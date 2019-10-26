Sometimes we are too busy to focus on the outside world instead of ourselves, too busy to help others and forget our needs. I have been drawing and posting on Instagram for some years, using cute and fun doodles to remind all of us that we deserve love and joy.

Whatever day you are having, I hope you remember there is a Soolooka in your heart.

Make self-care and self-love a habit, and practice it every day. Love yourself 1% more each day, it adds up.

Even we practise self-love, we choose positivity, sometimes we get hurt, and we still love. If you feel like you can’t love now, have faith, you will love again.

Soolooka
CookieNeerrrrd
CookieNeerrrrd
Community Member
2 years ago

so powerful... :*)

I'm Cheng Chi Sing (Jessey), an illustrator from Hong Kong who is behind Soolooka. My illustrations focus on self-love and self-care. I draw in hopes of inspiring and encouraging souls to see their stars and reminding them that they are lovable no matter what they are going through.
How can you see clearly who you are if you always doubt yourself? And with all the emotions. But you are more than you think you are, allow yourself to see the true beautiful you.

Soolooka
ShayLynne Bronson
ShayLynne Bronson
Community Member
2 years ago

That inspires me so much to keep going in life and believe in myself!

If you think tears are bad, probably you haven’t noticed the growth the tears bring to your heart.

Soolooka
Kai Wendorf
Kai Wendorf
Community Member
2 years ago

*sniff* so inspirational...

I'm not someone who has been drawing since I was little. My family thought I was an untalented child when it came to art. However, in 2016, I plucked up the courage and started an Instagram account posting my drawings without any formal training in art. I am self-taught, I watched a few online videos to get the idea of drawing.
Magpie
Magpie
Community Member
2 years ago

So true. We can celebrate each others success and joys. *without putting ourselves down*

Sometimes bad mood visits with an invitation, it may stay for a while or maybe long, BUT it will go away.

Soolooka
Magpie
Magpie
Community Member
2 years ago

I read that as : hang on. It will get better with the right help. It won't always be this bad. ( yes i am in remission from depression)

If you think you are not enough to do something, or maybe someone told you so, don't believe that. Start, keep going, make changes, go again, maybe get some help, do more research, and try again. You are more powerful than you think.
Jenica Thomas
Jenica Thomas
Community Member
2 years ago

So true. It is so easy to put ourselves down.

Soolooka [shu-lu-ka] is a magic word whose purpose is to remind you that you deserve love and joy. It is a vow of self-love and a symbol that represents the saying "you are worthy". It's a companion in your journey of discovering self-love.
Luisa Vasconcelos
Luisa Vasconcelos
Community Member
2 years ago

So true and important.

How often do we let self-blame to stop us from moving on? Forgive yourself and be free.

Soolooka
Erin Sheppard
Erin Sheppard
Community Member
2 years ago

me...

bored panda
bored panda
Community Member
2 years ago

I like this one

Serena Larsen
Serena Larsen
Community Member
2 years ago

This comment has been deleted.

Always remember you are amazing, and be willing to see the good in you.

Soolooka
Magpie
Magpie
Community Member
2 years ago

VERY hard for a depressed person to do this. Sometimes I can just be proud of myself for adopting a 14 year old cat. I don't know what happened to his people. But he deserves kindness too.

Baali Venomax
Baali Venomax
Community Member
2 years ago

Neeeds a bigger ring for music. I think mine is all music :D

Mrs Spencer
Mrs Spencer
Community Member
2 years ago

Unfortunately sometimes we can listen to those negative feelings too much x

Elina Kuusisto
Elina Kuusisto
Community Member
2 years ago

This is so good!

Zelda
Zelda
Community Member
2 years ago

Does that mean it’s OK for me to hibernate? Time sensitive question

Anna Salord
Anna Salord
Community Member
2 years ago

I'm kind of obsessed in trying to help others, even ones that have wronged me. Some people think it's my best trait, but then I don't have the power or the confidencde to actually help. And I NEVER do it for myself. I don't know how to change.

Ale_Vidal23
Ale_Vidal23
Community Member
2 years ago

raef

Cristina Sacchi
Cristina Sacchi
Community Member
2 years ago

@geoffrey sounds like you had a bad experience with a narcissist at some point in your life. Not everyone is that way. There are people that will genuinely love you and want to help you through your hard times. The way you speak to others and mostly yourself is what your actions will be. Be careful which words you choose to let out.

Zelda
Zelda
Community Member
2 years ago

...Fear. It’s definitely Fear.

We are not able to control everything in life, we can still choose how to enjoy life.

Soolooka
Are you too busy focusing on others that we forget that you need your own attention too? Always remember to love ourselves

Soolooka
ADRIANNA ACOSTA
ADRIANNA ACOSTA
Community Member
2 years ago

I don't do this enough

Are you letting others’ comments, expectations, discouragement or stories to shape your future? Let go of those and create your own desired reality.

Soolooka
Magpie
Magpie
Community Member
2 years ago

And the other question to ask " is it really any of their business how i want to ...x ?. "

Bob
Bob
Community Member
2 years ago

8 minutes, twice a week.

CookieNeerrrrd
CookieNeerrrrd
Community Member
2 years ago

you should be at the top of your priority list! take care of yourself!!

Baali Venomax
Baali Venomax
Community Member
2 years ago

This one is near impossible for a sufferer of BPD (Borderline Personality Disorder)

Because we have choices, we won’t feel trapped. Maybe not all the choices are good ones, at least we know we will pick the best one at the moment.

Soolooka
Rebekah
Rebekah
Community Member
2 years ago

Love this so much. I wish everyone could see this.

CookieNeerrrrd
CookieNeerrrrd
Community Member
2 years ago

...and recognize the demonic side of you >:)

The process is not always an easy one, you may even think it will never lead you anywhere but struggle and regret. Have faith, trust yourself and trust the process, everything will be OK.

Soolooka
Magpie
Magpie
Community Member
2 years ago

We can choose who to listen to. If saying bugger off is too hard, try saying " later devil, later I am doing x now". Yes I know this is a repeat, Just I have only now learnt this and it helps sooo much.

Laugh Fan
Laugh Fan
Community Member
2 years ago

Even contemplating that scared me a bit! Damn you fear!

juice
juice
Community Member
2 years ago

plant those lil beans of happiness and let them grow into happy little trees

Magpie
Magpie
Community Member
2 years ago

Indeed we can disagree without being disagreeable.

Everyone has the magic power to make a thought grow, make sure you choose the thoughts that make your life better.

Soolooka
Zelda
Zelda
Community Member
2 years ago (edited)

I *am* my own magic excuse you XD Wait does this mean I might get to Hogwarts?? O.o

It seems easier to give love to others than ourselves, let’s give more love to ourselves, we deserve love.

Soolooka
Self-love is a journey, it’s the willingness to take care and love yourselves, it’s saying no to what you don’t want, it’s the acceptance of yourself even you made mistakes

Soolooka
Magpie
Magpie
Community Member
2 years ago

If you're ever scared you're not a good person, remember that bad peple don't care about being better.

Sometimes when we don’t know which way to go, trust yourself and life and notice the signs

Soolooka
CheerfulCatLady
CheerfulCatLady
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Thank you so much for all of thess

