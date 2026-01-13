ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever walked away from a family gathering thinking “Well, that felt… weird,” or sat through a polite conversation that somehow felt like a small-scale hostage situation, David Sipress’ cartoons will feel uncomfortably familiar.

Sipress highlights the absurdity, contradictions, and discomfort that we all experience in our lives by amplifying the absurdity of everyday situations to the maximumlittle social misfires, forced smiles, and the kind of blunt honesty that slips out right after someone says, “So anyway…” His work is visually simple, but the socio-cultural and political discussions underlying the punchlines are far from that.

A dinner table becomes a diplomatic crisis. A routine checkup turns into a moment of clarity nobody asked for. Couples negotiate the unspoken rules of long relationships, coworkers stumble through office etiquette, and holiday traditions unravel in real time. Even when the setup is absurd, the emotional logic is painfully real, which is why the punch lands.

A big part of the appeal is that even when the jokes are painfully obvious, they invite a level of contextual knowledge of the world and current events for one to be able to fully grasp the implications. This makes sense when you realize Sipress has been honing this observational style for decades, including a long run at The New Yorker, where his cartoons have become a go-to snapshot of everyday social and political friction.

And if you’re curious how a mind like this gets built, Sipress’ memoir What’s So Funny? offers some context without spoiling the magic. But the cartoons are the main event. They’re the kind of funny that makes you laugh first, then wince a second later, because you’ve absolutely been there.

You can learn more about Sipress on his website and check out more of his cartoons on his Instagram page.

More info: Instagram | davidsipress.com | Facebook | x.com

#1

New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress shows a couple walking with a caption about being well-informed versus remaining sane.

    #2

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing a cyclist in the bike lane and a person fallen on the road.

    #3

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing a woman watching TV news with a sarcastic top story caption.

    #4

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing a therapist and patient discussing free-floating anxiety in a humorous style.

    #5

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing a bird talking to a Twitter logo on a tree branch.

    #6

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing a man working on a laptop while a woman relaxes outside on vacation.

    #7

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing a woman practicing yoga balancing on one foot in front of a mirror.

    #8

    Cartoon by David Sipress showing ancient people debating over a ball near a temple, reflecting New Yorker cartoons humor.

    #9

    Two dinosaurs looking worried at a meteor falling from the sky in a New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago

    Climate change deniers.

    2
    2points
    #10

    Black and white New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing a couple watching a news anchor saying no news is good news.

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    Yes please i guess?

    0
    0points
    #11

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing two businessmen discussing a future-focused political viewpoint on the environment.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago

    This must be recent.

    2
    2points
    #12

    Two men wearing I heart USA shirts walking towards each other in a humorous New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress.

    #13

    Medieval king seated on a skull-covered throne with a guard and messenger in a New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress.

    #14

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing a man with planets around him claiming to be the center of the universe.

    #15

    Man fishing on a floating puzzle piece in the ocean, cartoon style by David Sipress from New Yorker cartoons.

    #16

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing two people picking up dog waste on a city sidewalk near a car.

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    Said the man to the wife... 🙃

    0
    0points
    #17

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing soldiers confronting aliens with UFO near a cityscape and caption about invasion versus cruise.

    #18

    Black and white New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing a woman and child sitting indoors with humorous caption about worrying what others think.

    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited)

    Never in so many words, but I did get the message. The tables turned a couple of years ago though...

    0
    0points
    #19

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress featuring a humorous office scene about a proposal for an idea concept.

    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    It's a sketch for a proposal about an idea for a concept.

    0
    0points
    #20

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress shows a couple watching TV, commenting on a false and misleading political ad.

    #21

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing a man holding a sign saying The Beginning Is Near on a street corner.

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    Beginning of the universe? Probably so.

    0
    0points
    #22

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing a king congratulated on his successful financial reforms in a medieval setting.

    #23

    Black and white New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing medieval king and guards with caption about science and personal taste.

    #24

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress depicting people suffering in Hell with devils overseeing the scene.

    #25

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing a doctor explaining different types of cholesterol to a patient in an exam room.

