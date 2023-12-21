ADVERTISEMENT

In dating, like in friendship, one cannot know another person after just meeting them; however, certain things may stand out, minimizing or even sweeping one's interest. This may happen more intuitively, yet by trying to name red flags in dating, one gets the opportunity to grow more conscious of what they (do not) value in another person or people in general and maybe even adjust their preferences.

On the other hand, reading about major flags in dating as listed by men answering one Redditor’s question: “Men, what is a deal-breaker for you in modern dating?” one may compare them to one’s own deal-breakers, get a clue of what other people are (not) looking for in dating and maybe find some things to look out for.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

37 Men Shared Deal-Breakers For Them In Dating If my date is rude to anyone in the service industry, there won't be another date. That s**t tells me exactly who you are.

Stack_of_HighSociety , Ketut Subiyanto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“I don’t trust anyone who’s nice to me but rude to the waiter. Because they would treat me the same way if I were in that position.” - Muhammad Ali

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#2

37 Men Shared Deal-Breakers For Them In Dating This sounds dumb, but if she's not into me, I'm not interested. If she plays hard to get, I'm done. I'm not playing the games anymore. You'd be surprised how often a women has SAID she was into me, but won't do anything at all to act like she is.

Azurealy , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

37 Men Shared Deal-Breakers For Them In Dating Dishonesty is my main one. If you can't trust them, then there's no reason to even date them because you're always going to worry about what they're doing when they're not with you.

uh_big_tidd_eeho , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

37 Men Shared Deal-Breakers For Them In Dating Lack of empathy/ compassion

EmperorKira , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

37 Men Shared Deal-Breakers For Them In Dating Inability to say sorry or own up to their mistakes.

Flakyness.

Being overly dramatic and loud.

SmittyBot9000 , Craig Adderley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

37 Men Shared Deal-Breakers For Them In Dating Wanting to continue living as though they're single but still have the emotional fulfillment of a relationship.

TheRealRickSorkin , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

37 Men Shared Deal-Breakers For Them In Dating Having a sugar baby or entitled mentality. Or if I see the line " can't handle me at my worst, you don't deserve the best".

letslytherin , EVG Kowalievska Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
29 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the irony of the woman in the picture leaning up against a Lada. She's likely okay with a scuralose daddy.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#8

37 Men Shared Deal-Breakers For Them In Dating Inability to acknowledge being wrong. Being able to do that and grow with me as an individual was literally one of the biggest things that led to me falling in love with my current gf. I will never again EVER be in a relationship with a woman who doesn’t have that quality because seeing how much better this relationship has been than any of my previous, I just can’t ever go back.

Nalpha , Vera Arsic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

37 Men Shared Deal-Breakers For Them In Dating Flakyness. If they keep canceling plans, I'm out.

bluegiant85 , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If they keep cancelling plans, the next question is, what's actually going on that you don't know about?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#10

37 Men Shared Deal-Breakers For Them In Dating Lack of communication skills! I need engaging conversation! I don't want to talk to a wall😅

Jlmorgan86 , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

37 Men Shared Deal-Breakers For Them In Dating Height preferences on dating profiles/bios. It's just rude. I cant help being 5 7, I have been this height for ages. I get preferences and stuff, but seeing 'if you're under 6 foot don't bother' on the reg is a bit of a downer.

Also, horses. I went out with a horse-y girl, and it was a car crash, I don't blame the actual horses, but horses make girls get a bit weird. If you know you know.

MobyMarlboro , Pixabay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

37 Men Shared Deal-Breakers For Them In Dating Any kind of ultimatum, like: "It's me or your cats/friends/hobbies." They were here before you, and they will be here after you.

scoyne15 , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

37 Men Shared Deal-Breakers For Them In Dating Social media. I don't want every waking moment of my relationship plastered on Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. I dated one girl for a year who didn't have a smartphone, didn't have internet at her house, and didn't even own a TV. It was surprisingly nice. Honest. When we spent time together, we spent our time together.

7evenCircles , Plann Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

37 Men Shared Deal-Breakers For Them In Dating I have had a few women I met online start talking about how supportive I can be for their children before I even met them. Like if you just shopping for a replacement for their non-existant Dad I am out.

ToastyMcBread , Ketut Subiyanto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#15

37 Men Shared Deal-Breakers For Them In Dating Distant personality, that s**t can take a lot out of me

Jerney_to_Nirvana , Keira Burton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

37 Men Shared Deal-Breakers For Them In Dating General punctuality, though this is a state with friends too.

If you're going to be late, let me know when you know. If you live 30 minutes away and text me you are leaving 5 minutes before we are due to meet, you knew you were going to be late 25 minutes ago.

It's a small thing but I've known people like that and I've waited in the cold enough.

