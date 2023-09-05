My name is Farhad and I am a digital artist. The main theme of my artwork is dreams. I love creating imaginary scenes with people, animals, or fantasy characters and placing them in the middle of starry night landscapes. My style is distinguished by the colors I use and contrasting elements of light in the overall dark scenery.

This list of images includes some of my newest artwork. I publish new images across various social media platforms on a regular basis.

If you want to see more of my work, you can check out my social media profiles and my previous post on Bored Panda.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | artstation.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Close Of Day

Close Of Day

Report

8points
blavkvisuals
POST
#2

Stray - Fan Art

Stray - Fan Art

Report

8points
blavkvisuals
POST
#3

"Exploring New Worlds, One Adventure At A Time!"

"Exploring New Worlds, One Adventure At A Time!"

Report

6points
blavkvisuals
POST
#4

Scary?

Scary?

Report

6points
blavkvisuals
POST
#5

Wanderlust Adventures

Wanderlust Adventures

Report

6points
blavkvisuals
POST
#6

"It Always Seems Impossible Until It's Done"

"It Always Seems Impossible Until It's Done"

Report

6points
blavkvisuals
POST
#7

Magical Barn

Magical Barn

Report

4points
blavkvisuals
POST
#8

Report

4points
blavkvisuals
POST
#9

Peaceful Retreat

Peaceful Retreat

Report

4points
blavkvisuals
POST
#10

"Quantum"

"Quantum"

Report

4points
blavkvisuals
POST
#11

"Vintage Cyberpunk"

"Vintage Cyberpunk"

Report

4points
blavkvisuals
POST
#12

"Better Things Are On The Way"

"Better Things Are On The Way"

Report

4points
blavkvisuals
POST
#13

Lost Somewhere

Lost Somewhere

Report

4points
blavkvisuals
POST
#14

Whale There..!

Whale There..!

Report

4points
blavkvisuals
POST
#15

Head To The Sky

Head To The Sky

Report

4points
blavkvisuals
POST
#16

"Medieval Town"

"Medieval Town"

Report

2points
blavkvisuals
POST
#17

Report

2points
blavkvisuals
POST
#18

"Looks Like A Giant's Lost Toy!"

"Looks Like A Giant's Lost Toy!"

Report

1point
blavkvisuals
POST
#19

A Little Getaway Spot?

A Little Getaway Spot?

Report

1point
blavkvisuals
POST
#20

"Hoping For More Good Days"

"Hoping For More Good Days"

Report

1point
blavkvisuals
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!