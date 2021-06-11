6Kviews
I’m A Mother Of 11 Children, And I Love Capturing Them Interacting With Farm Animals (41 Pics)
6Kviews
My 11 children have always loved animals! Before moving to beautiful Thompson Falls, Montana, we lived in rural Northwestern Arizona and had what I refer to as a mini-farm with chickens, ducks, bunnies, and one very spoiled cat.
I have always been fascinated by the natural connection children share with animals and love documenting that bond through my photography. This is a small collection of my favorite portraits I've created over the years showing the love my kids have for their animals.
Now that we live in what I consider to be one of the most stunningly gorgeous parts of the country, I hope to continue taking portraits like these in our new home. The mountains, rivers, lakes, forests, and wildlife are truly inspiring to me and have given new life and inspiration to my photography. I hope these make you smile as they do me!'
More info: ljhollowayphotography.com | Facebook | twitter.com
This post may include affiliate links.
I actually wouldn’t recommend holding bunnies like this, whether it’s for a photo or not. Being flipped on their back is very unnatural and they typically have one of two reactions: 1. Freeze up in fear or 2. Start wildly kicking to be put down. It’s a cute photo though
She has absolutely gorgeous eyes. What a beautiful little girl
We have a hen who looks like this one, we call her Zebra!
I think the legs of chickens when you hold them just look so funny!
All the ducks surrounding her(?) makes me think of her being the mummy duck and all the others being the baby ducks!
That is.. a lot of kids. Bumpaholic?
I think she might have adopted some of them because not all of the children shares the same features
And all look under age of 10...
Using them to promote your photography business is what it's all about
I have five bunnies (Evan, Michael, Eliza, Laurens, Sonny), and these bunnies are so well behaved compared to mine.
The kitty is beautiful too.
That is.. a lot of kids. Bumpaholic?
I think she might have adopted some of them because not all of the children shares the same features
And all look under age of 10...
Using them to promote your photography business is what it's all about
I have five bunnies (Evan, Michael, Eliza, Laurens, Sonny), and these bunnies are so well behaved compared to mine.
The kitty is beautiful too.