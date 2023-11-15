ADVERTISEMENT

Die-hard fans often go the extra mile to commemorate their favorite celebrities, especially upon actually meeting them in real life.

Therefore, people running to get a famous person’s autograph tattooed is nothing new, and one quick search on TikTok or other social media platforms would quickly prove that it’s a popular trend.

However, some A-listers aren’t too keen on the practice, and Daniel Radcliffe has recently displayed just how uncomfortable fans’ requests can become.

In a TikTok video shared on the Radcliffersplace page, a person filmed their encounter with the 34-year-old actor last Friday (November 10) in New York.

A superfan who encountered Daniel Radcliffe asked the actor to draw a Harry Potter symbol so he could get it inked on his body

Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Shares stats

Image credits: daniel9340

The clip, which has been viewed 824,300 times, showed Daniel greeting supporters outside Broadway, where he stars in the musical Merrily We Roll Along, signing his play’s brochures.

Upon meeting the star, the fan was filmed asking Daniel to design an inking for him that was reminiscing of his iconic Harry Potter days.

The fan asked: “Would you also be able to draw the Deathly Hallows symbol for a tattoo?”

Potterheads will already know that the triangular-shaped logo with a circle and straight line inside represents three legendary Harry Potter artifacts: the Elder Wand, the Resurrection Stone, and the Cloak of Invisibility.

“Would you be able to draw the Deathly Hallows symbol for a tattoo?” the Potterhead asked

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: radcliffersplace

Despite the fan’s undeniable admiration for the actor, Daniel seemed worried before blurting out: “Oh my god!”

Daniel continued to express his concerns for the fan: “Dude, don’t get this tattoo, my handwriting is so bad, my drawing, no, my drawing is so bad.”

But the adamant fan protested: “I don’t care.”

Daniel further opposed as he attempted to draw the symbol in a hurry: “You see? You don’t want that, it’s terrible.”

“Dude, don’t get this tattoo. My handwriting is so bad,” the actor warned him

Image credits: radcliffersplace

Regardless of the movie star’s numerous warnings, the fan stubbornly replied: “Yes I do, yes I do.”

Daniel went on to urge his supporter to “get one of the other cast members to do it”, as he explained “they’re much more talented at drawing” than he thought he was.

The Deathly Hallows symbol is undeniably one of the most popular Harry Potter-inspired tattoos.

So much so that even other celebrities have undergone a permanent inking procedure to acquire the famous mark.

The Deathly Hallows symbol represents the saga’s Elder Wand, Resurrection Stone, and Cloak of Invisibility

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Walkeraj

Ultimately, Daniel accepted the challenge, offering the fan a lifelong memory of their encounter

Image credits: radcliffersplace

You can watch the clip below





In an interview for MTV News in 2019, actress Samara Weaving admitted that she was embarrassed by the prospect of Daniel Radcliffe noticing her Deathly Hallows tattoo.

At the time, both actors co-starred in the 2019 movie Guns Akimbo.

Image credits: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Samara was really embarrassed when Daniel spotted the Deathly Hallows ink on her ankle

Having a Deathly Hallows tattoo is all fun and games…until you have to work with #DanielRadcliffe. 😂 @Sweaving talked to us about hiding her ink on the set of #GunsAkimbo, and how her co-star reacted when he found out #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/QmPribeMZb — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) September 10, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Samara recalled: “I wore really long socks for a long time and then I realized what a gentleman he is, and forgot to wear long socks, and yeah, he sort of [said], ‘Is that what I think it is?’”

“It was a Deathly Hallows tattoo,” Daniel chimed in as he sat at the same interview.

He continued: “Which a lot of people have — there’s no shame in it. There’s not. It’s absolutely okay.

“I wasn’t gonna be like, ‘Oh god, Samara, you clearly are a big fan. I’m freaked out by it.’ Like, you know, I don’t care.”

Harry Potter fans reacted to the funny video

ADVERTISEMENT