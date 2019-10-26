Sometimes we are too busy to focus on the outside world instead of ourselves, too busy to help others and forget our needs. I have been drawing and posting on Instagram for some years, using cute and fun doodles to remind all of us that we deserve love and joy.

Whatever day you are having, I hope you remember there is a Soolooka in your heart.

Make self-care and self-love a habit, and practice it every day. Love yourself 1% more each day, it adds up.

Check out my previous post here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | soolooka.com | Twitter