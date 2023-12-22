ADVERTISEMENT

We welcome you to the world of Josh Sachs, also known as 'Baldstache'! Under this handle on Instagram, you will find comics, cartoons, writings, and even music created by Josh. Over time Josh's comics have evolved, and now you will see that there are 2 types of more defined storylines and themes that the artist revisits, as well as hilarious 'Baldstache' signature comics that first started as "These Inside Jokes" cartoons.

This is what Josh himself wrote about his series "Ronson": "I began to develop a common theme with a recurring character named Ronson and his obnoxious (to put it lightly) boss. It started as your basic in-office comic, but the storyline began to develop once the pandemic hit and working environments were in a constant state of flux. I've tried to keep that storyline going for a few years now. Somehow it has gotten to the point where Ronson is working in the underworld for the dark lord, although most recently his old boss bought out the dark realm as a means to become Ronson's rightful manager once again. Did you get all that?"

Other comics are under the name "Oh Boy I Am", which: "started out as 'Oh Boy I Am Sad' which was 365 days of being sad. Real heartwarming stuff. Those are much more 'wholesome' or 'relatable' comics and super auto-biographical, dealing with everything from layoffs to parenting to separation. They're very cathartic and often something I turn to when I am in pain or need to get some more personal thoughts or emotions down on paper. Both the honesty of @ohboyiam and the irreverence of @baldstache are necessary in order for me to be a somewhat functioning adult," explained Josh.

In this publication, you will get to see some of Ronson's storylines, as well as other funny 'Baldstache' comics.

More info: Instagram | baldstache.com | twitter.com | youtube.com | vimeo.com | tiktok.com | cameronbaldstache.tumblr.com