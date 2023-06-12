84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life’s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs
Move over, cat videos. Step aside, dog memes. It's time for a new Internet sensation, and it comes in the form of an aquatic, fringed, always-surprised-looking salamander — the axolotl. Don't worry too much if you've never heard of them, just prepare for the next few minutes of your life to be filled with cuteness. This collection of axolotl pictures will steal your heart faster than you can say "Mexican walking fish!"
First things first, let's address the fringed gill in the room — why dedicate a whole post to them? Axolotls, or as we just renamed them, underwater smile factories, are ridiculously adorable. No, they're not aliens. No, they're not Pokémon either, although their charm level is dangerously close to "I Choose You!" status. Their eternally surprised expressions make it seem like they've just realized they've left the stove on. Pair that with a range of colors that make a box of Crayolas look monochrome, and it's no surprise how a wave of cute axolotl photos could rapidly become the "it" thing on the Internet.
And that's just the tip of the axolotl iceberg! While looking for material for our list, we learned some really cool facts about axolotls. Originating from the ancient Xochimilco lake system near Mexico City, these water weirdos have a trick that will surprise you: they can regenerate lost body parts. That's right. Lost a limb? No problem. The axolotl will act as the Wolverine of the animal world and just regrow it.
Keeping axolotls as pets may sound like the craziest idea. Still, some people out there were crazy — and hopefully knowledgeable — enough to adopt one and share pictures of them with the world! So here they are for you. Keep in mind the side effects, though: the diversity of axolotl colors you'll find here may potentially leave you with an urgent desire to adopt an axolotl, an insatiable craving for more axolotl photos, and a sudden indifference to all other adorable animals out there (except pandas, of course).
Tiny Food. Tiny Hat. Tiny Food-Hat
Paint Me Like One Of Your French Girls
What was the purpose of that pose? Stretching? Reaching for food? Scratching an itch? I know I wanna know!
"Bartender, Give Me The Usual"
Sorry, um- uhhh- erm…… sssiirrrrr? You’re gonna have to show me your ID.
Behold! The Very Rare Googly-Eyed Axolotl
☠️ This is what this world has come to? The dominant species being GOOGLIE EYED SALAMNDERS???!!!???
Those Gills Tho
Help: What To Do When Axolotl T-Poses You?
T-Pose back. Assert dominance, it’ll work out on the long run.
Dragon Friends Irl
So cute! I wonder how the Axolotls are related. Siblings? Romantic interest? Roommates? Annoying little cousin?
Walter’s Tank Was A Bit Warm So I Gave Him Some Ice
If that isn’t a Rolex watch, then that Axolotl is going to get bullied at axolotl school. Look it up, it’s common courtesy for pink Axolotls to have Rolex watches.
Why Are Axolotls So Dumb? Look At Him. He’s The Living Embodiment Of - No Thought, Head Empty
Shrek The Axolotl Says Hi From Bikini Bottom!
Shrek the Movie 4: Shrek Body-Swaps an Axolotl. Puss in Boots, Kittie Soft Paws, and Perito must save Shrek from eternal relaxation and adorable-ness. In theaters now. Rated PG
Who Could Stay Upset At A Face Like That?
Did Someone Say… Pellet?!
He’s So Cute I Can Hardly Stand It!
It’s adorable!!!!!!!!!! I love it I love it I love it!
Smile For The Camera!
Roomies! They look so similar, the little salamanders!
Stefan The Axolotl!
Father Why Do You Mock Me So
An Axolotl Getting An X-Ray, Before & After
Is photo 1 real? If so….. man he needs to go on a diet.
Had To Tub The Babies And Came Home To This Nightmare
Just Had To Share, Look How Cute He Is
Star Crossed Lovers
I Don’t Remember Getting A Dog
His color is so pretty! You hit the axolotl jackpot!
I Love Her So Much!
He Smiles For The Camera
spooky scary salamanders, give you shivers down your spine… 🏴☠️
Just Two Bffs
I Was Doing A Water Change On My Lil Homies Tank, And I Turned Around And Saw Him Just Staring At Me Like This-
That Shrimp In Between Them Is Living On The Wild Side…
Under The Rainbow
A Much Needed A Smile To Brighten My Mood
Why Is His Lip So Big? Is That Where His Half A Brain Cell Went?
His Pose, I'm Screaming
I hope his tank will soon get some more interesting things for him to explore. It looks kinda boring in there.
He’s Just The Cutest! He’s Got No Brain, But A Big Smile
Gubgub Doing Her Best Godzilla Impression!
RAAUR FEAR ME I IS GODZILLA! WAIT WHY ARE THE HUMANS LAUGHING? FEEAR MEEE!!!
Hey Guys, I Got An Axolotl Like 1 Month Ago And Im Just Wondering Why He Is So Ugly.
"I've seen many pictures of axolotls and majority of them look pretty nice and cute and then theres mine. He is ugly."
Montagneincorner0 replied:
"Be nice to him, he is trying his f*cking best."