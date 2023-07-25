You’d be surprised how many people choose the latter. Keep reading to find out more about these hard-to-accept facts that many would rather ignore.

Stuff like that kinda shakes you. From there, you’ve got two options, really. The first is to accept it and move on with your life, a tiny bit wiser. The other is to deny it, building a shield of bias and comfort around you.

Have you ever found out that something you’ve believed your entire life was a bald-faced lie? I know I have. Not even once, either!

#1 That our memory is very fallible, and does not work like a video camera.

#2 A lie detector isn’t reliable

#3 Weight bias. Literally everyone treats overweight people different

#4 Confirmation bias. Reading into a situation what you want to see.

#5 psychics cannot predict when I will visit them

#6 Built in obsolescence (planned obsolescence) - shocked how many people dont believe it happens

#7 Skin cancer from not wearing sunblock. It absolutely blows my mind when grown a*s adults brag about not wearing sunscreen. Like it’s a real point of pride for them. Enjoy your early wrinkles and spots.

#8 majority of folks aren't playing the official uno rules.

#9 it's ok to eat MSG

#10 You don't know how to fight unless you've been trained or have experience in fighting. Most people imagine themselves beating a*s only to have reality smash them in the nose. A lot of people even injure themselves just trying to throw punches.

#11 America uses propaganda against their own population.

#12 “Invisible” health conditions like Dysautonomia, Fibromyalgia, and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. Also ADHD. People think you are faking just to get Adderall.

#13 When I went to sea I would see the occasional flying fish, it was surprising how many people thought I was pulling their leg when I told them about it.

#14 My camp girlfriend. You wouldn't know her, she goes to another school.

#15 Being 35-50 wasn’t considered “elderly” back in the day.



It was common for people to live into their 70s and 80s. The reason we get “average lifespan” data with such low numbers is because so many babies died, skewing the average values downward.

#16 That most people would do some pretty awful things for money if presented the opportunity. People would like to believe that they have strong morals but if presented with a button that would kill 10 random people in the world in exchange for 1 million dollars, many would press it. I would guess at least half of the population would. And many would press it multiple times. But not many people would actually admit that they would press it if given the opportunity to. Maybe I am just too cynical and not many would press it, but this hypothetical situation is something I think about a lot.

#17 Based on some disturbing podcasts and articles I’ve been hearing, womens health issues, particularly their pain. Apparently most doctors of both sexes, are quick to dismiss and downplay our pain rather than oh I don’t know treating it?

#18 Most of the division in society today is manufactured.

#19 People largely deny responsibility for anything they contribute to

#20 Shaving doesn’t make the hair grow back thicker.

#21 Shark attacks are extremely rare

#22 The Monty Hall Problem. Every time it is described in a post (such as a TIL, or on a Facebook post), a large number of people vehemently insist that switching doors couldn’t possibly result in an increased chance of winning. Even after showing the results of simulations, providing mathematical proofs, or giving examples using more doors, the cognitive dissonance prevails.

#23 that they are good humans because they have good thoughts.



you have to **do** good to be a good person.



the world is full of people complaining , but we are in need of people willing to sacrifice and not make it about themselves

#24 If it is happening to someone else, it CAN happen to you

#25 Glittering_Offer_69 said:



In group preference



Livid-Natural5874 added:



Oof this is a huge one and very subtle compared to most stuff commented in here so far.



We love to think we are creating this world of diversity and inclusion, but once you scratch the surface it is all just a facade, tokenisation all the way down. Even the people preaching those values tend to do so from the comfort of a highly homogenous group.



#26 That financial success has largely to do with Luck (Where you were born, who your parents are, etc)

#27 The sixth extinction

#28 That having children is not for everyone, that it’s not all sunshine and the meaning of life and millions of people regret being parents.

#29 That Jesus in the new testament was *wildly* opposed to what would become the traditions and practices of Christian fundamentalists.

#30 that everything in this world is controlled by money

#31 That colds are cause by viruses and not being cold.

#32 That people in power don't care about you.

#33 MLMs are a f*****g scam .

#34 High fructose corn syrup is worse than real sugar

#35 no amount of alcohol is healthy.

#36 Nations that are ostensibly 'enemies' trade and cooperate a great deal more than people generally believe.

#37 Autism diagnoses. Myself and lots of autistic people I know are often told by people who seem to base their entire knowledge of autism off the movie Rain Man are like "but you don't seem autistic."



Research on autism has changed a lot since the 80s but public perception has changed very little.

#38 Sugar kills.

#39 You can love someone else without loving yourself first. There’s plenty of parents that hate themselves and love their kids.



Not recommending it but it’s a stupid thing to deny.

#40 Climate change, Covid-19, billionaires not caring about the average person