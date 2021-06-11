My 11 children have always loved animals! Before moving to beautiful Thompson Falls, Montana, we lived in rural Northwestern Arizona and had what I refer to as a mini-farm with chickens, ducks, bunnies, and one very spoiled cat.

I have always been fascinated by the natural connection children share with animals and love documenting that bond through my photography. This is a small collection of my favorite portraits I've created over the years showing the love my kids have for their animals.

Now that we live in what I consider to be one of the most stunningly gorgeous parts of the country, I hope to continue taking portraits like these in our new home. The mountains, rivers, lakes, forests, and wildlife are truly inspiring to me and have given new life and inspiration to my photography. I hope these make you smile as they do me!'

#1

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
Babsevs
Community Member
1 year ago

Think I just felt my ovaries quiver... Too adorable

#2

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
#3

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
Agnes Jekyll
Agnes Jekyll
Community Member
1 year ago

Awww--this is a lovely one, and that is one gentle cat

#4

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
jk nbt
jk nbt
1 year ago

is that a half-lynx hybrid cat?

#5

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
#6

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
#7

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
#8

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
#9

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
#10

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
#11

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
#12

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
#13

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
#14

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
#15

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
Chaotic-Pansexual-Gemini
Community Member
1 year ago

I actually wouldn’t recommend holding bunnies like this, whether it’s for a photo or not. Being flipped on their back is very unnatural and they typically have one of two reactions: 1. Freeze up in fear or 2. Start wildly kicking to be put down. It’s a cute photo though

#16

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
#17

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
Amery
Community Member
1 year ago

Gorgeous . . . that hair, those colors! Great work.

#18

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
Badulesia
Community Member
1 year ago

I have a bad feeling about that one being legit ...

#19

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
#20

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
Sarah Grape
Community Member
1 year ago

a lot of bunnies but i guess that makes sense

#21

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
#22

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
#23

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
SentimentAndBadJokes
Community Member
1 year ago

She has absolutely gorgeous eyes. What a beautiful little girl

#24

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
#25

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
StrangeLittleThing
Community Member
1 year ago

We have a hen who looks like this one, we call her Zebra!

#26

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
StrangeLittleThing
Community Member
1 year ago

I think the legs of chickens when you hold them just look so funny!

#27

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
StrangeLittleThing
Community Member
1 year ago

All the ducks surrounding her(?) makes me think of her being the mummy duck and all the others being the baby ducks!

#28

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
#29

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
#30

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
#31

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
StrangeLittleThing
Community Member
1 year ago

The legs of the hen are just, like, there

#32

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
#33

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
#34

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
#35

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
#36

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
#37

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
#38

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
#39

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
#40

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
#41

I Love Photographing The Gentle Nature Of My Children With Animals

Lisa Holloway
Kristy Martinez
Community Member
1 year ago

