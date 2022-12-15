Every year at the end of summer, I get quite melancholic because it's the end of the warm, sunny days, but absolutely excited because it's the start of the spooky season.

And with that season always comes the Inktober challenge, an annual event in which participants create one drawing per day throughout the month of October. The goal of the challenge is to improve drawing skills and develop positive drawing habits.

The challenge typically involves using prompts to inspire the daily drawings, and participants are encouraged to share their work online and engage with other artists taking part in the challenge.

I've been participating in this challenge for five years now, starting with Japanese-style Sumi-e paintings, witchy themes, and tarot cards.

This year, I decided to create my own prompt list, based on magical and mystical themes: The Magiktober. I posted the list on my Instagram, and to my great surprise, a lot of people participated!

The prompt list is available at the end of this post, and you are welcome to use it any time!

I can't wait for next year's challenge already!

#1

Day 12 - Cauldron

Day 12 - Cauldron

Report

12points
Threeleaves
POST

I enjoyed creating pieces of art every day and seeing what everybody came up with! It allowed me to improve my skills, explore a variety of themes, and most importantly, discover a lot of amazing artists who participated in my challenge!
#2

Day 02 - Nymph

Day 02 - Nymph

Report

11points
Threeleaves
POST
#3

Day 05 - Insect

Day 05 - Insect

Report

11points
Threeleaves
POST

For these 31 illustrations, I used my favorite medium: watercolor with fineliners for the line art and white ink for the finishing touches. I planned carefully for each illustration a color theme and contrast, so it took a lot of time to make! This is why I chose to work on A6 format, allowing me to create detailed illustrations every day of the month. On average, I would say I spent between 2 hours to 4 hours on these illustrations, depending on their complexity.
#4

Day 14 - Mushroom

Day 14 - Mushroom

Report

11points
Threeleaves
POST
SiThePirateLorde
SiThePirateLorde
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

awwwwwwWWWWWW! da wittle cutie pwie mushroom playing de gitaaaaarr!!!!!!

0
0points
reply
#5

Day 07 - Companionship

Day 07 - Companionship

Report

10points
Threeleaves
POST
SaneMinotaur (she/her)
SaneMinotaur (she/her)
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want this to be the base of a videogame!

0
0points
reply

I'm very happy with how they turned out, as well as all the amazing artists that I discovered during this month of October that inspire me.
#6

Day 28 - Standing Stones

Day 28 - Standing Stones

Report

10points
Threeleaves
POST
#7

Day 04 - Creature

Day 04 - Creature

Report

9points
Threeleaves
POST
#8

Day 18 - Mandrake

Day 18 - Mandrake

Report

9points
Threeleaves
POST
#9

Day 03 - Guardian

Day 03 - Guardian

Report

8points
Threeleaves
POST
#10

Day 01 - Lantern

Day 01 - Lantern

Report

6points
Threeleaves
POST
#11

Day 06 - Spell Jar

Day 06 - Spell Jar

Report

6points
Threeleaves
POST
Red Panda
Red Panda
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see isopod and magic i upvote

0
0points
reply
#12

Day 11 - Crow

Day 11 - Crow

Report

6points
Threeleaves
POST
#13

Day 09 - Sacred

Day 09 - Sacred

Report

4points
Threeleaves
POST
#14

Day 08 - Legend

Day 08 - Legend

Report

3points
Threeleaves
POST
#15

Day 10 - Fog

Day 10 - Fog

Report

3points
Threeleaves
POST
#16

Day 19 - Potion

Day 19 - Potion

Report

3points
Threeleaves
POST
#17

Day 21 - Garden

Day 21 - Garden

Report

3points
Threeleaves
POST
#18

Day 30 - Statue

Day 30 - Statue

Report

3points
Threeleaves
POST
#19

Day 31 - Your Own

Day 31 - Your Own

Report

3points
Threeleaves
POST
#20

Day 13 - Poltergeist

Day 13 - Poltergeist

Report

2points
Threeleaves
POST
#21

Day 15 - Old Ruins

Day 15 - Old Ruins

Report

2points
Threeleaves
POST
#22

Day 16 - Moth

Day 16 - Moth

Report

2points
Threeleaves
POST
#23

Day 17 - Fairy

Day 17 - Fairy

Report

2points
Threeleaves
POST
#24

Day 20 - Demon

Day 20 - Demon

Report

2points
Threeleaves
POST
#25

Day 22 - Deity

Day 22 - Deity

Report

2points
Threeleaves
POST
#26

Day 23 - Owl

Day 23 - Owl

Report

2points
Threeleaves
POST
#27

Day 24 - Cabin

Day 24 - Cabin

Report

2points
Threeleaves
POST
#28

Day 25 - Druid

Day 25 - Druid

Report

2points
Threeleaves
POST
#29

Day 26 - Seer

Day 26 - Seer

Report

2points
Threeleaves
POST
#30

Day 27 - Stars

Day 27 - Stars

Report

2points
Threeleaves
POST
#31

Day 29 - Coven

Day 29 - Coven

Report

2points
Threeleaves
POST

Magiktober prompt list

