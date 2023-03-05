I’m sure you’ve all seen some design fails, maybe some weird toy or a door that can’t open because the sink is too big. Here are 25 images that will just make you want to facepalm.

#1

I’m Not Sure I Want To Lift The Sticker…

I'm Not Sure I Want To Lift The Sticker…

Adrian Rodriguez
Aleigha Burton
Aleigha Burton
Community Member
36 minutes ago

nuh uh. hes going to town... i wonder if he squirts choclate milk

#2

Ew!

Ew!

Adrian Rodriguez
#3

Ah Yes, Best Before 2 Years

Ah Yes, Best Before 2 Years

Adrian Rodriguez
Aleigha Burton
Aleigha Burton
Community Member
36 minutes ago

im a kid but... kids these days lmao

#4

A Very Inspirational Message

A Very Inspirational Message

Adrian Rodriguez
#5

Someone Really Didn’t Think This Through

Someone Really Didn't Think This Through

Adrian Rodriguez
MaskPool
MaskPool
Community Member
1 minute ago

Sucks to be them. Damn.

#6

I’ll Be Having A Peepi

I'll Be Having A Peepi

Adrian Rodriguez
Horten Ho-229 (she/her)
Horten Ho-229 (she/her)
Community Member
1 minute ago

there's no time to explain, drink the coco-colo

#7

Don’t Be Happy, Worry

Don't Be Happy, Worry

Adrian Rodriguez
#8

Someone Needs To Learn How To Count

Someone Needs To Learn How To Count

Adrian Rodriguez
MaskPool
MaskPool
Community Member
1 minute ago

Wdym? That’s 5. It says 5 on the right page.

#9

School Shooter

School Shooter

Adrian Rodriguez
#10

Someone Is Getting Fired…

Someone Is Getting Fired…

Adrian Rodriguez
#11

Let Electricity Do It!

Let Electricity Do It!

Adrian Rodriguez
#12

You Hear Them

You Hear Them

Adrian Rodriguez
#13

I’m Sure Someone Tried It / Duolinguo What?

I'm Sure Someone Tried It / Duolinguo What?

Adrian Rodriguez
#14

Don’t Sit On It / Aaris

Don't Sit On It / Aaris

Adrian Rodriguez
#15

I’ll Be Having The Chips With Ought Chips

I'll Be Having The Chips With Ought Chips

Adrian Rodriguez
#16

They Could Have Gotten A Better Picture For The Kid…

They Could Have Gotten A Better Picture For The Kid…

Adrian Rodriguez
#17

They Just, Don’t Go Together

They Just, Don't Go Together

Adrian Rodriguez
Aleigha Burton
Aleigha Burton
Community Member
34 minutes ago

duhh see you just gotta do some major smashing together

#18

Heal Thy Burgers

Heal Thy Burgers

Adrian Rodriguez
#19

You Have To Aim And Try To Get It In From Here

You Have To Aim And Try To Get It In From Here

Adrian Rodriguez
#20

No, I Can’t

No, I Can't

Adrian Rodriguez
#21

Imagine Blowing It Up In-Front Of Your Kids

Imagine Blowing It Up In-Front Of Your Kids

Adrian Rodriguez
#22

Ah Yes, So I Can Inspect My Droppings

Ah Yes, So I Can Inspect My Droppings

Adrian Rodriguez
#23

They Could Have Moved Her, Or Moved The Handles

They Could Have Moved Her, Or Moved The Handles

Adrian Rodriguez
#24

I Swear To God I Would Have Drunken That…

I Swear To God I Would Have Drunken That…

Adrian Rodriguez
#25

Poo

Poo

Adrian Rodriguez
