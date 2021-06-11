My 11 children have always loved animals! Before moving to beautiful Thompson Falls, Montana, we lived in rural Northwestern Arizona and had what I refer to as a mini-farm with chickens, ducks, bunnies, and one very spoiled cat.

I have always been fascinated by the natural connection children share with animals and love documenting that bond through my photography. This is a small collection of my favorite portraits I've created over the years showing the love my kids have for their animals.

Now that we live in what I consider to be one of the most stunningly gorgeous parts of the country, I hope to continue taking portraits like these in our new home. The mountains, rivers, lakes, forests, and wildlife are truly inspiring to me and have given new life and inspiration to my photography. I hope these make you smile as they do me!'

More info: ljhollowayphotography.com | Facebook | twitter.com