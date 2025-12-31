ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we're excited to spotlight the creative world of Juniper Abernathy. Through comics and illustrations, the artist behind the 'Cyelatm' series blends humor, emotion, and sharp observation to capture moments that feel both relatable and quietly profound. With a simple yet expressive style, their work explores everyday experiences, personal reflections, and the small quirks of life that often go unnoticed.

More info: Instagram | cyelatm.tumblr.com | cyelatm-archive.tumblr.com | patreon.com