“What Discontinued Thing Do You Really Want Brought Back?” (30 Answers)
One inevitable truth in life is that time goes by, seasons change, and your favorite food items silently disappear from grocery store shelves, leaving you a little heartbroken and a lot confused. Chances are, you’re feeling nostalgic over at least one beloved funky and junky snack that is gone forever. Vanished as quickly as it appeared. Never to be heard from again. And, most of all, taken from you too soon.
Unfortunately, we can’t (yet!) time travel our way back to those carefree childhood days when we devoured sugary cereal and crunchy cheesy goodies like there’s no tomorrow. What we can do, however, is reminisce about the past while we hopefully wait for these memorable munchies to make a triumphant return to our kitchens and, consequently, our stomachs.
"What discontinued thing do you really want brought back?" asked Redditor kellerisdabest, and inspired thousands of passionate people to share what products they miss dearly. From lime Skittles to Crystal Pepsi to even Listerine mouth strips, our team at Bored Panda has scoured the thread and hand-picked some of the best responses to share with you all, so continue scrolling! Be sure to upvote the ones you agree with and share your own takes on what foods need to come back immediately in the comments.
This post may include affiliate links.
Deep fried McDonald’s apple pie. The one from the 1980’s to 1990’s. The one that was crispy and the temperature of molten plutonium inside. That s**t was the best.
You get it in Switzerland. I think you can get it pretty much anywhere in Europe.
Surprises in the cereal boxes!
Not the "enter two codes inside on our website" bull. Actual, physical THINGS in a package floating somewhere in that box of Cheerios!
When I was a child (60's) it was a HUGE thing to see who got the toy - little things that you had to click together to make planes trains and cars and in comics the thunderclaps or even sticks that went on your bike wheel. What about the series of animal masks on the back on Cronflake packets?
Old school Pizza Hut. RIP to the salad bar with that amazing creamy Italian dressing and being able to get pitchers of beer or Pepsi.
Omg yes. I LOVED that creamy Italian. I legit would want to go to Pizza Hut just for that. I thought I was just weird and the only one
Listerine mouth strips
Altoid Sours.
Loved those so much and still use the little tins to store random things
When you would win a free coke from the plastic bottle cap. Those were the best. Or the mcdonalds monopoly game when you could win free fries or something.
Jello pudding pops. Without Cosby.
The Philadephia Cheesecake Bars. I loved the strawberry ones, I can't remember if there were other flavors.
Yes!!! These were so amazing! We always had several boxes in the fridge when I was a kid.
All day breakfast at McDonald's
Still exists in the US. Whoever made this list needs to go to PandaJail for a few days.
Apple empanadas from Taco Bell
Those Lifesavers cream lollipops. The orange and cream one was so good.
They had hard candies too. Strawberry and cream was awesome!
Chi Chi’s! I don’t know what was better…the queso dip, the fajitas, or the fried ice cream.
The old Wendy’s fries from the 90s
I think they switched to vegetable oil from beef tallow to fry the fries. Beef tallow is like gorilla glue for your circulation, but it gave the fries that "just right" crunch and pop that some people were willing to trade years of their life for.
McDonald’s Snack Wraps. I could eat like 4 in a single sitting.
Taco Bell's Grilled Stuffed Burrito. I have no idea why they discontinued it. It was the only thing on the menu I would order. Nothing else comes close.
The chili cheese burrito and the taco salads in the edible shell bowls were phenomenal, too!
Jelly jar juice glasses. In the 1980s and maybe early 90s, my family acquired a few sets: dinosaurs, and Tom and Jerry. They were the perfect size for kids to use and the different designs helped us keep track of whose were whose. (Mine was the pterodactyl.) I don't know why they stopped being made. Seems like Pokémon and Star Wars would be great co-branding opportunities.
Edit: Apparently I'm not the only one. Let's start a letter writing campaign to Welch's!
Had a bunch of the Pokemon ones. The problem is that the process involved lead paints that are banned now...
Butterfinger. It isn’t discontinued but I wish Ferrero would go back to the original Nestle recipe. It tastes like I dropped a butterfinger in a pile of sawdust and let it sit there until it expired and then ate it. No similar product can really compare to the original Butterfinger.
I wish Coke would stop fuggin around with dream-flavored cola and just bring Ecto Cooler back again.
***FOR GOOD*** this time, Coke.
I’m not really into Dr. Pepper, but the Berries & Cream Dr. Pepper had a chokehold on me that no other soda has ever had.
Also smoothie skittles, and lime skittles.
Skittles changed the green back to lime from apple in March of this year. It made me happy!
This is obscure, but Pepperidge Farm made salad croutons that were absolutely amazing. Perfectly flavored. Perfectly crunchy. Nothing else compares.
Crystal Pepsi
We can still get this. A couple times a year, they bring it back for a few months. Not everywhere sells them though. I've never seen them at grocery stores, only convenience stores and gas station stores.
Enchiritos from Taco Bell.
Kudos. The quaker ones aren't even close to as good.
Orville Redenbachers microwave caramel corn.
I liked a flavour called Santa Fe, I had just discovered boxes of microwaveable at a convenience store....then they were gone, discontinued the flavour.
Watermelon Laffy Taffy with the candy seeds in them
Rice Krispie Treats Cereal. It was Rice Krispie treats AS CEREAL. It was too good for this world. I miss it.
My sister makes rice krispie treats with cinnamon chips mixed in and they are FABULOUS!
Oreo cakesters. That s**t was delicious
I saw them at the grocery store the day before yesterday!
Choco tacos
P.B. Crisps. I cannot wrap my head around why they won’t bring them back. It would be such a home run. I just want some P.B. Crisps!
HERSHEY’S CHOCOLATE MILK POWDER!!! The flavor and the texture of the powder were like no other chocolate milk in the history of mankind. It was so delicious that our family’s main method of consuming it was to barely dip a shallow spoonful of the powder into milk, scoop up the barely dissolved milky powder, and eat it straight. Hershey's discontinued it in favor of their chocolate syrup, which was the worst decision ever made by a corporation. I would do anything to get it back.
Note: this post originally had 53 images. It’s been shortened to the top 30 images based on user votes.
As an Englishwoman I can honestly say that I didn't understand anything that I have just read......
I've lived my whole life in the US and didn't recognize most of them.
I never saw/heard/noticed the top 25, so stopped reading. And, sorry, I doubt I missed anything. That said, I miss chocolate chips that actually *melted* like chocolate and weren't creepily designed to stay "chip shaped". Unmelting "chocolate" is just wrong. (Yes, i cut up my own baking chocolate instead now.)
slice orange soda is one thing I miss. Best orange soda, IMO, but it's long gone and I haven't seen it anywhere since high school
As an Englishwoman I can honestly say that I didn't understand anything that I have just read......
I've lived my whole life in the US and didn't recognize most of them.
I never saw/heard/noticed the top 25, so stopped reading. And, sorry, I doubt I missed anything. That said, I miss chocolate chips that actually *melted* like chocolate and weren't creepily designed to stay "chip shaped". Unmelting "chocolate" is just wrong. (Yes, i cut up my own baking chocolate instead now.)
slice orange soda is one thing I miss. Best orange soda, IMO, but it's long gone and I haven't seen it anywhere since high school