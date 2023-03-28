Feeling gloomy and blue? We have something to brighten your day because Tubby Nugget is back on Bored Panda! Featuring a goofy round little nugget, these comics are the perfect source of comfort on days when you're not feeling your best self. These cartoons radiate positivity, love, and optimism, and they could be just what you need to lift your spirits.

We've gathered some of the newest works to brighten up your day! Scroll down and upvote your favorite ones. And if you're craving more comics to satisfy your appetite, be sure to check out our previous post by clicking here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | tubbynugget.com