When the Tesla Cybertruck debuted in 2023, people were divided. Some were genuinely interested and excited about this behemoth of a vehicle, while others weren’t fans. 

These days? Sentiments about the Cybertruck are primarily negative, most likely because of CEO Elon Musk’s recent controversies. So much so that company stocks have dropped more than 50%, an all-time high. 

But we’re not getting into the nitty gritty details about the political side of things. Instead, we’re highlighting some funny images from the CyberStuck subreddit, an online group of 271,000 members dedicated to mocking what they call the “DivorceWagon.” 

Here are some of our top picks.

#1

I’m Impressed…

Cybertruck towing a jet engine compared with 1972 Chevy towing an airplane.

waazus Report

    #2

    Community Notes Irl

    Sticker on a car reads "I bought this before Elon went crazy," referencing the Cybertruck.

    This_Broccoli_ Report

    dudebrm88 avatar
    Midwest Panda
    Midwest Panda
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think Elon started going crazy when he decided to take over Twitter and turn it into X

    #3

    Engineering Marvel

    Cybertruck frame showing water damage and wiring issues highlighted in a social media post.

    Spyke2269 Report

    Musk introduced the Cybertruck in 2019, four years before it went public. At the time of its release, he claimed that the vehicle had the handling and speed of a sports car, with a towing capacity of 11,000 pounds, and a maximum payload weight of 2,500 pounds. 

    “We have a car here that experts said was impossible, that experts said would never be made,” Musk said during the 2023 delivery event in Austin, Texas. “Finally, the future will look like the future.”

    #4

    They Really Believe They Have The Ultimate Machine

    Cybertruck overloaded with large hay bales demonstrating potential design fails.

    kingamenra Report

    #5

    👏🏼

    Social media post criticizing Cybertruck's design with a humorous remark about its appearance.

    CautiousComfort8476 Report

    #6

    Apparently Snow Accumulates In Front Of The Headlights While Driving

    Cybertruck covered in snow, showing headlight issues due to snow accumulation on the front.

    kingomtdew Report

    The vehicle’s price was one of the major turnoffs for consumers. Business Insider reports that initial pricing in 2019 was between $39.000 and $77,000. However, the cheapest 2025 model is already priced at $60,990. Then, of course, there are its aesthetics, for which people have some choice words. 

    “Man, does a cybertruck ever look dumb up close,” sports journalist Blake Murphy opined in a late 2024 post on Blue Sky.

    #7

    City Of Kenosha, Wi Joined The Chat

    Cybertruck parked outdoors with a PSA about not mistaking it for a dumpster, causing complaints in Kenosha.

    StacksMcK Report

    norbertkahlig avatar
    Space Invader
    Space Invader
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The clear difference between a Cybertruck and a dumpster is that a dumpster is well designed to fulfill a clear and useful purpose. So stop insulting dumpsters by comparing the two

    #8

    A Cybertruck Finally Fulfilling Its Destiny 🥹

    Cybertruck carrying bags on a country road, showcasing potential design flaws.

    MoreMotivation Report

    #9

    A Cyclist Takes An Unconventional Approach To Dealing With A Wankpanzer That's Parked In A Bus Lane

    Person on a parked Cybertruck, standing with a bike on its bed in a city street.

    MoreMotivation Report

    Safety (or the lack thereof) is another issue linked to the Cybertruck. A 2024 National Highway Transportation Safety Board report revealed that Tesla issued eight different vehicle recalls.

    According to a report by Yahoo!, the NTHTSB also launched two investigations in the past year, one of which happened in November that led to the demise of three young individuals.

    #10

    Look At ‘Em Go!

    Cybertruck spotted on city street at night, with humorous social media caption above.

    AmokOrbits Report

    #11

    Ouch

    Person posing with Cybertruck, wearing a burgundy dress, highlighted in a social media post.

    micyclesbichaels Report

    #12

    Dork

    Cybertruck with a "DORK" note on the windshield, parked on a New York street.

    pestalliance Report

    The images on this list are relatively mild trashings of the controversial vehicle. Other instances have become more violent, as cases of vandalism have continued to run rampant all over the United States.

    The most recent case as of this posting happened in Novato, California, on March 29th. Security cameras caught an individual throwing a rock at the truck’s windshield. The suspect, who has yet to be arrested, also slashed all four tires and left a handwritten note.
    #13

    Seen In Seattle - The Tow Truck Driver Actually Slowed Down To Let Me Get The Shot

    Cybertruck on a tow truck, parked on a city street, with buildings in the background on a sunny day.

    espressocrow Report

    #14

    It’s All A Misunderstanding, It Didn’t Crash

    Cybertruck on a highway median with traffic in the background, possibly illustrating a failure scenario.

