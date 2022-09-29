One inevitable truth in life is that time goes by, seasons change, and your favorite food items silently disappear from grocery store shelves, leaving you a little heartbroken and a lot confused. Chances are, you’re feeling nostalgic over at least one beloved funky and junky snack that is gone forever. Vanished as quickly as it appeared. Never to be heard from again. And, most of all, taken from you too soon.

Unfortunately, we can’t (yet!) time travel our way back to those carefree childhood days when we devoured sugary cereal and crunchy cheesy goodies like there’s no tomorrow. What we can do, however, is reminisce about the past while we hopefully wait for these memorable munchies to make a triumphant return to our kitchens and, consequently, our stomachs.

"What discontinued thing do you really want brought back?" asked Redditor kellerisdabest, and inspired thousands of passionate people to share what products they miss dearly. From lime Skittles to Crystal Pepsi to even Listerine mouth strips, our team at Bored Panda has scoured the thread and hand-picked some of the best responses to share with you all, so continue scrolling! Be sure to upvote the ones you agree with and share your own takes on what foods need to come back immediately in the comments.

#1

"What Discontinued Thing Do You Really Want Brought Back?" (30 Answers) Deep fried McDonald’s apple pie. The one from the 1980’s to 1990’s. The one that was crispy and the temperature of molten plutonium inside. That s**t was the best.

newnhb , secretcopycatrestaurantrecipes Report

140points
POST
Aniko Hubatka
Aniko Hubatka
Community Member
11 hours ago

You get it in Switzerland. I think you can get it pretty much anywhere in Europe.

32
32points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

"What Discontinued Thing Do You Really Want Brought Back?" (30 Answers) Surprises in the cereal boxes!

Not the "enter two codes inside on our website" bull. Actual, physical THINGS in a package floating somewhere in that box of Cheerios!

sathil-42 , dinosaurdracula Report

118points
POST
Melody Shanahan-Kluth
Melody Shanahan-Kluth
Community Member
9 hours ago

When I was a child (60's) it was a HUGE thing to see who got the toy - little things that you had to click together to make planes trains and cars and in comics the thunderclaps or even sticks that went on your bike wheel. What about the series of animal masks on the back on Cronflake packets?

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

"What Discontinued Thing Do You Really Want Brought Back?" (30 Answers) Old school Pizza Hut. RIP to the salad bar with that amazing creamy Italian dressing and being able to get pitchers of beer or Pepsi.

glovato1 , theretronetwork Report

96points
POST
Harlan Bleiler
Harlan Bleiler
Community Member
7 hours ago

Omg yes. I LOVED that creamy Italian. I legit would want to go to Pizza Hut just for that. I thought I was just weird and the only one

14
14points
reply
View more comments
#4

"What Discontinued Thing Do You Really Want Brought Back?" (30 Answers) Listerine mouth strips

rlpeiffe , inavanbytheriver Report

76points
POST
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
11 hours ago

I didn't realize that it was ever discontinued.

15
15points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

"What Discontinued Thing Do You Really Want Brought Back?" (30 Answers) Altoid Sours.

Loved those so much and still use the little tins to store random things

-eDgAR- , captcraigaroo Report

71points
POST
The Deez
The Deez
Community Member
5 hours ago

Plus, they tasted SO GOOD!!!

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#6

"What Discontinued Thing Do You Really Want Brought Back?" (30 Answers) When you would win a free coke from the plastic bottle cap. Those were the best. Or the mcdonalds monopoly game when you could win free fries or something.

zahursky , My100cans Report

69points
POST
Hatchet
Hatchet
Community Member
8 hours ago

McDonald's monopoly is currently running in England

20
20points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

"What Discontinued Thing Do You Really Want Brought Back?" (30 Answers) Jello pudding pops. Without Cosby.

NotHisRealName , buzzfeed Report

68points
POST
birdhouse
birdhouse
Community Member
6 hours ago

I think about these a lot more than I should. Even tried to make my own.

16
16points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

"What Discontinued Thing Do You Really Want Brought Back?" (30 Answers) The Philadephia Cheesecake Bars. I loved the strawberry ones, I can't remember if there were other flavors.

CrimsonRaven712 , Eidolon_TKC Report

60points
POST
Sharkbait1313
Sharkbait1313
Community Member
11 hours ago

Yes!!! These were so amazing! We always had several boxes in the fridge when I was a kid.

