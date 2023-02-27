I Recreate Dreams In My Digital Images: Here Are 28 Examples Of My Art I Worked On Recently
My name is Farhad and I am a digital artist. The main theme of my artwork is dreams. I love creating imaginary scenes with people, animals, or fantasy characters and placing them in the middle of starry night landscapes. My style is distinguished by the colors I use and contrasting elements of light in the overall dark scenery.
This list of images includes some of my recent artwork. I publish new images across various social media platforms on a regular basis.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | artstation.com
Why’d you get downvoted!? These are good! I’ll upvote!
I can't believe I have to ask this, but is this actual handmade digital art, or AI?
Hey Lakota! No these are actual handmade digital art of mine. not AI !!
Reminds me of Trapper Keeper binders from the 80/90s. That’s a compliment.
Thank you so much For the compliment.