    Gem_89 Report

    #15

    Good Use Of Eggs Even With This Economy

    Street-parked Cybertruck with visible damage and paint marks, surrounded by urban scenery and trash bags.

    jVCrm68 Report

    boredpanda-com_10 avatar
    Peter Parker
    Peter Parker
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh come on, this was super expensive and you're just jealous you can't afford it. But prices will come down once they start making more of them, and then we can all enjoy eggs again.

    We’d like to hear from you, dear readers. What do you think of the Tesla Cybertruck? Do you agree with Elon Musk that it is the vehicle of the future? Or do you share the same sentiments as the general public? Let us know in the comments!
    #16

    Well, That's One Thats Probably Heading To The Crusher

    Police stop a Tesla Cybertruck outside a UK store for being non-road legal.

    HangedSanchez Report

    #17

    Terrorist Dog. Straight To El Salvador

    Dog urinating on a Cybertruck parked near a barn on a gravel driveway.

    MoreMotivation Report

    #18

    Wheels Are Coming Off

    Damaged Cybertruck with a close-up of a faulty wheel hub, highlighting vehicle manufacturing issues.

    MarketCompetitive896 Report

    maggiefulton avatar
    Maggie Fulton
    Maggie Fulton
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m beginning to think a 5 year old could make a better vehicle with Legos.

    #19

    Funny

    Note on Cybertruck with a phone number and "We Buy Junk Cars" at a parking lot.

    Big_College_8962 Report

    #20

    Beautiful Photo Of Jersey Shore

    Tow truck pulling a Cybertruck off a sandy beach near the ocean.

    OMGLMAOWTF_com Report

    #21

    Cybertruck Owners Discovering Things About Their Cars

    Damaged Cybertruck missing a rear panel, exposing internal framework on a street.

    ximaera Report

    #22

    Rear Wheel Ejected

    Damaged Cybertruck on a curb with missing wheel, building in background.

    Shenemonster Report

    #23

    100k Underwater 😂😭

    Damaged Cybertruck after an accident, showing significant side damage and a crumpled wheel area.

    human-potato_hybrid Report

    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    200k plus 50k to a broker? Honey you are tap dancing in the world of the self insured and the have-a-lawyer-on-retainer crowd. I’ve seen this in the horse world.

    #24

    There I Fixed It

    Text highlights Cybertruck recall issue due to faulty glue; vehicle in motion.

    Ultraxxx Report

    #25

    I Did Not Think These Could Get Uglier

    Cybertruck parked in a lot, showcasing its unique angular design under a clear sky.

    AtlasEndured51 Report

    #26

    What A Beautiful Thing To See Today

    Cybertruck with "Garbage Patrol" written on the side, parked near a Marathon sign.

    lumpy-jpg Report

    #27

    Cybertruck Pic Of The Day. Seattle

    Two charred Cybertrucks in an industrial area after a fire, showcasing potential issues with the vehicle.

    MoreMotivation Report

    #28

    Cyber[screwed]

    Graffiti-covered Cybertruck parked in a lot, showing vandalism and urban decay.

    hustle_krow Report

    #29

    Sand Dunes:1 Cyberbeast: Rip

    Crashed Cybertruck in sandy terrain with shattered windows and damaged panels.

    sparrow-man Report

    #30

    Hello From La (Not Near Any Of The Fires)

    Damaged Cybertruck in parking lot with severe front-end damage.

    1Hasty Report

    #31

    Looks Like Rapid Self Deconstruction On The Freeway

    Cybertruck driving at an angle on a busy road with multiple vehicles around.

    Acecarpenter Report

    #32

    Psa: Don’t Put Anything In The Cybertruck Bed. It Will Warp The Tailgate

    Cybertruck showing warped tailgate after cooler shifted in the truck bed, causing it not to close properly.

    kcarmstrong Report

    #33

    This Angle Was Too Good To Not Take A Picture

    Cybertruck loaded onto a bright green garbage truck, creating a striking visual contrast on a city street.

    scholar97 Report

    #34

    Delorean vs. Cybertruck

    Two parking lots filled with unsold Cybertruck vehicles, highlighting design criticisms.

    SnowyLeopardGecko1 Report

    jeffhunt avatar
    Jeff Hunt
    Jeff Hunt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe the remake of Back to the Future can use a cyber truck. Salvage the brand for posterity and such.

