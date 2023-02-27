My name is Farhad and I am a digital artist. The main theme of my artwork is dreams. I love creating imaginary scenes with people, animals, or fantasy characters and placing them in the middle of starry night landscapes. My style is distinguished by the colors I use and contrasting elements of light in the overall dark scenery.

This list of images includes some of my recent artwork. I publish new images across various social media platforms on a regular basis.

#1

Can You See The Fish?

#2

Soul Delight

#3

Into The Sky

#4

Urban Cat

#5

Let's Get Carried Away

#6

Aesthetic City

#7

The Moon

#8

What's You Favorite Song?

#9

Portal In The Sky

#10

Shooting Stars

#11

Talking To The Shooting Star

#12

Let Your Imagination Run Wild

#13

Rise

#14

Wishing Upon A Star

#15

Enjoying Life Is The Greatest Art

#16

Be My Valentine

#17

Hidden City

#18

When You're With Your Favourite Person

#19

Let's Get Into The Sky

#20

Edge Of The Cliff

#21

The Moon Is A Loyal Companion

#22

Far From City

#23

Out Of This World

#24

Star Splash

#25

Nowhere

#26

Falling Star

#27

Magical Night

#28

A Girl In The Field

