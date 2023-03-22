The psychological benefits of owning a cat have long been documented. From reduced anxiety and stress to lower risk of heart disease and improved general well-being, there are countless ways our furballs enrich our lives.

If you have one, you know it. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy hug or a warm sit on your lap when you feel down. And cats shared in this list of pictures compiled by Bored Panda are clearly aware of their magical powers.

Call them feline babysitters or guards with whiskers, but one thing is clear, they are here for us, little and big ones, when we need them.

My Son Has Loved My Cat Since The Day He Was Born. She Tolerates That Love In A Way I Never Thought Possible

My Son Has Loved My Cat Since The Day He Was Born. She Tolerates That Love In A Way I Never Thought Possible

Best Friends

Best Friends

My Wife Just Sent Me This Picture Of Our Daughter And Cat. I'm Crying At Work

My Wife Just Sent Me This Picture Of Our Daughter And Cat. I'm Crying At Work

My Baby Is My Cat's Most Favorite Human

My Baby Is My Cat's Most Favorite Human

Half eaten lemming
Half eaten lemming
I can already see them plotting together

My 1.5-Year-Old Son And 14-Year-Old Cat Had A Moment This Morning

My 1.5-Year-Old Son And 14-Year-Old Cat Had A Moment This Morning

Tan Artt
Tan Artt
And both are orange hehe ADORABLE

They Found Her

They Found Her

Our Cat Had Kittens Days After We Had Our Baby. The Kitten Climbs Into The Lounger With A Baby Whenever He Has The Chance. These Two Were Destined To Be Best Buds

Our Cat Had Kittens Days After We Had Our Baby. The Kitten Climbs Into The Lounger With A Baby Whenever He Has The Chance. These Two Were Destined To Be Best Buds

My Wife Is 30 Weeks Pregnant, And This Is How Her Cat Cuddles With Her

My Wife Is 30 Weeks Pregnant, And This Is How Her Cat Cuddles With Her

My Wife Is Three Weeks Away From Her Due Date And Our Cats Love Snuggling Her Belly

My Wife Is Three Weeks Away From Her Due Date And Our Cats Love Snuggling Her Belly

Nor
Nor
This belly and baby is mine

Why Does My Cat, Whom I’ve Had For 10 Years, Lick My Baby? He Doesn’t Lick My Older 2 Kids (4 And 6), But I Can’t Get Him To Stop Licking My Baby

Why Does My Cat, Whom I've Had For 10 Years, Lick My Baby? He Doesn't Lick My Older 2 Kids (4 And 6), But I Can't Get Him To Stop Licking My Baby

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
“Honestly, humans, they never do grooming well. Allow me.”

This Is Not What I Bought This Crib For

This Is Not What I Bought This Crib For

Ni Na
Ni Na
I don't think this is safe. When babies are too young, they are not able to push the cat away. So there are a lot of accidents in the past - you should always supervise your cat and your baby or don't let the cat(s) in the crib. But cute image.

Been Keeping The Cat Away From The Baby So Far But Decided To Let Him Get Close And See What He Would Do

Been Keeping The Cat Away From The Baby So Far But Decided To Let Him Get Close And See What He Would Do

My Twin Cats Meeting Their New Baby Brother

My Twin Cats Meeting Their New Baby Brother

Baby, His Cat And A Squirrel

Baby, His Cat And A Squirrel

Cat Who Hates And Attacks/Runs From Everybody But Owner Now Madly In Love With Two-Week-Old "Sister". Keeps A Watchful Eye Out When Anybody Holds The Baby

Cat Who Hates And Attacks/Runs From Everybody But Owner Now Madly In Love With Two-Week-Old "Sister". Keeps A Watchful Eye Out When Anybody Holds The Baby

Comes running every time she cries with a head bump to console her too.

Our Cat Is So Fascinated With Her New Baby Sister

Our Cat Is So Fascinated With Her New Baby Sister

seana lammers
seana lammers
Maybe the cat is trying to figure out how to claim the swing …

My Sister Recently Had Her First Baby. I Took This Picture When She Introduced Him To Her Cat

My Sister Recently Had Her First Baby. I Took This Picture When She Introduced Him To Her Cat

Nanny Sleeps When The Baby Sleeps

Nanny Sleeps When The Baby Sleeps

Apparently, A Cat Is Also Suitable As A 'Babysitter'

Apparently, A Cat Is Also Suitable As A 'Babysitter'

We Forgot To Tell Our Cat That We Had A Baby

We Forgot To Tell Our Cat That We Had A Baby

My Son Has Learned A Lot From His Babysitter

My Son Has Learned A Lot From His Babysitter

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
My little brother does this

Tonight Is Their Cartoon Evening

Tonight Is Their Cartoon Evening

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
I think I need to start having a cartoon night with my cats, question is do I start with Tom and Jerry or Top Cat?

I Think They're Gonna Be Friends

I Think They're Gonna Be Friends

FloC
FloC
This picture has a Michelangelo vibe.

This Cat And The Child

This Cat And The Child

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
I'm a bit surprised that the kid is still standing.

Keeping Tabs On The Little One

Keeping Tabs On The Little One

14-Year-Old Photos Of My Four-Legged Babysitter Watching Me

14-Year-Old Photos Of My Four-Legged Babysitter Watching Me

Watching The Scenery Together

Watching The Scenery Together

Professional Babysitter

Professional Babysitter

Cat And Baby

Cat And Baby

This Little Girl Knows How To Nap. 7 Kitty Guards

This Little Girl Knows How To Nap. 7 Kitty Guards

5-Year-Old Boy, 16-Year-Old Bro

5-Year-Old Boy, 16-Year-Old Bro

I Have The Cutest Babysitter

I Have The Cutest Babysitter

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
The fur pattern is soo cute!

