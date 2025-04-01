ADVERTISEMENT

When the Tesla Cybertruck debuted in 2023, people were divided. Some were genuinely interested and excited about this behemoth of a vehicle, while others weren’t fans.

These days? Sentiments about the Cybertruck are primarily negative, most likely because of CEO Elon Musk’s recent controversies. So much so that company stocks have dropped more than 50%, an all-time high.

But we’re not getting into the nitty gritty details about the political side of things. Instead, we’re highlighting some funny images from the CyberStuck subreddit, an online group of 271,000 members dedicated to mocking what they call the “DivorceWagon.”

Here are some of our top picks.