TabularConferta , Ono Kosuki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To me, lack of punctuality means lack of respect. I'm had two relationships and several friendships hit the the rocks because of this. It's my biggest peeve.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#17

37 Men Shared Deal-Breakers For Them In Dating If she's an influencer or has plans to become an influencer.

EshoWarCry , Ivan Samkov Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In my world, influencer isn't a real thing. So any relationship would become very..... entertaining, very quickly.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#18

37 Men Shared Deal-Breakers For Them In Dating Screen addiction is a turn off.

pythonwarg , Anna Shvets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

37 Men Shared Deal-Breakers For Them In Dating Smoking and lack of accountability and inability to learn from mistakes.

Unstoppable1994 , Kaboompics .com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

37 Men Shared Deal-Breakers For Them In Dating If she’d leave me for behaving like her.

That covers most of them.

hshsgdve , Timur Weber Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

37 Men Shared Deal-Breakers For Them In Dating Honestly, anything to the effect of "men are trash" or "I hate that I'm attracted to men" in their dating profile.

Like, I get it. A lot of women have had a lot of really bad experiences with men. And at the same time, I'm not here to fix anyone and I really hate being treated like "one of the good ones." If you really hate men to the extent that you need to declare it on your dating profile, you should probably be working that out with a therapist.

MonitorMoniker , Tim Mossholder Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stating they hate men on their (presumably hetro) dating profile. Really?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#22

37 Men Shared Deal-Breakers For Them In Dating Not understanding or working toward improving their own mental health.

Potential_Departure6 , Pixabay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Assuming that they're in a position to acknowledge, and work on, their problems.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#23

37 Men Shared Deal-Breakers For Them In Dating If she’s rude or mean.

Bobpaulson1999 , Israelzin Oliveira Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know two couples where both partners are rude and mean. They revel in their miserable existences. Which just goes to prove, there is someone out there for everyone.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#24

37 Men Shared Deal-Breakers For Them In Dating Inconsistent communication style, just feels like I’m being strung along. Also don’t date single-mothers, I’m sure they’re nice and the kids are great but I’m just not in a place in my life where I’m comfortable with that kind of situation.

sexisdivine , Alan Quirvan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't unpick what inconsistent communication style means. But on the subject of single mothers. If the person I'm in love with has kids, so be it. They're part of the package.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#25

For me, when I was dating, it was women who didn't know how to cook or clean. That may seem a bit misogynistic, but I am someone who cooks and cleans and can keep a house. The number of people I would go on dates with that didn't have those skills was a bit baffling to me. How do you feed yourself? Is it takeout every night? I wouldn't expect a potential partner to be unable to do household things that I do, nor one that was unwilling to share the burden of keeping a place together.

monspubisremor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fair enough. It should be a two way street. Especially in the 21st century.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#26

Someone with no hobbies or no passion for anything at all

arathci18 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Someone who brings nothing to the table except deigning to allow me the opportunity to treat her like a queen.

Sorry, I'd rather stay single than deal with that s**t...

anon_e_mous9669 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

37 Men Shared Deal-Breakers For Them In Dating Very religious. Poly (just not for me). Lack of communication.

pkwilli , Ben White Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

37 Men Shared Deal-Breakers For Them In Dating If she eats her peas one at a time

02K30C1 , Avyansh Mittal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
shannahparr avatar
Lucy
Lucy
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I make sure they’re not a “bad breaker upper” it’s the most important part of the relationship.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

37 Men Shared Deal-Breakers For Them In Dating I like to be a gentleman, but I want that to be something that is appreciated, not expected or demanded

Th3_S3n4t3 , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
lori_simpson270 avatar
Lori Simpson
Lori Simpson
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Um, what exactly does OP qualify as the traits of a gentleman? I've raised two young men to be gentleman and it's absolutely expected.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#31

Having an onlyfans

manowar09 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Anything along the lines of “being a boss babe” and “you better keep up with me”

Ugh

PCLoadLetter84 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

37 Men Shared Deal-Breakers For Them In Dating Right now, I'd say a kid. Nothing against having them and I'd like some of my own some day, I'm just not ready to be a step-dad

JackJackensworth , Tuan PM Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#34

There are increasing numbers of women who are not looking to get married, ever, and/or are looking for multiple partners in an "ethically non monogamous" arrangement. That's not for me.

Anonymous Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

Not having any goals other than having fun. My ex just lived to "go out" every night with her friends. No future there, and an unhealthy relationship with alcohol (and her ex boyfriend after a few drinks one night). That was a clusterf**k of chaos that I'm glad to be free from.

pdxsaucy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#36

37 Men Shared Deal-Breakers For Them In Dating Doomerism. if you unironically say "my retirement plan is death, spend it today" you're too mixed up for me.

sporks_and_forks , Engin Akyurt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#37

37 Men Shared Deal-Breakers For Them In Dating If she is has tattoos (especially poorly done ones)

VileNonSh*tter , Megan Ruth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-3points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!