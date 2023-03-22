101 Cats Who Proved To Be Perfect Babysitters
The psychological benefits of owning a cat have long been documented. From reduced anxiety and stress to lower risk of heart disease and improved general well-being, there are countless ways our furballs enrich our lives.
If you have one, you know it. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy hug or a warm sit on your lap when you feel down. And cats shared in this list of pictures compiled by Bored Panda are clearly aware of their magical powers.
Call them feline babysitters or guards with whiskers, but one thing is clear, they are here for us, little and big ones, when we need them.
My Son Has Loved My Cat Since The Day He Was Born. She Tolerates That Love In A Way I Never Thought Possible
Best Friends
My Wife Just Sent Me This Picture Of Our Daughter And Cat. I'm Crying At Work
My Baby Is My Cat's Most Favorite Human
My 1.5-Year-Old Son And 14-Year-Old Cat Had A Moment This Morning
They Found Her
Our Cat Had Kittens Days After We Had Our Baby. The Kitten Climbs Into The Lounger With A Baby Whenever He Has The Chance. These Two Were Destined To Be Best Buds
My Wife Is 30 Weeks Pregnant, And This Is How Her Cat Cuddles With Her
My Wife Is Three Weeks Away From Her Due Date And Our Cats Love Snuggling Her Belly
Why Does My Cat, Whom I’ve Had For 10 Years, Lick My Baby? He Doesn’t Lick My Older 2 Kids (4 And 6), But I Can’t Get Him To Stop Licking My Baby
This Is Not What I Bought This Crib For
Been Keeping The Cat Away From The Baby So Far But Decided To Let Him Get Close And See What He Would Do
My Twin Cats Meeting Their New Baby Brother
Baby, His Cat And A Squirrel
Cat Who Hates And Attacks/Runs From Everybody But Owner Now Madly In Love With Two-Week-Old "Sister". Keeps A Watchful Eye Out When Anybody Holds The Baby
Comes running every time she cries with a head bump to console her too.
Our Cat Is So Fascinated With Her New Baby Sister
Maybe the cat is trying to figure out how to claim the swing …
My Sister Recently Had Her First Baby. I Took This Picture When She Introduced Him To Her Cat
Nanny Sleeps When The Baby Sleeps
Apparently, A Cat Is Also Suitable As A 'Babysitter'
We Forgot To Tell Our Cat That We Had A Baby
My Son Has Learned A Lot From His Babysitter
Tonight Is Their Cartoon Evening
I think I need to start having a cartoon night with my cats, question is do I start with Tom and Jerry or Top Cat?
I Think They're Gonna Be Friends
This Cat And The Child
I'm a bit surprised that the kid is still standing.
Keeping Tabs On The Little One
14-Year-Old Photos Of My Four-Legged Babysitter Watching Me
Watching The Scenery Together
Professional Babysitter
Cat And Baby
This Little Girl Knows How To Nap. 7 Kitty Guards
5-Year-Old Boy, 16-Year-Old Bro
I Have The Cutest Babysitter
This Friendship
Our Baby Sitters Utilizing The Surround And Protect Strategy
So Adorable, The Nanny Is Reading To Him
Before Going To School
Steve B’s Babysitting Service Is Not Just For Kittens, I Also Love Human Babies Very Very Much
Daisy Is The Best Big Sister. Daisy Purrs On Her Head Until She Falls Asleep
I Rescued Nuka And She’s Helped Nanny My Babies For 9 Years
Rain Watching With Didi
Babysitter's Morning Kisses
Babysitter Cat
Mr. Weasley, Sitter Of Children
Where Do You Find Babysitters Like This One? I'm Interested
Rin-Chan, Who Has Been Watching Over My Son's Growth Since He Was Born, Thank You
When Tora Works Hard For His Treats
The Best Babysitter
No, I Am Not In A Prison, I Am In My Little Human's Crib
Babysitter Ding: "Although My Younger Brother Pinched Me Secretly, I Still Act Like A Baby With Him. Am I A Good-Tempered Meow?"
My Baby And My Cat Are Becoming Friends
Cat Snugging My Wife’s Pregnant Belly. He Was Rubbing His Face On Her Belly All Evening. (Went To The Doctor Today, The Baby Could Arrive Any Day Now)
Those last few days are so uncomfortable and exhausting, a purring cat will help her to relax.
My Cats Discovering They’re No Longer The Babies
Nanny
My New Babysitter. We Pay Her In Catnip
Have You Ever Seen Anything Sweeter?
7 Years Ago. I Will Always Treasure This Memory And Picture. Zane Is Now 12 And Lola Is No Longer With Us. She Was The Sweetest Kitty And Zane Was Always Her Boy. I Miss Her
Your Shift Now
Babysitter
Nanny Will Take Care Of The Baby Now
Apparently, I'm Some Sort Of A Bed For Cats And Babies
The Babysitter That Sometimes Sits On The Baby
Both Of My Babies Are Sleeping
She Purrs And Takes Care Of Children. It's Hard To Dream Of A Better Cat
How Did It Happen?
My Kids With Their Fluffy Guardian
The Cutie's Babysitter. Our Little Neo
My Niece And Her Babysitter, Angus
It Is Hard To Get Good Nannies In These Times
Professional Babysitter Over Here
My daughter loved her jumparoo, we had a puppy who essentially did the same. 😁🥰