam Panopoulos, a Greek immigrant living in Ontario, in the 1960s. Panopoulos was running a restaurant with his brothers, and one day, he was inspired to combine ham and pineapple on pizza as an homage to the sweet and salty combination of American-Chinese dishes that pair pork and pineapple.  
#13

Rule Number One: Don’t Develop Empathy

Rule Number One: Don’t Develop Empathy

82skadoo , 8bitVanny Report

Jo314129
Jo314129
Community Member
1 hour ago

The way the eyes shrunk to focus more on you 😅

View more comments
#14

Ordered A Pizza Named "All American". Never Been To America, But I'm Sure This Is Not How They Eat Pizzas There

Ordered A Pizza Named "All American". Never Been To America, But I'm Sure This Is Not How They Eat Pizzas There

weekendrant Report

Jordan Croff
Jordan Croff
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why does the world hate America so much...lol.

View more comments
#15

Whenever You Think You’ve Seen It All, Brazil Will Prove You Wrong

Whenever You Think You’ve Seen It All, Brazil Will Prove You Wrong

ochrence Report

Pineapple
Pineapple
Community Member
32 minutes ago

"what da hail" -exact quote from pineapple

View More Replies... View more comments

Since then, the creation of Hawaiian pizza has spread around the globe, although it’s still widely considered a pizza crime in Italy. "I guess you might call it a fusion food, before the term became popular. And, of course, sweet is the most-liked taste, so it is an easy win in that sense," Charles Spence, an experimental psychologist who studies how our different senses affect our experience of food at the University of Oxford, told the BBC. There’s no doubt that this combination has sparked many debates in the decades since its creation, though. In fact, in 2017, the president of Iceland declared to an audience of school children that he would ban it in his country if he could. Something tells me he would be a fan of Pizza Crimes!
#16

Pizza Crime In Progress

Pizza Crime In Progress

TK528e Report

#17

Almost

Almost

NedPimpton Report

#18

Well Guys… I’ve Seen It All

Well Guys… I’ve Seen It All

theresabattle Report

According to Mashed, some of the most hated pizza toppings are pineapple, barbecue sauce, spinach, eggs, broccoli, raw tomatoes, olives, anchovies, mushrooms, clams, shrimp, canned tuna, chicken, avocado, kale, ranch dressing, corn, raw onions, and anything that turns pizza into a dessert. Now, this is a very diverse list, including some extremely popular toppings, like olives and mushrooms, and some quite controversial ones, such as anchovies and clams. But I can see how ranch dressing would be a hated topping. This dairy-based sauce is often used to dip pizzas or pizza crust into in the United States, but Mashed notes that it may curdle in the oven, causing a terrible pizza crime. 
#19

First Post Here. These Have To Count

First Post Here. These Have To Count

jaxberg Report

#20

I Had A Customer Order Anchovies And Banana Pepper Pizza. No Sauce

I Had A Customer Order Anchovies And Banana Pepper Pizza. No Sauce

ScurvyDongers Report

Jordan Croff
Jordan Croff
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's not pizza that's just round fancy bread.

View more comments
#21

This Cursed Island

This Cursed Island

MangoKakigori Report

Jordan Croff
Jordan Croff
Community Member
1 hour ago

The worst part about this is the photoshopped peas.

View More Replies... View more comments

Avocado is another uncommon pizza topping that many might consider a crime. “Pizza crust doesn't have much flavor on its own, so it needs things like sauce and toppings to provide pizza's characteristic flavor. That totally works when you add marinara sauce, pesto, or Alfredo and any number of pizza toppings, but avocado doesn't contribute much flavor on its own,” Molly Allen at Mashable writes. “Without salt and flavorings like garlic or onion, an avocado doesn't taste like much. Put it on a pizza, and what does it add? Just a buttery texture. Plus, avocado gets weird and slimy when it's heated. All in all, we're going to say thanks, but no thanks.”
#22

Former UK Prime Minister’s Pizza

Former UK Prime Minister’s Pizza

DoctorDoom , trussliz Report

Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
1 hour ago

Shrimp, on the ons, bell peppers. Wouldn't be my first choice, but I don't think it is offensive.

View more comments
#23

Does This Count?