    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    I have no idea why I find this so chortlesome

    0
    0points
    #26

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing a family at Thanksgiving with humorous disagreement around the table.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago

    Yeah, this past year in the US has been kind of suck.

    1
    1point
    #27

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing a man and woman at a New Year party exchanging sarcastic greetings.

    #28

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress depicting a humorous igloo with an air conditioning unit in a snowy landscape.

    #29

    Man watching New Yorker cartoon on TV by David Sipress showing a protester with a sign saying the end is near.

    #30

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing three figures watching television in a messy room with a humorous caption.

    #31

    Man lying in bed reading a book titled How to Get Up and Get Dressed in a New Yorker cartoon style by David Sipress.

    #32

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing wolves howling at the moon with the caption about the pointlessness of art.

    #33

    Cartoon by David Sipress showing a dog playing dead and then happily playing guitar, featuring New Yorker humor.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago

    🎶 Casey Jones you better, watch your speed 🎶

    0
    0points
    #34

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress shows aliens leaving after a chaotic Thanksgiving visit with family.

    #35

    Black and white New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress depicting a family raising glasses at a dinner table with a turkey.

    #36

    Black and white New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing a medieval apothecary with potions and a shaker on the counter.

    #37

    Football players on the field with thought bubbles referencing a separated shoulder and ACL tear in a New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress.

    #38

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing a person answering the door with a map of the US in red and blue.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago

    That's a nightmare all right.

    2
    2points
    #39

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing a boat full of people approaching a tunnel labeled next three weeks.

    #40

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing a man pouring wine from a giraffe shaped carafe at a dinner table.

    #41

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing a woman announcing a mandatory standing ovation to a theater audience.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago

    The new Trump Kennedy Center.

    3
    3points
    #42

    Man watching a New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress on TV with a humorous news caption about a former President.

    #43

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress shows a man in pajamas asking if anything bad happened as a woman pours coffee.

    #44

    Two men walking past a dispensary in a New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress with a humorous caption about legalization.

    #45

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing people in a bookstore near the criticism and biography sections.

    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I wonder what Dewey decimal number that is.

    0
    0points
    #46

    Hand-drawn New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress featuring animals guarding a henhouse in a humorous scene.

    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    A meeting of the IT security committee.

    0
    0points
    #47

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing Atlas holding the world with two onlookers commenting on steroids.

    #48

    Black and white New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing heavy traffic on one side of a highway and empty lanes on the other side.

    #49

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing a man in a suit with GET hat passing a woman ringing a bell by a GIVE box.

    #50

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing a man sunbathing under an umbrella with a woman telling him to get up.

    #51

    Hand-drawn New Yorker cartoons by David Sipress showing cats with a humorous message about euphemisms in black and white.

    #52

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing a man reading an email about a one-millionth political fund-raising message.

    #53

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress shows a cat performing comedy in front of a seated couple in a living room.

    #54

    Cavepeople discussing art world indifference with humorous New Yorker cartoons by David Sipress in a prehistoric setting.

    #55

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing a woman with demons outside a café discussing taking a lunch break.

    #56

    Black-and-white New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing a mysterious singularity in an apartment with people observing.

    #57

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing three Pilgrims discussing Verity Brewster’s sweet potato casserole invention.

    #58

    Two people and a cat thinking repeatedly about the election and a liver feast in a New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress.

    #59

    Black and white New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing a man watching TV and commenting on the Yankees not playing in the post-season.

    #60

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing a group confronting a man about quitting wearing his baseball cap backwards.

    #61

    Two whales underwater, one warning the other about a large bone-shaped cluster of fish, New Yorker cartoons by David Sipress.

    #62

    Black and white New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing people in a living room decorated with hanging fishing buoys.

    #63

    New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress depicts woodland animals in a race with a new semifinal format in a forest setting.

    #64

    Cartoon of a chaotic cheese race in a city street, featuring a crowd running after a wheel of brie, New Yorker style.

    #65

    Humorous New Yorker cartoon by David Sipress showing an egg character on a wall talking to a chicken about danger.

    #66

    Two castaways on a tiny island with a palm tree, New Yorker cartoons by David Sipress capturing humor and isolation.

