82 Cybertruck Fails That Might Make You Hate The Car Even More
When the Tesla Cybertruck debuted in 2023, people were divided. Some were genuinely interested and excited about this behemoth of a vehicle, while others weren’t fans.
These days? Sentiments about the Cybertruck are primarily negative, most likely because of CEO Elon Musk’s recent controversies. So much so that company stocks have dropped more than 50%, an all-time high.
But we’re not getting into the nitty gritty details about the political side of things. Instead, we’re highlighting some funny images from the CyberStuck subreddit, an online group of 271,000 members dedicated to mocking what they call the “DivorceWagon.”
Here are some of our top picks.
Community Notes Irl
I think Elon started going crazy when he decided to take over Twitter and turn it into X
Engineering Marvel
Musk introduced the Cybertruck in 2019, four years before it went public. At the time of its release, he claimed that the vehicle had the handling and speed of a sports car, with a towing capacity of 11,000 pounds, and a maximum payload weight of 2,500 pounds.
“We have a car here that experts said was impossible, that experts said would never be made,” Musk said during the 2023 delivery event in Austin, Texas. “Finally, the future will look like the future.”
They Really Believe They Have The Ultimate Machine
👏🏼
Apparently Snow Accumulates In Front Of The Headlights While Driving
The vehicle’s price was one of the major turnoffs for consumers. Business Insider reports that initial pricing in 2019 was between $39.000 and $77,000. However, the cheapest 2025 model is already priced at $60,990. Then, of course, there are its aesthetics, for which people have some choice words.
“Man, does a cybertruck ever look dumb up close,” sports journalist Blake Murphy opined in a late 2024 post on Blue Sky.
City Of Kenosha, Wi Joined The Chat
The clear difference between a Cybertruck and a dumpster is that a dumpster is well designed to fulfill a clear and useful purpose. So stop insulting dumpsters by comparing the two
A Cybertruck Finally Fulfilling Its Destiny 🥹
A Cyclist Takes An Unconventional Approach To Dealing With A Wankpanzer That's Parked In A Bus Lane
Safety (or the lack thereof) is another issue linked to the Cybertruck. A 2024 National Highway Transportation Safety Board report revealed that Tesla issued eight different vehicle recalls.
According to a report by Yahoo!, the NTHTSB also launched two investigations in the past year, one of which happened in November that led to the demise of three young individuals.
Look At ‘Em Go!
Ouch
Dork
The images on this list are relatively mild trashings of the controversial vehicle. Other instances have become more violent, as cases of vandalism have continued to run rampant all over the United States.
The most recent case as of this posting happened in Novato, California, on March 29th. Security cameras caught an individual throwing a rock at the truck’s windshield. The suspect, who has yet to be arrested, also slashed all four tires and left a handwritten note.
Seen In Seattle - The Tow Truck Driver Actually Slowed Down To Let Me Get The Shot
It’s All A Misunderstanding, It Didn’t Crash
Good Use Of Eggs Even With This Economy
Oh come on, this was super expensive and you're just jealous you can't afford it. But prices will come down once they start making more of them, and then we can all enjoy eggs again.
We’d like to hear from you, dear readers. What do you think of the Tesla Cybertruck? Do you agree with Elon Musk that it is the vehicle of the future? Or do you share the same sentiments as the general public? Let us know in the comments!
Well, That's One Thats Probably Heading To The Crusher
Terrorist Dog. Straight To El Salvador
Wheels Are Coming Off
I’m beginning to think a 5 year old could make a better vehicle with Legos.
Beautiful Photo Of Jersey Shore
Cybertruck Owners Discovering Things About Their Cars
Rear Wheel Ejected
100k Underwater 😂😭
There I Fixed It
I Did Not Think These Could Get Uglier
What A Beautiful Thing To See Today
Cybertruck Pic Of The Day. Seattle
Sand Dunes:1 Cyberbeast: Rip
Hello From La (Not Near Any Of The Fires)
Looks Like Rapid Self Deconstruction On The Freeway
Psa: Don’t Put Anything In The Cybertruck Bed. It Will Warp The Tailgate
This Angle Was Too Good To Not Take A Picture
Delorean vs. Cybertruck
First Cyberstuck I've Seen
Lmao
Drivers Hit This Curb By My House Often, But Only One Vehicle Is Leaving Behind Souvenirs
She's Not Wrong
"Built For Any Planet" So Long As It Doesn't Have Snow
Cybertruck Explosion Outside Trump Hotel
Just Drove By A Pile Of Crushed Cybertrucks And Other Teslas On The Freeway
I Feel Sorry For Anybody Who ______ Cyber Truck
They Are Such Pieces Of Junk
Don't Try Auto Pilot On The Snow
What, No Tie-Down?
Cyberkachow
Cyber Truck Owner Finds A Design Problem With The Cybertruck: Snow Covers The Headlights
Douche Dumpster Won’t Charge In Subzero Temps. Apocalypse-Proof (In Temperate Climates Over Paved Road), Lfg!!!
Soooo... don't expect a cyber truck (or any tesla for that matter) to be any good in extreme cold or heat... got it
Unacceptable
I Feel Like Hauling Things Should Be The Bare Minimum For Something With Truck In The Name…
Turns Out That The Wankpanzer Doors Are Being Sheered Off At The Hinges Due To A Weak And Dangerous Design Flaw
He Was Crazy Well Before The Cybertruck Came Out…
Vote Accordingly
This Should Be Criminal. They Have Cheaped Out On Literally Every Part. These Are Death Traps
Do You Feel When You See A Cybertruck On The Road
Look At This $100k Piece Of [trash]
More Of Them Stuck In A Parking Lot In Columbus
This One Made It 5 Miles
The Front Fell Off
I Came Across The Cybertruck That Guy Shot Because He Thought It Was Bulletproof. It Still Has Its Bullet Hole
The Cybertruck Side Trim Can Be Peeled Off By Hand Because It's Literally Glued On
Do people even realize what they're buying when they consider these "trucks" as their next vehicle??
Cybertruck Owner Is Upset He Can’t Say “It’s Been Perfect” Anymore
Shared On Las Vegas Locals Page Today
Light Trolling
Unsold Cts
Cyberstuck In A Puddle
Off Roading Suspension Components
Can’t Tell If This Was Vandalism Or The Owner Himself
Can't Even Make A U-Turn Without Breaking
Apparently The Wankpanzer Can Briefly Act As A Snack For Raccoons
Upstaged
In A Middle School Parking Lot
Follow Up On Three Seen In Sacramento Junkyard
Cybertruck Destroyed Guadalajada Mexico
$100k Truck Held Together With Duct Tape
Got Stuck 0.2 Miles In Trying To Get To A Trailhead
Maybe Not The Best Option In The Snow At Night
By Request, The Seattle Cybertruck
Cyber Truck Was Involved In A Fatal Accident A Couple Weeks Ago At Iaa
Cyberclamped
Panel Kept Down With A Zip Tie
It's really sad that there are ppl paying $100k + for these things. And from the pics on here, it looks like the build quality is worse than on a car that's 1/4th the price
I'm in the UK, so, thankfully, they're illegal over here. This build quality, along with the other safety issues, wouldn't be acceptable on any vehicle, regardless of the price.Load More Replies...
I always knew the joke that they look like dumpsters. I had no idea that they were literal trash quality. At the price they cost, that's insane.
These...things...aren't, and won't be, for sale in Australia, thank the gods. There's no way they'd pass Australian car safety standards.