Does This Count?

themondasiandalek Report

BeepBoop the Single Pringle
BeepBoop the Single Pringle
Community Member
11 minutes ago

I personally really like the soft top of the crush where tomato has touched it but isn't really there anymore

View more comments
#24

I Know It’s April Fools Today, But This Is A Step Too Far

I Know It’s April Fools Today, But This Is A Step Too Far

Slowvia Report

Eggs are another controversial pizza topping that some swear by, while others would send chefs who use eggs on their pizzas straight to the pizza penitentiary. “According to Woman's Day, putting an egg on top of a pie is ridiculously popular in France, and it's gaining in popularity elsewhere, whether an egg is actually cracked on top of the pizza before putting it in the oven, or the egg is fried and then added on later,” Allen explains. “Either way, the eggs are usually runny, with the yolk adding to both the taste and texture of the pizza. [However], Louis Bron, a New York City pizza chef and consultant, told The Independent that he believes eggs don't belong on pizza or flatbread. This doesn't seem to be a debate people are settling just yet. For now, we suppose it all just comes down to whether you enjoy it or not.”
#25

Go Straight To Jail

Go Straight To Jail

drgnfire867 Report

#26

I Was Curious As To What The “Pizza Americano” Was On The Menu In Venice, Italy

I Was Curious As To What The “Pizza Americano” Was On The Menu In Venice, Italy

lama579 Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Go to be in Venice now that insanity is there

View more comments
#27

Pizza I Was Forced To Make At Work. No Sauce, No Cheese, All Disgrace

Pizza I Was Forced To Make At Work. No Sauce, No Cheese, All Disgrace

loganmrfhs Report

Jordan Croff
Jordan Croff
Community Member
59 minutes ago

That isn't pizza it's a DIY Lunchables.

View more comments

Are you craving pizza after viewing these photos, pandas? Or are you too horrified to even have an appetite right now? We hope we haven’t scarred you for life; if you have the strength, keep upvoting the pizzas that you’d like to see locked up behind bars. Let us know in the comments below what the worst pizza crime you’ve ever witnessed was, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring atrocities committed against foods, look no further than right here!  
#28

I Wouldn’t Touch My Shrimpizza Either

I Wouldn’t Touch My Shrimpizza Either

Old-Man-Clemens Report

Lady Snowfall
Lady Snowfall
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Only if the red sauce was cocktail sauce and the cheese was a nice gruyere.

View more comments
#29

What The F**k Is This

What The F**k Is This

Plague_King_ Report

#30

Cruel And Unusual

Cruel And Unusual

jnmtx Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
51 minutes ago

I can think of something worse. You could have sent her an all vegetable pizza!

#31

I Hate My Country Over This, Can You Guess?

I Hate My Country Over This, Can You Guess?

Giant_Glory Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Texas is not a country even if they think they are

View More Replies... View more comments
#32

I’ve Had This Korean Corn Cheese Pizza And It Was Delicious But I Understand I Will Be Going To Jail Now

I’ve Had This Korean Corn Cheese Pizza And It Was Delicious But I Understand I Will Be Going To Jail Now

tomremixed Report

#33

'tis The Season

'tis The Season

Nickel6661 Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
42 minutes ago

At last one bad enough to make me give up my favorite food

View more comments
#34

Someone Ordered A Blue Cheese Pizza And Left On The Street After Eating One Slice. Customer Review At Its Finest

Someone Ordered A Blue Cheese Pizza And Left On The Street After Eating One Slice. Customer Review At Its Finest

Vitekr2 Report

#35

I Call It Sewer Floods Pizza. Banana And Condensed Milk Can Be Tasty, But It Certainly Lacks In Presentation

I Call It Sewer Floods Pizza. Banana And Condensed Milk Can Be Tasty, But It Certainly Lacks In Presentation

reddit.com Report

Sleepy Panda
Sleepy Panda
Community Member
9 minutes ago

That looks absolutely disgusting!

View more comments
#36

My Friend Put A Single Slice In The Microwave For 4 Whole Minutes, Thought It Belonged Here

My Friend Put A Single Slice In The Microwave For 4 Whole Minutes, Thought It Belonged Here

SleepingDragons57 Report

#37

Accidentally Ordered A Pizza With No Toppings. And They Actually Delivered It

Accidentally Ordered A Pizza With No Toppings. And They Actually Delivered It

B_Rian89 Report

The Starsong Princess
The Starsong Princess
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Brush it with some garlic butter and eat it anyway.

