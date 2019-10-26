26Kviews
My 60 Cute Doodles To Inspire People To Love Themselves (New Pics)
Sometimes we are too busy to focus on the outside world instead of ourselves, too busy to help others and forget our needs. I have been drawing and posting on Instagram for some years, using cute and fun doodles to remind all of us that we deserve love and joy.
Whatever day you are having, I hope you remember there is a Soolooka in your heart.
Make self-care and self-love a habit, and practice it every day. Love yourself 1% more each day, it adds up.
Even we practise self-love, we choose positivity, sometimes we get hurt, and we still love. If you feel like you can’t love now, have faith, you will love again.
I'm Cheng Chi Sing (Jessey), an illustrator from Hong Kong who is behind Soolooka. My illustrations focus on self-love and self-care. I draw in hopes of inspiring and encouraging souls to see their stars and reminding them that they are lovable no matter what they are going through.
How can you see clearly who you are if you always doubt yourself? And with all the emotions. But you are more than you think you are, allow yourself to see the true beautiful you.
That inspires me so much to keep going in life and believe in myself!
If you think tears are bad, probably you haven’t noticed the growth the tears bring to your heart.
I'm not someone who has been drawing since I was little. My family thought I was an untalented child when it came to art. However, in 2016, I plucked up the courage and started an Instagram account posting my drawings without any formal training in art. I am self-taught, I watched a few online videos to get the idea of drawing.
Sometimes bad mood visits with an invitation, it may stay for a while or maybe long, BUT it will go away.
If you think you are not enough to do something, or maybe someone told you so, don't believe that. Start, keep going, make changes, go again, maybe get some help, do more research, and try again. You are more powerful than you think.
Soolooka [shu-lu-ka] is a magic word whose purpose is to remind you that you deserve love and joy. It is a vow of self-love and a symbol that represents the saying "you are worthy". It's a companion in your journey of discovering self-love.
How often do we let self-blame to stop us from moving on? Forgive yourself and be free.
Always remember you are amazing, and be willing to see the good in you.
Neeeds a bigger ring for music. I think mine is all music :D
Unfortunately sometimes we can listen to those negative feelings too much x
I'm kind of obsessed in trying to help others, even ones that have wronged me. Some people think it's my best trait, but then I don't have the power or the confidencde to actually help. And I NEVER do it for myself. I don't know how to change.
@geoffrey sounds like you had a bad experience with a narcissist at some point in your life. Not everyone is that way. There are people that will genuinely love you and want to help you through your hard times. The way you speak to others and mostly yourself is what your actions will be. Be careful which words you choose to let out.
We are not able to control everything in life, we can still choose how to enjoy life.
Are you too busy focusing on others that we forget that you need your own attention too? Always remember to love ourselves
Are you letting others’ comments, expectations, discouragement or stories to shape your future? Let go of those and create your own desired reality.
you should be at the top of your priority list! take care of yourself!!
This one is near impossible for a sufferer of BPD (Borderline Personality Disorder)
Because we have choices, we won’t feel trapped. Maybe not all the choices are good ones, at least we know we will pick the best one at the moment.
The process is not always an easy one, you may even think it will never lead you anywhere but struggle and regret. Have faith, trust yourself and trust the process, everything will be OK.
Everyone has the magic power to make a thought grow, make sure you choose the thoughts that make your life better.
It seems easier to give love to others than ourselves, let’s give more love to ourselves, we deserve love.
Self-love is a journey, it’s the willingness to take care and love yourselves, it’s saying no to what you don’t want, it’s the acceptance of yourself even you made mistakes
Sometimes when we don’t know which way to go, trust yourself and life and notice the signs
this has officially made my day
Thank you so much
these all made my day better, thank you for sharing these lovely illustrations ^^
these are cute and sweet
Thank youuuuuuuu ^^
