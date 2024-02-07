ADVERTISEMENT

For those who haven't met him yet, Lonecat is a straightforward and curious cat (which one isn't?). He enjoys savoring life in little bites. While he loves good company, he also knows how to relish the one that's always there – himself. So, Lonecat isn't lonely or antisocial; he just loves his own company. Life is flavorful even when alone (although his friends always show up).

Meet him and see more of his daily routine in the links below.

More info: Instagram | curioos.com

#1

Just A Chill Kayak Ride. Would You Like To Join Me?

Andrews Amoramar
#2

Easing The Tension. Have You Tried It?

Andrews Amoramar
#3

What Did You Do Today?

Andrews Amoramar
#4

Can You Guess My Favorite Song?

Andrews Amoramar
#5

Yes! Just Keep Going!

Andrews Amoramar
#6

Do You Have Trouble Saying No? One Day This Guy Showed Up And Ate All My Food. I Must Learn To Say "No"

Andrews Amoramar
#7

Guess Which Movie I Was Anxious To Watch In 2023

Andrews Amoramar
#8

I Used To Make Offerings To The Elemental Salamanders To Get Blessed With Good Food

Andrews Amoramar
#9

Hey, Guys, What's On The Top Of Your Head?

Andrews Amoramar
#10

Have You Ever Tried To Meditate?

Andrews Amoramar
#11

Again! Can You Guess My Favorite Song?

Andrews Amoramar
#12

Watch Out For This Guy. He Thinks He's A Dragon. He Can't Breathe Fire, But He Can Still Devour You

Andrews Amoramar
#13

This Year, It's Time To Read All The Books That Are On Your Shelf And You Haven't Read Yet

Andrews Amoramar
#14

Do You Have Your Own Kingdom? I Do!

Andrews Amoramar
#15

Did You Pay Attention To Yourself Today?

Andrews Amoramar
#16

This Little Guy Is Called Walfo. He Charges Tolls For Anyone Wanting To Enter His Turf, Which Isn't Really His. If You Refuse, He'll Steal From You

Andrews Amoramar
#17

Any Tips On What To Do In This Situation?

Andrews Amoramar
#18

Meet My Home! Would You Like To Have Some Tea?

Andrews Amoramar
#19

That's My Compulsion! What's Yours?

Andrews Amoramar
#20

Lost In Mataturva, A Place Where It's Pretty Easy To Get Dazed. Be Careful

Andrews Amoramar
