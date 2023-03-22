Call them feline babysitters or guards with whiskers, but one thing is clear, they are here for us, little and big ones, when we need them.

If you have one, you know it. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy hug or a warm sit on your lap when you feel down. And cats shared in this list of pictures compiled by Bored Panda are clearly aware of their magical powers.

The psychological benefits of owning a cat have long been documented. From reduced anxiety and stress to lower risk of heart disease and improved general well-being, there are countless ways our furballs enrich our lives.

#1 My Son Has Loved My Cat Since The Day He Was Born. She Tolerates That Love In A Way I Never Thought Possible

#2 Best Friends

#3 My Wife Just Sent Me This Picture Of Our Daughter And Cat. I'm Crying At Work

#4 My Baby Is My Cat's Most Favorite Human

#5 My 1.5-Year-Old Son And 14-Year-Old Cat Had A Moment This Morning

#6 They Found Her

#7 Our Cat Had Kittens Days After We Had Our Baby. The Kitten Climbs Into The Lounger With A Baby Whenever He Has The Chance. These Two Were Destined To Be Best Buds

#8 My Wife Is 30 Weeks Pregnant, And This Is How Her Cat Cuddles With Her

#9 My Wife Is Three Weeks Away From Her Due Date And Our Cats Love Snuggling Her Belly

#10 Why Does My Cat, Whom I’ve Had For 10 Years, Lick My Baby? He Doesn’t Lick My Older 2 Kids (4 And 6), But I Can’t Get Him To Stop Licking My Baby

#11 This Is Not What I Bought This Crib For

#12 Been Keeping The Cat Away From The Baby So Far But Decided To Let Him Get Close And See What He Would Do

#13 My Twin Cats Meeting Their New Baby Brother

#14 Baby, His Cat And A Squirrel

#15 Cat Who Hates And Attacks/Runs From Everybody But Owner Now Madly In Love With Two-Week-Old "Sister". Keeps A Watchful Eye Out When Anybody Holds The Baby Comes running every time she cries with a head bump to console her too.



#16 Our Cat Is So Fascinated With Her New Baby Sister

#17 My Sister Recently Had Her First Baby. I Took This Picture When She Introduced Him To Her Cat

#18 Nanny Sleeps When The Baby Sleeps

#19 Apparently, A Cat Is Also Suitable As A 'Babysitter'

#20 We Forgot To Tell Our Cat That We Had A Baby

#21 My Son Has Learned A Lot From His Babysitter

#22 Tonight Is Their Cartoon Evening

#23 I Think They're Gonna Be Friends

#24 This Cat And The Child

#25 Keeping Tabs On The Little One

#26 14-Year-Old Photos Of My Four-Legged Babysitter Watching Me

#27 Watching The Scenery Together

#28 Professional Babysitter

#29 Cat And Baby

#30 This Little Girl Knows How To Nap. 7 Kitty Guards

#31 5-Year-Old Boy, 16-Year-Old Bro

#32 I Have The Cutest Babysitter

#33 This Friendship

#34 Our Baby Sitters Utilizing The Surround And Protect Strategy

#35 So Adorable, The Nanny Is Reading To Him

#36 Before Going To School

#37 Steve B’s Babysitting Service Is Not Just For Kittens, I Also Love Human Babies Very Very Much

#38 Daisy Is The Best Big Sister. Daisy Purrs On Her Head Until She Falls Asleep

#39 I Rescued Nuka And She’s Helped Nanny My Babies For 9 Years

#40 Rain Watching With Didi

#41 Babysitter's Morning Kisses

#42 Babysitter Cat

#43 Mr. Weasley, Sitter Of Children

#44 Where Do You Find Babysitters Like This One? I'm Interested

#45 Rin-Chan, Who Has Been Watching Over My Son's Growth Since He Was Born, Thank You

#46 When Tora Works Hard For His Treats

#47 The Best Babysitter

#48 No, I Am Not In A Prison, I Am In My Little Human's Crib

#49 Babysitter Ding: "Although My Younger Brother Pinched Me Secretly, I Still Act Like A Baby With Him. Am I A Good-Tempered Meow?"

#50 My Baby And My Cat Are Becoming Friends

#51 Cat Snugging My Wife’s Pregnant Belly. He Was Rubbing His Face On Her Belly All Evening. (Went To The Doctor Today, The Baby Could Arrive Any Day Now)

#52 My Cats Discovering They’re No Longer The Babies

#53 Nanny

#54 My New Babysitter. We Pay Her In Catnip

#55 Have You Ever Seen Anything Sweeter?

#56 7 Years Ago. I Will Always Treasure This Memory And Picture. Zane Is Now 12 And Lola Is No Longer With Us. She Was The Sweetest Kitty And Zane Was Always Her Boy. I Miss Her

#57 Your Shift Now

#58 Babysitter

#59 Nanny Will Take Care Of The Baby Now

#60 Apparently, I'm Some Sort Of A Bed For Cats And Babies

#61 The Babysitter That Sometimes Sits On The Baby

#62 Both Of My Babies Are Sleeping

#63 She Purrs And Takes Care Of Children. It's Hard To Dream Of A Better Cat

#64 How Did It Happen?

#65 My Kids With Their Fluffy Guardian

#66 The Cutie's Babysitter. Our Little Neo

#67 My Niece And Her Babysitter, Angus

#68 It Is Hard To Get Good Nannies In These Times

#69 Professional Babysitter Over Here

#70 Meet My Big Sister And Unpaid Babysitter. Her Name Is Eevee

#71 Siblings Playing