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#9

"What Discontinued Thing Do You Really Want Brought Back?" (30 Answers) All day breakfast at McDonald's

ifbrawnwasreal , all-youcan-eat Report

56points
POST
Autistic McWolferson the Third
Autistic McWolferson the Third
Community Member
5 hours ago

Still exists in the US. Whoever made this list needs to go to PandaJail for a few days.

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

"What Discontinued Thing Do You Really Want Brought Back?" (30 Answers) Apple empanadas from Taco Bell

LootFroop , tacobellblake Report

50points
POST
Jj321
Jj321
Community Member
9 hours ago

Yes, although they never had any in stock when I wanted them!

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#11

Those Lifesavers cream lollipops. The orange and cream one was so good.

Charlie21Lola Report

48points
POST
Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
10 hours ago

They had hard candies too. Strawberry and cream was awesome!

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

"What Discontinued Thing Do You Really Want Brought Back?" (30 Answers) Chi Chi’s! I don’t know what was better…the queso dip, the fajitas, or the fried ice cream.

Hopeful865 Report

46points
POST
Yubo
Yubo
Community Member
8 hours ago

Funny...it's a Mexican restaurant and Chi Chi's in Mexican (Nahuatl) means "breasts". Let's not forget the great US restaurant called Hooters.

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

"What Discontinued Thing Do You Really Want Brought Back?" (30 Answers) The old Wendy’s fries from the 90s

liberalvenery , cinnamonbiscuits Report

45points
POST
Don Keideck
Don Keideck
Community Member
8 hours ago

I think they switched to vegetable oil from beef tallow to fry the fries. Beef tallow is like gorilla glue for your circulation, but it gave the fries that "just right" crunch and pop that some people were willing to trade years of their life for.

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

"What Discontinued Thing Do You Really Want Brought Back?" (30 Answers) McDonald’s Snack Wraps. I could eat like 4 in a single sitting.

XJioFreedX , Snack Wraps Report

44points
POST
Enuya
Enuya
Community Member
10 hours ago

Aren't they still around? I'm pretty sure that I saw them in the menu

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

"What Discontinued Thing Do You Really Want Brought Back?" (30 Answers) Taco Bell's Grilled Stuffed Burrito. I have no idea why they discontinued it. It was the only thing on the menu I would order. Nothing else comes close.

Puzzlepleasure , OaklandCali Report

41points
POST
Laura Jackson
Laura Jackson
Community Member
9 hours ago

The chili cheese burrito and the taco salads in the edible shell bowls were phenomenal, too!

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Jelly jar juice glasses. In the 1980s and maybe early 90s, my family acquired a few sets: dinosaurs, and Tom and Jerry. They were the perfect size for kids to use and the different designs helped us keep track of whose were whose. (Mine was the pterodactyl.) I don't know why they stopped being made. Seems like Pokémon and Star Wars would be great co-branding opportunities.

Edit: Apparently I'm not the only one. Let's start a letter writing campaign to Welch's!

RagingAardvark Report

40points
POST
Cassi Lyris
Cassi Lyris
Community Member
2 hours ago

Had a bunch of the Pokemon ones. The problem is that the process involved lead paints that are banned now...

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

"What Discontinued Thing Do You Really Want Brought Back?" (30 Answers) Butterfinger. It isn’t discontinued but I wish Ferrero would go back to the original Nestle recipe. It tastes like I dropped a butterfinger in a pile of sawdust and let it sit there until it expired and then ate it. No similar product can really compare to the original Butterfinger.

HamburgerTrash , Teeyah's Report

40points
POST
Rostit .
Rostit .
Community Member
5 hours ago

I wont buy anything from Nestle. They are an evil company.

26
26points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

"What Discontinued Thing Do You Really Want Brought Back?" (30 Answers) I wish Coke would stop fuggin around with dream-flavored cola and just bring Ecto Cooler back again.

***FOR GOOD*** this time, Coke.

hobnobbinbobthegob , dinosaurdracula Report

39points
POST
Lorraine
Lorraine
Community Member
3 hours ago

What? The Coke Creations are great, Starlight was the best thing to happen. Flavoured Coke needs more love.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

"What Discontinued Thing Do You Really Want Brought Back?" (30 Answers) I’m not really into Dr. Pepper, but the Berries & Cream Dr. Pepper had a chokehold on me that no other soda has ever had.


