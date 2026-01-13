ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever walked away from a family gathering thinking “Well, that felt… weird,” or sat through a polite conversation that somehow felt like a small-scale hostage situation, David Sipress’ cartoons will feel uncomfortably familiar.

Sipress highlights the absurdity, contradictions, and discomfort that we all experience in our lives by amplifying the absurdity of everyday situations to the maximum—little social misfires, forced smiles, and the kind of blunt honesty that slips out right after someone says, “So anyway…” His work is visually simple, but the socio-cultural and political discussions underlying the punchlines are far from that.

A dinner table becomes a diplomatic crisis. A routine checkup turns into a moment of clarity nobody asked for. Couples negotiate the unspoken rules of long relationships, coworkers stumble through office etiquette, and holiday traditions unravel in real time. Even when the setup is absurd, the emotional logic is painfully real, which is why the punch lands.

A big part of the appeal is that even when the jokes are painfully obvious, they invite a level of contextual knowledge of the world and current events for one to be able to fully grasp the implications. This makes sense when you realize Sipress has been honing this observational style for decades, including a long run at The New Yorker, where his cartoons have become a go-to snapshot of everyday social and political friction.

And if you’re curious how a mind like this gets built, Sipress’ memoir What’s So Funny? offers some context without spoiling the magic. But the cartoons are the main event. They’re the kind of funny that makes you laugh first, then wince a second later, because you’ve absolutely been there.

You can learn more about Sipress on his website and check out more of his cartoons on his Instagram page.

