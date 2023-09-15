Making a mistake is a completely human thing. From small blunders that go unnoticed to bigger miscalculations that cost a whole day’s work, it happens to everybody every day. Some of those we easily forget; some take a while to get over.

The mistakes documented in the list below are not ones you can easily leave behind. That’s because, firstly, they make quite an impression with their silliness. Secondly, many of them are either permanent or would require some serious effort to fix them. In other words, it’s not that easy to just brush them off as they’re always in your face.

Scroll down to check out the collection of images from the X account Major Mistakes and see it for yourself.