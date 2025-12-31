ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we're excited to spotlight the creative world of Juniper Abernathy. Through comics and illustrations, the artist behind the 'Cyelatm' series blends humor, emotion, and sharp observation to capture moments that feel both relatable and quietly profound. With a simple yet expressive style, their work explores everyday experiences, personal reflections, and the small quirks of life that often go unnoticed.

Scroll down to enjoy a curated selection of Juniper Abernathy’s best strips, and see why so many readers connect with their unique voice and perspective.

Black and white comic panels with a character preparing soup, chopping vegetables, and feeding rats in a relatable comic style.

cali-tabby-katz
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Rats make awesome pets! They're super smart, can be affectionate, and are cute! Oh wait, those aren't domestic pet rats that the búm-headed person allowed inside....

Bored Panda reached out to the artist behind the series to learn more about how their comics came to life and what inspires them. Reflecting on their beginnings, the cartoonist shared that they started making comics in middle school, around the age of 13. “I had been reading comics like Garfield, Calvin and Hobbes, and The Simpsons from a very young age,” they explained, adding that discovering webcomics such as Penny Arcade, Dinosaur Comics, and Achewood was a turning point. “That’s when I realized I could make my own comics and potentially share them online one day.”
    #2

    Black and white comic by Cyelatm featuring humorous T-shirts with relatable messages about daily struggles.

    cali-tabby-katz
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago (edited)

    Who doesn't, though? XD EDIT: if you don't, you should!! XD

    #3

    Black and white comic by Cyelatm showing characters discussing being bullied as a child, reflecting relatable emotions.

    sarah-jones
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Sadly, this happens to so many of us

    At the time, comics became an important way to communicate. “I used to draw comics on the back of my schoolwork during class, and my classmates found them really funny,” the artist said. Since verbal humor didn’t always come easily, drawing became a more natural form of expression. When their work started receiving positive feedback on online forums - places known for being especially critical - it helped build confidence. “That’s when I began to think I might actually have a talent for it.”
    #4

    Black and white comic panels showing relatable struggles of life, smiling, and living with simple cartoon characters.

    #5

    Black and white comic strip by Cyelatm showing a relatable moment of frustration when earbuds are unplugged unexpectedly.

    When it comes to ideas, the artist explained that the most successful ones often come from real life. “Most of the ideas that have resonated the most with people come from real-life interactions, especially conversations with my partner Liz or with friends,” they shared. “There’s something about the energy of real human interaction that sparks ideas I can’t seem to generate on my own.” Still, imagination plays its role. At times, the characters feel like they exist somewhere else entirely: “It feels like the characters exist on a separate plane inside my head, where I can observe them living their lives and draw inspiration from that.”

    #6

    Black and white comic by Cyelatm showing characters cuddling and one smashing an uncomfortable relatable scene.

    #7

    Black and white comic illustration by Cyelatm showing relatable characters with heart eyes and humorous dialogue.

    The cartoonist also acknowledged that not all inspiration comes from light moments. “There were periods when my comics were a way of expressing deep mental anguish,” they admitted. Looking back can sometimes feel uncomfortable, but honesty has always been important. “I like to think I’ve always kept things honest and personal, even when it wasn’t pretty.”
    #8

    Comic strip featuring Sonic and Rosie characters exchanging supportive and relatable dialogue in 42 comics by Cyelatm.

    cali-tabby-katz
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    I'm proud of all of you as well, my fellow Pandas, and I love all of you too! <3

    #9

    Comic strip by Cyelatm showing awkward conversation and feelings, capturing relatable moments in comics by Cyelatm.

    The minimalist style the comics are known for wasn’t entirely planned from the start. “It wasn’t a fully conscious choice at first,” the cartoonist explained. “The minimalist style developed naturally as a practical and emotional necessity.” Simpler drawings made it easier to focus on timing, expression, and ideas, and over time that simplicity became intentional. “I realized that this simplicity actually helped the humor and emotions come through more clearly.”
    #10

    Comic strip by Cyelatm showing a character choosing to watch American Pie Bandcamp, relatable comic moment.

    #11

    Black and white comic strip by Cyelatm featuring relatable characters discussing emotions in a humorous way.

