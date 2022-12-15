I Created A Magic-Themed Prompt List For A Drawing Challenge And Made These 31 Cute Illustrations
Every year at the end of summer, I get quite melancholic because it's the end of the warm, sunny days, but absolutely excited because it's the start of the spooky season.
And with that season always comes the Inktober challenge, an annual event in which participants create one drawing per day throughout the month of October. The goal of the challenge is to improve drawing skills and develop positive drawing habits.
The challenge typically involves using prompts to inspire the daily drawings, and participants are encouraged to share their work online and engage with other artists taking part in the challenge.
I've been participating in this challenge for five years now, starting with Japanese-style Sumi-e paintings, witchy themes, and tarot cards.
This year, I decided to create my own prompt list, based on magical and mystical themes: The Magiktober. I posted the list on my Instagram, and to my great surprise, a lot of people participated!
The prompt list is available at the end of this post, and you are welcome to use it any time!
I can't wait for next year's challenge already!
Day 12 - Cauldron
I enjoyed creating pieces of art every day and seeing what everybody came up with! It allowed me to improve my skills, explore a variety of themes, and most importantly, discover a lot of amazing artists who participated in my challenge!
Day 02 - Nymph
Day 05 - Insect
For these 31 illustrations, I used my favorite medium: watercolor with fineliners for the line art and white ink for the finishing touches. I planned carefully for each illustration a color theme and contrast, so it took a lot of time to make! This is why I chose to work on A6 format, allowing me to create detailed illustrations every day of the month. On average, I would say I spent between 2 hours to 4 hours on these illustrations, depending on their complexity.
Day 14 - Mushroom
Day 07 - Companionship
I'm very happy with how they turned out, as well as all the amazing artists that I discovered during this month of October that inspire me.
It's whimsical, mystical and really cute. Great job Threeleaves! :)
Not very spooky but very beautiful artworks, presented with fitting themes. Nice work.