    #35

    First Cyberstuck I've Seen

    Damaged Cybertruck on a residential street, highlighting design flaws and accident impact.

    DrDepresso24 Report

    #36

    Lmao

    Damaged Cybertruck showing crumple zone failure on a rural road.

    Bitter-Gur-4613 Report

    #37

    Drivers Hit This Curb By My House Often, But Only One Vehicle Is Leaving Behind Souvenirs

    Detached Cybertruck panels lying on grassy roadside near pavement.

    CraftyRhombus21 Report

    #38

    She's Not Wrong

    Cybertruck parked, mistaken for dumpster, humorous social media post.

    Crombus_ Report

    #39

    "Built For Any Planet" So Long As It Doesn't Have Snow

    Cybertruck struggles in snow, wheels spinning on snowy street near buildings.

    Phoenix_1217 Report

    #40

    Cybertruck Explosion Outside Trump Hotel

    Cybertruck incident outside building, followed by an explosion, captured in surveillance images.

    Razsah Report

    #41

    Just Drove By A Pile Of Crushed Cybertrucks And Other Teslas On The Freeway

    Damaged Cybertrucks stacked on a trailer highlight vehicle's structural failures.

    darak128 Report

    #42

    I Feel Sorry For Anybody Who ______ Cyber Truck

    Damaged Cybertruck wrap showing adhesive issues on stainless steel surface in a garage.

    oochiewallyWallyserb Report

    #43

    They Are Such Pieces Of Junk

    A damaged Cybertruck at traffic lights with visible rear dent.

    DefiantBelt925 Report

    #44

    Don't Try Auto Pilot On The Snow

    Cybertruck stuck in snow at night, surrounded by trees, highlighting winter driving challenges.

    AXI-UM Report

    #45

    What, No Tie-Down?

    Cybertruck parked awkwardly with a collapsed trailer in front of a garden center.

    Key_Advantage4239 Report

    #46

    Cyberkachow

    Damaged Cybertruck parked on a suburban street with visible front wheel issue.

    Seeking-Direction Report

    #47

    Cyber Truck Owner Finds A Design Problem With The Cybertruck: Snow Covers The Headlights

    Snow-covered Cybertruck parked in driveway, showing a significant winter issue.

    Big_College_8962 Report

    #48

    Douche Dumpster Won’t Charge In Subzero Temps. Apocalypse-Proof (In Temperate Climates Over Paved Road), Lfg!!!

    Tesla Cybertruck parked in snowy weather, struggling with battery charge at cabin in Minnesota.

    dolemitealright Report

    dudebrm88 avatar
    Midwest Panda
    Midwest Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Soooo... don't expect a cyber truck (or any tesla for that matter) to be any good in extreme cold or heat... got it

    #49

    Unacceptable

    Cybertruck on a tow truck after just 6 hours of use, highlighting repair issues and dissatisfaction.

    ucdavis-grad Report

    #50

    I Feel Like Hauling Things Should Be The Bare Minimum For Something With Truck In The Name…

    Cybertruck with cargo extending from the bed on a suburban street.

    shiveringmeerkat Report

    #51

    Turns Out That The Wankpanzer Doors Are Being Sheered Off At The Hinges Due To A Weak And Dangerous Design Flaw

    Damaged Cybertruck with door and fender issues highlighted, illustrating vehicle design concerns.

    MoreMotivation Report

    #52

    He Was Crazy Well Before The Cybertruck Came Out…

    Cybertruck with bumper stickers: "Control Guns Not Girls" and "I Bought This Before Elon Went Crazy."

    aerowtf Report

    #53

    Vote Accordingly

    Tweet expressing disapproval for Cybertruck, with a user stating voting intentions against it.

    godzilla19821982 Report

    #54

    This Should Be Criminal. They Have Cheaped Out On Literally Every Part. These Are Death Traps

    Cybertruck rear wheel tie-rods highlighted, demonstrating undersized parts potentially causing failure issues.

    kcarmstrong Report

    #55

    Cybertruck parked awkwardly beside a dumpster in a urban setting.

    Razsah Report

    #56

    Do You Feel When You See A Cybertruck On The Road

    Damaged Cybertruck with a dented front end after an accident involving a light pole.

    Big_College_8962 Report

    #57

    Look At This $100k Piece Of [trash]

    Cybertruck with duct-taped windshield wiper in a parking lot on a sunny day.