    As for favorite characters, the artist doesn’t have just one. “I don’t really have a single favorite character,” they said. What matters more is exploring emotions and situations that feel genuine. “Some comics lean more toward absurd humor, while others are more personal or introspective, and I enjoy moving between those tones depending on what feels right at the time.”
    #12

    Simple black and white comic showing characters dealing with worries, from a relatable comics series by Cyelatm.

    #13

    Comic strip by Cyelatm featuring characters discussing Lord of the Rings, highlighting relatable cultural and intellectual gaps.

    #14

    Black and white comic by Cyelatm showing a confused character in an odd place, capturing relatable comic moments.

    #15

    Black and white comic panels by Cyelatm showing a relatable morning routine of eating cereal and enjoying simple moments.

    #16

    Minimalist black and white comic by Cyelatm showing two characters with relatable facial expressions and body language.

    #17

    Black and white comic strip by Cyelatm featuring relatable awkward social interactions and quirky humor moments.

    #18

    Comic strip by Cyelatm showing a character struggling to get honesty, relatable comic about communication struggles.

    #19

    Black and white comic panels by Cyelatm showing an awkward yet relatable hug between cartoon characters.

    #20

    Minimalist comic by Cyelatm showing relatable feelings of silence, distractions, and sudden bursts of energy in daily life.

    #21

    Black and white comic by Cyelatm showing a character with a low battery face finding an outlet and recharging.

    #22

    Four-panel comic by Cyelatm exploring reality as stitched moments, capturing relatable and uncomfortable thoughts about life and perception.

    #23

    Black and white comic panels by Cyelatm featuring relatable humor about pressing a button to hear a full sentence said.

    #24

    Comic strip by Cyelatm showing a character introducing a comedic persona called Granny Smith, feeling uncomfortably relatable.

    #25

    Black and white comic by Cyelatm showing a character drawing feelings with relatable emotions and self-doubt in a loop.

    #26

    Hand-drawn comic panels by Cyelatm showing a character awkwardly explaining a hand gesture, reflecting relatable humor.

    #27

    Black and white comic panels showing a character complimenting cool pants that humorously fit awkwardly, relatable comic by Cyelatm.

    cali-tabby-katz
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    ...as opposed to finding them in a dumpster? XD

    #28

    Black and white comic strip by Cyelatm featuring humorous dialogue and relatable moments about Father John Misty and Adderall.

    #29

    Black and white comic panels by Cyelatm depicting relatable awkward social interactions and humorous reactions.

    #30

    Black and white comic panels by Cyelatm showing characters reflecting on fun times and packing up with a toxic gas canister.

    cali-tabby-katz
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    Uh, no, sorry, a comic about committing suícide as a group activity with other people with a canister of "poisonous gas" does not feel "relatable" at all, and this is coming from someone who has attempted suícide before.

    #31

    Hand-drawn comic panels showing characters discussing a new cyber-face and struggles with communication, relatable comics by Cyelatm.

    #32

    Black and white comic by Cyelatm featuring characters in a humorous and relatable conversation about disfiguring a chef's groin.

    #33

    Minimalist comic panels by Cyelatm showing a humorous and relatable conversation about going to the park.

    #34

    Black and white comic panels by Cyelatm exploring existential questions and relatable feelings in a simple drawn style.

    #35

    Black and white comic panels by Cyelatm showing characters dealing with an accident and emotional struggle, relatable comics style.

    #36

    Black and white comic by Cyelatm showing characters transporting an antique war cannon with relatable humor.

    #37

    Black and white comic from 42 comics by Cyelatm showing humorous bed and breakfast misunderstanding.

    #38

    Black and white comic by Cyelatm showing a character threatened through a phone, illustrating relatable comic moments.

    #39

    Black and white comic by Cyelatm showing a character shaking a magic 8-ball with a relatable humorous twist.

    #40

    Black and white comic panels showing a character flipping and catching a ring in a relatable comic style.

    #41

    Black and white comic panels by Cyelatm showing awkward and relatable social interaction between two characters.

    #42

    Comic panels by Cyelatm showing a simple character humorously expressing discomfort and awkwardness in a relatable scene.

