Alexander Pick is back on Bored Panda with even more illustrations of iconic characters 'humanimalized'! The German artist is best known for his Disney character series visualizing a personage as either a human or an animal and today we want to show some of his newest creations!

"I’ve grown up watching Disney movies like Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, 101 Dalmatians, The Lion King, and all the other ones and they had such a massive impact on me. I always dreamed as a kid to become an artist one day and draw like the artists working at these movies. I think I still dream of this by drawing so much Disney fanart," Alexander has previously shared with Bored Panda.

Scroll down to see our beloved characters transformed into a new form!

#1

Colonel Hathi And Hathi Jr

I love the mustache as his tusks and his son is adorable.

Alex Pick is a freelance artist/character designer based in the middle of Germany. He worked on several national and international TV and cinema animation projects and he also works as a children’s book illustrator.

The artist shared with Bored Panda that besides his job life, he has a big passion for Disney and Harry Potter-related stuff and he draws a lot of fanart. "I was always into art, I think I started drawing the first day I could hold a pencil by myself. I always drew as long as I can remember and always wanted to work in the animation and art industry. At 22 I started to work as a cleanup and in-between artist in animation. After a few years of learning and practice, I became a character designer and worked also in prop design, backgrounds and as an art director for a few projects."
#2

Shenzi

#3

Fievel Mousekewitz

he is so adorable🥰

Alexander's work is truly captivating because he skillfully portrays humanimals with a charming Disney-esque style. Looking at his creations, it's easy to imagine them as real-life cartoon or movie characters. The artist shared that he has different ways to come up with a human/animal form for the characters. "Sometimes it’s really obvious as some characters really look like humans already if you leave or adjust all the animal-related features and body parts, like ears and noses, for example. Sometimes I try to go with the characters who actually gave their voice to the animals. When I draw the HUMANIMALS in reverse, I try to think what animal fits the character best or what are common animals for the regions in a movie. Also, the body type and characteristics of a human can help to find a matching animal."
#4

Pumbaa

When I was a young...WARTHOOOOG!

#5

Sir Hiss, Prince John And King Richard

Alex shared that sometimes he finds it challenging to filter all his ideas into one exact piece. "As an artist, you sometimes have so many ideas for one piece and you need to filter this to come up with the one that works best at this moment. That process sometimes takes a lot of time. And on the other hand, some other days you are without any ideas. Then it helps to just doodle random stuff. Then, during this, sometimes a new idea hits you."
#6

Roger And Anita Radcliffe

This is perfect. Roger looks adorable.

#7

Master Shifu

"I love drawing. I love creating new stuff and I love to combine different fan arts or ideas and get something new and exciting out of it. It’s just so satisfying seeing something that was first only an idea in your head become a drawing," the artist shared.
#8

Rajah

Looks like a guy who's fun to hang around with.

#9

Judy Hopps

"I created so many mashup ideas like the Disney Harry Potter mashups or the HUMANIMALS or the Enchanted objects, I also started the Disney/GOT mashups. And I think there is a lot more art to come! I also have some ideas for a few new mashups but am not ready to talk about them at that moment." So stay tuned for more funny and exciting art stuff by apicollodraws!

Which character is your favorite? Let us know by upvoting your best-loved images and leaving a comment! Don't forget to check out previous posts showcasing more of Alexander's work here, here and here.  
#10

Nala

#11

Gaston And Lefou

Actually, Gaston is arguably the biggest pig in town.

#12

Figaro And Cleo

#13

Scar

#14

Abu

#15

Rafiki And Simba

Surely would have darker skin?

#16

Ed, Shenzi And Banzai

I definitely went to high school with all three of these people

#17

Toby Turtle, Skippy, Sis Bunny And Tagalong

Aw! I love the little detail that the doll is now human as well.

#18

Po

#19

Simba And Nala

"Simba and Nala" pretty sure that's Mufasa and Sarabi lol

#20

Merlin And Madam Mim

I’d love to see human Archimedes too.

#21

Lady Marian And Robin Hood

Ayo whoever made these must love Scooby Doo this be Shaggy y’all

#22

Simba

#23

Mrs. Brisby

this was one of my favorite movies. so underrated.

#24

Timon

#25

Friar Tuck, Sexton Mouse And Mother Church Mouse

Friar Tuck literally looks the same. I wouldn't even have noticed.🤣

#26

Le Shérif De Nottingham

#27

Justin The Rat And Mrs. Brisby

Justin is one of my favorite characters from childhood and he's literally never mentioned! 🥰 SO GOOD!!!

#28

Gazelle

Thats basically... Shakira

#29

Jasmine

#30

Simon Basset And Daphne Bridgerton