    CircularUniverse Report

    #58

    More Of Them Stuck In A Parking Lot In Columbus

    Row of Cybertrucks parked at night, highlighting design flaws under streetlights.

    loganverse Report

    #59

    This One Made It 5 Miles

    Tesla Cybertruck dashboard displaying error messages during a drive, highlighting technical issues.

    totpot Report

    #60

    The Front Fell Off

    Cybertruck with a damaged front end and loose bumper in a suburban setting.

    totpot Report

    #61

    I Came Across The Cybertruck That Guy Shot Because He Thought It Was Bulletproof. It Still Has Its Bullet Hole

    Rear view of a Cybertruck with a dented tailgate, parked on a street, highlighting design and build quality issues.

    jjjbarry Report

    #62

    The Cybertruck Side Trim Can Be Peeled Off By Hand Because It's Literally Glued On

    Man examining a damaged Cybertruck with cracked windshield in a workshop.

    dingmah Report

    dudebrm88 avatar
    Midwest Panda
    Midwest Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do people even realize what they're buying when they consider these "trucks" as their next vehicle??

    #63

    Cybertruck Owner Is Upset He Can’t Say “It’s Been Perfect” Anymore

    Cybertruck bed cover misaligned, owner frustrated with repair delay and vehicle quality issues.

    godzilla19821982 Report

    #64

    Shared On Las Vegas Locals Page Today

    A rusted Cybertruck parked on a street, surrounded by traffic cones and a utility pole.

    Just-Lab3027 Report

    #65

    Light Trolling

    A hand placing a business card for junk car services on a Cybertruck window in a parking lot.

    TacitAntagonist Report

    #66

    Unsold Cts

    Parking garage filled with Cybertrucks lined up in rows, viewed from behind the windshield of a car.

    jarias21646 Report

    #67

    Cyberstuck In A Puddle

    Cybertruck partially submerged in water next to a rocky shore, highlighting potential design issues.

    JeanLuc_Moultonde Report

    #68

    Off Roading Suspension Components

    Damaged Cybertruck with wheel detached, parked on a sunny street with trees in the background.

    trampled93 Report

    #69

    Can’t Tell If This Was Vandalism Or The Owner Himself

    Cybertruck with colorful graffiti, including political slogans, driving on a highway.

    Mulder1917 Report

    #70

    Can't Even Make A U-Turn Without Breaking

    Man in a Cybertruck, steering wheel misaligned after U-turn, on a clear road.

    razrielle Report

    #71

    Apparently The Wankpanzer Can Briefly Act As A Snack For Raccoons

    Raccoon damage to Cybertruck bed cover, showing chewed edges and scratches.

    MoreMotivation Report

    #72

    Upstaged

    Cybertruck parked beside a small white truck in a lot, highlighting size difference.

    Magnus919 Report

    donadams_1 avatar
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why am I hearing Luigi in the first Cardiac movie saying "Pit Stop"?

    #73

    In A Middle School Parking Lot

    Damaged Cybertruck parked against a concrete pole in a parking lot.

    jnk64 Report

    #74

    Follow Up On Three Seen In Sacramento Junkyard

    Crushed vehicles on a tow truck, possibly including damaged Cybertruck models, near an industrial loading area.

    LeeZanya Report

    #75

    Cybertruck Destroyed Guadalajada Mexico

    Wrecked Cybertruck on a city street at night, showing extensive damage and debris scattered around.

    ColibriMexa_2035 Report

    #76

    $100k Truck Held Together With Duct Tape

    Cybertruck with a damaged fender at a busy intersection, highlighting design flaws under a cloudy sky.

    Sn210 Report

    #77

    Got Stuck 0.2 Miles In Trying To Get To A Trailhead

    Cybertruck stuck in deep snow amidst tall, snow-covered trees.

    Lynch61899 Report

    #78

    Maybe Not The Best Option In The Snow At Night

    Cybertruck stuck in snow at night with two onlookers.

    boozewald Report

    #79

    By Request, The Seattle Cybertruck

    Cybertruck positioned over a mock grave with an RIP cross and flowers, highlighting design critiques.

    mtragedy Report

    #80

    Cyber Truck Was Involved In A Fatal Accident A Couple Weeks Ago At Iaa

    Burnt and damaged Cybertruck in a lot, highlighting possible design failures.

    Big_College_8962 Report

    #81

    Cyberclamped

    Cybertruck parked in a lot, with wheel locks attached for security.

    happyenduser2 Report

    #82

    Panel Kept Down With A Zip Tie

    Cybertruck windshield wiper with cable tie, highlighting potential design flaw.

    liljz69 Report

