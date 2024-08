ADVERTISEMENT

It's time for a fascinating history lesson—prehistoric, to be exact! This journey into the past is made possible by Roman Uchytel, who dedicates his research to comparing extinct animals with their modern relatives. He brings these comparisons to life through detailed illustrations that highlight both the similarities and differences between them, focusing on size and overall appearance.

We've featured even more of Roman's comparisons in the past, so be sure to check out our previous posts. If you're curious to learn more about familiar species and see how they looked in the past, keep scrolling. The artist was kind enough to answer a few questions about his work, which you can read in our interview below.

More info: Instagram | uchytel.com | x.com | Facebook

Image credits: romanuchytel