Making a mistake is a completely human thing. From small blunders that go unnoticed to bigger miscalculations that cost a whole day’s work, it happens to everybody every day. Some of those we easily forget; some take a while to get over.

The mistakes documented in the list below are not ones you can easily leave behind. That’s because, firstly, they make quite an impression with their silliness. Secondly, many of them are either permanent or would require some serious effort to fix them. In other words, it’s not that easy to just brush them off as they’re always in your face.

Scroll down to check out the collection of images from the X account Major Mistakes and see it for yourself.

#1

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Maybe he's going as Shrek for Halloween?

The testament to the idea that mistakes are very common is the amount of them we have experienced throughout history. Some instances could even take us back hundreds if not thousands of years. 

One of the most famous mistakes is the crash of the Titanic. A moonless night paired with an unexpected obstacle caused the loss of 1,514 people. However, as more people are continuing to look into the matter, more mistakes are being found.
#2

Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Obviously this image is not real. This was a photoshop job that was very common in the "Failblog" and "Demotivational" websites in the late 2000s.

#3

Louise Patten, a writer and granddaughter of Titanic second officer Charles Lightoller, once revealed that the steersman of Titanic made a huge mistake when trying to avoid disaster. In a snap decision, he turned the wrong way when the crew identified the iceberg ahead. 

You see, the steering systems in steel boats work in the opposite way compared to sailboats. This, together with the fact that this massive ship was going very fast, made the collision unavoidable.
#4

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Darwin award in 3, 2,...

#5

Kim Kermes
Kim Kermes
Community Member
56 minutes ago

Darwin Award in 3...2...1...

#6

sbj
sbj
Community Member
46 minutes ago

How was this even allowed?

Another major mistake that resulted in a wreckage of a vessel that, fortunately, didn’t take any lives happened in 1999. Mars Climate Orbiter was a robotic space probe that was designed by NASA to study the red planet. However, it didn’t succeed in its mission. That is because the company that made the spacecraft, Lockheed Martin, used US customary units while building it even though NASA used the metric system designing it. The silly mistake caused the orbiter to get too close to the planet and, subsequently, destroyed. 
#7

sbj
sbj
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Well, it's easier than walking up/down broken escalators

#8

#9

BigCityLady
BigCityLady
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Well, they needed rooms for everyones knees.

Some mistakes, however, aren’t that unfortunate. In fact, one could call them lucky accidents. One of them is Ian Fleming’s discovery of penicillin, which made a huge impact on today’s medicine and earned him a Nobel prize.
#10

STress (I/me)
STress (I/me)
Community Member
42 minutes ago

And they say that size doesn't matter...

#11

#12

Apparently, he came back to his (messy?) London lab after his summer holiday and noticed that one of the discarded petri dishes with staphylococcus bacteria had mold in it. The thing that made him curious was the fact that the mold was surrounded by “juice” that protected it from bacteria. He, together with a group of other scientists, started looking into it and soon enough discovered penicillin.
#13

Alexandra Davis
Alexandra Davis
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Surely this sign means the disabled entrance is straight ahead, just the sign is in a place where it's by these escape stairs? If it meant the ladder, it would have an arrow pointing to the right to the ladders?

#14

CascadedFalls
CascadedFalls
Community Member
4 minutes ago

This would be such a nuisance. What if you need to put something in a drawer, but there's no more room left in the others?

#15

CascadedFalls
CascadedFalls
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Maybe there's a trampoline at the bottom where the slide ends?

Another medical discovery that could be called a lucky accident is, of course, Viagra. Pfizer scientists were looking for medication to treat high blood pressure and angina, chest pain related to coronary heart disease. 
#16

BigCityLady
BigCityLady
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Which came first, the tree or the planters??

#17

Kim Kermes
Kim Kermes
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Sweet Goddess of Electricity, WTF!!

#18

During the trials, the scientists noticed that a common side effect of the drug was increased erections. Once the chance of the drug working as heart medicine was out of the window, Pfizer pursued a patent for erectile dysfunction medication that soon took the world by storm.
#19

BigCityLady
BigCityLady
Community Member
45 minutes ago

I will assume that you will never achieve hot water at that rate.

#20

Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
45 minutes ago

No, no, no, you always use duct tape for structural work.

#21

There are also mistakes that haven’t had such a huge impact on society, but definitely ruined people’s lives. Like the mistake of not checking whether you’ve won the lottery after buying the same numbers for weeks. That is what happened to one British couple who failed to claim their 3,011,065-pound (3,755,114 US dollars) win on time.
#22

tom
tom
Community Member
42 minutes ago

love the rock climbing dooverwhackies to get to it

#23

Nic Exists
Nic Exists
Community Member
30 minutes ago

there is a door at the ends of the railings

#24

Nic Exists
Nic Exists
Community Member
29 minutes ago

think smarter, not harder

The mistake is, certainly, unfortunate. The man had already made plans of ditching his job and traveling the world with money he didn’t yet have. Once it became clear that he would not be getting it, he felt like it had been “taken away” from him. He became obsessed with the lost millions and went into multiple legal battles over them. Soon, his marriage crumbled and he joined a religious cult.
#25

#26

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
33 minutes ago

However would we get across, otherwise?

#27

BigCityLady
BigCityLady
Community Member
39 minutes ago

I think that this family is a little too codependent, wouldn’t you agree?

Mistakes are often called “the human factor” because they are inevitable. Some of them are serious. Others simply make us cringe as we’re trying to fall asleep. We hope the images from this list will not haunt you at night. Instead, maybe they can act as a reminder to pay a little more attention when you’re working.
#28

#29

Steal
Steal
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Looks like a va-jay-jay, face and butt tree. I'm thinking this is a rare species of wood. 😳

#30

#31

#32

BigCityLady
BigCityLady
Community Member
34 minutes ago

How much are they selling that seat for because you KNOW they sell it?

#33

sbj
sbj
Community Member
46 minutes ago

They put all their effort into painting numbers instead of moving the clock

#34

BigCityLady
BigCityLady
Community Member
41 minutes ago

When did the window start drooping?? Have you seen a professional about it?

#35

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
20 minutes ago

I don't think I've ever taken a corner kick behind bars, but I'm always up for a challenge.

#36

BigCityLady
BigCityLady
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does he have an actual drivers license? If so, they should revoke it!

#37

#38

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww, and when the door is closed, it's a little door for your cat to watch you wee!

#39

#40

#41

Nilsen
Nilsen
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wall mounted flatscreen included!

#42

#43

#44

BigCityLady
BigCityLady
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t think grandpa would want you to choose the interstate today, or EVER!!!

#45

#46

STress (I/me)
STress (I/me)
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't mind the wall, Harry... just run through it.

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

Surenu
Surenu
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh it's the stairs from my dreams!

#56

Francois
Francois
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not sure balconies are designed to hold 2000kg

#57

#58

Francois
Francois
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe swap with the one in the picture of the too short faucet

#59

Toxic
Toxic
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unrealistic beauty standards

#60

#61

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017