I think many of you will agree that when it comes to the discussion about getting a pet, it’s quite rare that the first option is going to be a duck. In fact, probably many of us would never even consider owning a duck as a pet, unless we were influenced by that episode in Friends where Chandler and Joe got a chick and a duck.

But there is no doubt that they are adorable creatures. And not only that, they are very intelligent, friendly and active - thus, it's no surprise you can quite often see social media pages dedicated to them. And this case is no different - so scroll through these adorable images of ducks, upvote your favorite ones and hopefully they will brighten your day at least a little bit!

