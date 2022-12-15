Every year at the end of summer, I get quite melancholic because it's the end of the warm, sunny days, but absolutely excited because it's the start of the spooky season.

And with that season always comes the Inktober challenge, an annual event in which participants create one drawing per day throughout the month of October. The goal of the challenge is to improve drawing skills and develop positive drawing habits.

The challenge typically involves using prompts to inspire the daily drawings, and participants are encouraged to share their work online and engage with other artists taking part in the challenge.

I've been participating in this challenge for five years now, starting with Japanese-style Sumi-e paintings, witchy themes, and tarot cards.

This year, I decided to create my own prompt list, based on magical and mystical themes: The Magiktober. I posted the list on my Instagram, and to my great surprise, a lot of people participated!

The prompt list is available at the end of this post, and you are welcome to use it any time!

I can't wait for next year's challenge already!

