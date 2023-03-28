Feeling gloomy and blue? We have something to brighten your day because Tubby Nugget is back on Bored Panda! Featuring a goofy round little nugget, these comics are the perfect source of comfort on days when you're not feeling your best self. These cartoons radiate positivity, love, and optimism, and they could be just what you need to lift your spirits.

We've gathered some of the newest works to brighten up your day! Scroll down and upvote your favorite ones. And if you're craving more comics to satisfy your appetite, be sure to check out our previous post by clicking here

More info: Instagram | Facebook | tubbynugget.com

#1

fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
43 minutes ago

In my family it's a tradition for one person to call the "baglers" before we start eating

#2

fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
42 minutes ago

This is why I stick to my specialty, breakfast foods

#3

noodle
noodle
Community Member
24 minutes ago

“gourd”eous!!!

#4

N Miller
N Miller
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Thanks Nugget and Remi!

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

N Miller
N Miller
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Relax Daisy. Your roots need the water and plenty of rain is hitting the ground around you. Your petals don't need pelting with rain drops - stay beautiful.

#10

fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
37 minutes ago

I wish I could be like Nugget, but I'm too sad

#11

#12

#13

#14

noodle
noodle
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Adorable!!!

#15

#16

fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
34 minutes ago

As someone guilty of baking with my friend at 2 am while we were staying at my grandmother's house, I support your life choices 100%! Got any extra pancakes?

#17

#18

#19

#20

fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
32 minutes ago

So? Does that mean it's not usable or something?

#21

fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
32 minutes ago

I don't play video games, but I think if i did I would play them like Nugget

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

Samuel Pelatan
Samuel Pelatan
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Well it's not a lot, but not a lot of people do it

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

N Miller
N Miller
Community Member
51 minutes ago

One of the cakes is iced "Please stop making cakes". They're self-aware!

#44

#45

#46