View more comments
#38

Last Night I Ordered A Pizza With Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Onions And Peppers, This Is How It Arrived

Last Night I Ordered A Pizza With Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Onions And Peppers, This Is How It Arrived

Rlysrh Report

#39

Pizza Flavored Pizza

Pizza Flavored Pizza

berserker1989 Report

#40

Troops In Michigan Distributing Vaccines Working 12-14 Hour Shifts And This Is Their Dinner. Hungry?

Troops In Michigan Distributing Vaccines Working 12-14 Hour Shifts And This Is Their Dinner. Hungry?

Sensitive_Cockroach6 Report

#41

Found On Facebook, Left In A Locker Since March 2010

Found On Facebook, Left In A Locker Since March 2010

Mett_Bleck Report

Jo314129
Jo314129
Community Member
58 minutes ago

I can bet there is someone willing to still eat that 🤢🤮

View More Replies... View more comments
#42

These People Order A No Sauce, No Cheese Double Pepperoni Every Week!

These People Order A No Sauce, No Cheese Double Pepperoni Every Week!

Daftbutts Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Pizza without cheese is like a day without sunshine

#43

R(Epost)eddit

R(Epost)eddit

SpyCJL Report

BeepBoop the Single Pringle
BeepBoop the Single Pringle
Community Member
10 minutes ago

"oh yes the extra crust on this pizza is delightful" *read in old English noble voice*

View more comments
#44

My Wife's First Homemade Pizza

My Wife's First Homemade Pizza

syphon3980 Report

BeepBoop the Single Pringle
BeepBoop the Single Pringle
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

someone forgot to par bake with the pie weights!

View more comments
#45

Ordered A Pizza Di Mare And Got Everything With Shells

Ordered A Pizza Di Mare And Got Everything With Shells

reddit.com Report

Miztre
Miztre
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ppl say pineapple doesn't belong on a pizza, but seafood does NOT belong on a pizza either!

View More Replies... View more comments
#46

What An Abomination!

What An Abomination!

ChemicalFennel3 Report

#47

Buenos Aires Has The Finest Pies!

Buenos Aires Has The Finest Pies!

DiceGames Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, I certainly pay $320 not to have to look at this again

View More Replies... View more comments
#48

So, My Room Mate Fell Asleep Last Night

So, My Room Mate Fell Asleep Last Night

Excellencyqq Report

#49

This One Right Here, Officers

This One Right Here, Officers

wickedishrag Report

Miztre
Miztre
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is so disgusting looking at it makes me feel like 🤢

View more comments
#50

Thought You Guys Would Enjoy This. My GF Eats Pizza Upside Down. Picks The Crust Apart Then Eats The Sauce/Cheese Off The Plate

Thought You Guys Would Enjoy This. My GF Eats Pizza Upside Down. Picks The Crust Apart Then Eats The Sauce/Cheese Off The Plate

loneliness_sucks_D Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What do you expect from someone who eats upside down cake with a spoon

View More Replies... View more comments
#51

Gotta Be A Pizza Crime

Gotta Be A Pizza Crime

Jerseycity_rep Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Confession is good for the soul but not the stomach!

View more comments
#52

Life-Changing Hack Or Felony?

Life-Changing Hack Or Felony?

PhizzyP99 Report

freakingbee (they/them)
freakingbee (they/them)
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

lol my uncle tried to do this and set our toaster on fire

View More Replies... View more comments
#53

4cheese Blend My A**. There Aren’t Even 4 Pieces Of Cheese On This Sh*t

4cheese Blend My A**. There Aren’t Even 4 Pieces Of Cheese On This Sh*t

Rat_slapper_2021 Report

BeepBoop the Single Pringle
BeepBoop the Single Pringle
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

well that's probably a seven meat blend in those sausages

#54

Tortilla Pizza With Baked Snack Mix. Made By Me

Tortilla Pizza With Baked Snack Mix. Made By Me

gloandi Report

#55

Just Why?!?

Just Why?!?

pete7863 Report

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bites? Don't you know you're supposed to split the Orios and lick out the frosting

View more comments
#56

???

???

idossantos97 , Casey Report

