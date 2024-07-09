ADVERTISEMENT

If you are on the lookout for heartwarming content, Tubby Nugget is the comic for you!

Josh and Jenine's creative child is a beloved, chubby little nugget who is capturing audiences with adorable and uplifting adventures. Nugget is an embodiment of positivity, spreading happiness to over 2.9 million followers on Instagram alone. The couple has shifted their content towards more video-based for some time now, however, we managed to dig up illustrated comics as well. So, if you are curious to see what the Nugget is up to these days, make sure to visit their social media accounts for more!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | tubbynugget.com