This Friendship

This Friendship

Our Baby Sitters Utilizing The Surround And Protect Strategy

Our Baby Sitters Utilizing The Surround And Protect Strategy

So Adorable, The Nanny Is Reading To Him

So Adorable, The Nanny Is Reading To Him

Before Going To School

Before Going To School

Steve B’s Babysitting Service Is Not Just For Kittens, I Also Love Human Babies Very Very Much

Steve B's Babysitting Service Is Not Just For Kittens, I Also Love Human Babies Very Very Much

Daisy Is The Best Big Sister. Daisy Purrs On Her Head Until She Falls Asleep

Daisy Is The Best Big Sister. Daisy Purrs On Her Head Until She Falls Asleep

I Rescued Nuka And She’s Helped Nanny My Babies For 9 Years

I Rescued Nuka And She's Helped Nanny My Babies For 9 Years

Rain Watching With Didi

Rain Watching With Didi

Babysitter's Morning Kisses

Babysitter's Morning Kisses

Babysitter Cat

Babysitter Cat

Mr. Weasley, Sitter Of Children

Mr. Weasley, Sitter Of Children

Where Do You Find Babysitters Like This One? I'm Interested

Where Do You Find Babysitters Like This One? I'm Interested

Rin-Chan, Who Has Been Watching Over My Son's Growth Since He Was Born, Thank You

Rin-Chan, Who Has Been Watching Over My Son's Growth Since He Was Born, Thank You

When Tora Works Hard For His Treats

When Tora Works Hard For His Treats

The Best Babysitter

The Best Babysitter

No, I Am Not In A Prison, I Am In My Little Human's Crib

No, I Am Not In A Prison, I Am In My Little Human's Crib

Babysitter Ding: "Although My Younger Brother Pinched Me Secretly, I Still Act Like A Baby With Him. Am I A Good-Tempered Meow?"

Babysitter Ding: "Although My Younger Brother Pinched Me Secretly, I Still Act Like A Baby With Him. Am I A Good-Tempered Meow?"

My Baby And My Cat Are Becoming Friends

My Baby And My Cat Are Becoming Friends

Cat Snugging My Wife’s Pregnant Belly. He Was Rubbing His Face On Her Belly All Evening. (Went To The Doctor Today, The Baby Could Arrive Any Day Now)

Cat Snugging My Wife’s Pregnant Belly. He Was Rubbing His Face On Her Belly All Evening. (Went To The Doctor Today, The Baby Could Arrive Any Day Now)

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Those last few days are so uncomfortable and exhausting, a purring cat will help her to relax.

My Cats Discovering They’re No Longer The Babies

My Cats Discovering They’re No Longer The Babies

Nanny

Nanny

My New Babysitter. We Pay Her In Catnip

My New Babysitter. We Pay Her In Catnip

Have You Ever Seen Anything Sweeter?

Have You Ever Seen Anything Sweeter?

7 Years Ago. I Will Always Treasure This Memory And Picture. Zane Is Now 12 And Lola Is No Longer With Us. She Was The Sweetest Kitty And Zane Was Always Her Boy. I Miss Her

7 Years Ago. I Will Always Treasure This Memory And Picture. Zane Is Now 12 And Lola Is No Longer With Us. She Was The Sweetest Kitty And Zane Was Always Her Boy. I Miss Her

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
It's a beautiful photograph.

Your Shift Now

Your Shift Now

Babysitter

Babysitter

Nanny Will Take Care Of The Baby Now

Nanny Will Take Care Of The Baby Now

Apparently, I'm Some Sort Of A Bed For Cats And Babies

Apparently, I'm Some Sort Of A Bed For Cats And Babies

The Babysitter That Sometimes Sits On The Baby

The Babysitter That Sometimes Sits On The Baby

Both Of My Babies Are Sleeping

Both Of My Babies Are Sleeping

She Purrs And Takes Care Of Children. It's Hard To Dream Of A Better Cat

She Purrs And Takes Care Of Children. It's Hard To Dream Of A Better Cat

How Did It Happen?

How Did It Happen?

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
I love the dinosaur jammies.

My Kids With Their Fluffy Guardian

My Kids With Their Fluffy Guardian

The Cutie's Babysitter. Our Little Neo

The Cutie's Babysitter. Our Little Neo

My Niece And Her Babysitter, Angus

My Niece And Her Babysitter, Angus

It Is Hard To Get Good Nannies In These Times

It Is Hard To Get Good Nannies In These Times

Professional Babysitter Over Here

Professional Babysitter Over Here

Joshua Moore
Joshua Moore
My daughter loved her jumparoo, we had a puppy who essentially did the same. 😁🥰

Meet My Big Sister And Unpaid Babysitter. Her Name Is Eevee

Meet My Big Sister And Unpaid Babysitter. Her Name Is Eevee

Siblings Playing

Siblings Playing

Introducing Our New Family Member - His Infant Name Is Jerry. We Are So Surprised That Tom Yau Immediately Becomes The Most Caring Babysitter

Introducing Our New Family Member - His Infant Name Is Jerry. We Are So Surprised That Tom Yau Immediately Becomes The Most Caring Babysitter