Also smoothie skittles, and lime skittles.

CinnaSol , hopawamsic Report

36points
POST
Random Panda
Random Panda
Community Member
7 hours ago

Skittles changed the green back to lime from apple in March of this year. It made me happy!

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#20

This is obscure, but Pepperidge Farm made salad croutons that were absolutely amazing. Perfectly flavored. Perfectly crunchy. Nothing else compares.

critforbrains Report

34points
POST
JuJu
JuJu
Community Member
6 hours ago

Pepperidge Farm remembers

26
26points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

"What Discontinued Thing Do You Really Want Brought Back?" (30 Answers) Crystal Pepsi

_BenRichards , Gandalfonk Report

31points
POST
The Sassy Wife
The Sassy Wife
Community Member
8 hours ago

We can still get this. A couple times a year, they bring it back for a few months. Not everywhere sells them though. I've never seen them at grocery stores, only convenience stores and gas station stores.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

"What Discontinued Thing Do You Really Want Brought Back?" (30 Answers) Enchiritos from Taco Bell.

wclure Report

31points
POST
DEW
DEW
Community Member
9 hours ago

Yes!! As soon as I saw the thread I was hoping someone would mention it!!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#23

Kudos. The quaker ones aren't even close to as good.

inthedarktheresnolit Report

30points
POST
tweeve
tweeve
Community Member
3 hours ago

Kudos where awesome. You are right the quaker ones are not even close.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#24

"What Discontinued Thing Do You Really Want Brought Back?" (30 Answers) Orville Redenbachers microwave caramel corn.

aaronkellysbones , walmart Report

28points
POST
Marleinah Smith
Marleinah Smith
Community Member
7 hours ago

I liked a flavour called Santa Fe, I had just discovered boxes of microwaveable at a convenience store....then they were gone, discontinued the flavour.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#25

Watermelon Laffy Taffy with the candy seeds in them

ThingsLastForever Report

25points
POST
Jj321
Jj321
Community Member
9 hours ago

Didn't air heads have seeds too? They were my favorite. Or my childhood is a lie and I used to like Laffy taffy.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#26

"What Discontinued Thing Do You Really Want Brought Back?" (30 Answers) Rice Krispie Treats Cereal. It was Rice Krispie treats AS CEREAL. It was too good for this world. I miss it.

bootlegparty , https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3D3reg6nPfJ-0&psig=AOvVaw1MZGYCZghF5DS99FS4r3s_&ust=1664607417215000&source=images&cd=vfe&ved=2ahUKEwjLj8__97v6AhXQo4sKHRHkAPkQjhx6BAgAEAw Report

24points
POST
NannyChachi
NannyChachi
Community Member
7 hours ago

My sister makes rice krispie treats with cinnamon chips mixed in and they are FABULOUS!

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

"What Discontinued Thing Do You Really Want Brought Back?" (30 Answers) Oreo cakesters. That s**t was delicious

scottegbert , cookingwithkarli Report

24points
POST
Wicked Moon216
Wicked Moon216
Community Member
7 hours ago

I saw them at the grocery store the day before yesterday!

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

Choco tacos

Its_Arv Report

23points
POST
Lisa H
Lisa H
Community Member
5 hours ago

I think they brought those back shortly after the decision was made to discontinue them because said decision received a LOT of backlash. Someone correct me if I'm wrong.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

P.B. Crisps. I cannot wrap my head around why they won’t bring them back. It would be such a home run. I just want some P.B. Crisps!

JohnEKaye , Bring Back PB Crisps Report

21points
POST
Jj321
Jj321
Community Member
9 hours ago

I was trying to remember what these were just the other day!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#30

"What Discontinued Thing Do You Really Want Brought Back?" (30 Answers) HERSHEY’S CHOCOLATE MILK POWDER!!! The flavor and the texture of the powder were like no other chocolate milk in the history of mankind. It was so delicious that our family’s main method of consuming it was to barely dip a shallow spoonful of the powder into milk, scoop up the barely dissolved milky powder, and eat it straight. Hershey's discontinued it in favor of their chocolate syrup, which was the worst decision ever made by a corporation. I would do anything to get it back.

crappymailm , change Report

21points
POST
NannyChachi
NannyChachi
Community Member
7 hours ago

Just bought it at Walmart last week.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

