Move over, cat videos. Step aside, dog memes. It's time for a new Internet sensation, and it comes in the form of an aquatic, fringed, always-surprised-looking salamander — the axolotl. Don't worry too much if you've never heard of them, just prepare for the next few minutes of your life to be filled with cuteness. This collection of axolotl pictures will steal your heart faster than you can say "Mexican walking fish!"

First things first, let's address the fringed gill in the room — why dedicate a whole post to them? Axolotls, or as we just renamed them, underwater smile factories, are ridiculously adorable. No, they're not aliens. No, they're not Pokémon either, although their charm level is dangerously close to "I Choose You!" status. Their eternally surprised expressions make it seem like they've just realized they've left the stove on. Pair that with a range of colors that make a box of Crayolas look monochrome, and it's no surprise how a wave of cute axolotl photos could rapidly become the "it" thing on the Internet.

And that's just the tip of the axolotl iceberg! While looking for material for our list, we learned some really cool facts about axolotls. Originating from the ancient Xochimilco lake system near Mexico City, these water weirdos have a trick that will surprise you: they can regenerate lost body parts. That's right. Lost a limb? No problem. The axolotl will act as the Wolverine of the animal world and just regrow it.

Keeping axolotls as pets may sound like the craziest idea. Still, some people out there were crazy — and hopefully knowledgeable — enough to adopt one and share pictures of them with the world! So here they are for you. Keep in mind the side effects, though: the diversity of axolotl colors you'll find here may potentially leave you with an urgent desire to adopt an axolotl, an insatiable craving for more axolotl photos, and a sudden indifference to all other adorable animals out there (except pandas, of course).

#1

Tiny Food. Tiny Hat. Tiny Food-Hat

Tiny Food. Tiny Hat. Tiny Food-Hat

Stefanaxolotl Report

#2

Paint Me Like One Of Your French Girls

Paint Me Like One Of Your French Girls

jordino2k4 Report

Charlotte Stackhouse
Charlotte Stackhouse
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What was the purpose of that pose? Stretching? Reaching for food? Scratching an itch? I know I wanna know!

#3

"Bartender, Give Me The Usual"

"Bartender, Give Me The Usual"

Isbiltur Report

Charlotte Stackhouse
Charlotte Stackhouse
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry, um- uhhh- erm…… sssiirrrrr? You’re gonna have to show me your ID.

#4

Behold! The Very Rare Googly-Eyed Axolotl

Behold! The Very Rare Googly-Eyed Axolotl

Quantum_Kitties Report

Charlotte Stackhouse
Charlotte Stackhouse
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

☠️ This is what this world has come to? The dominant species being GOOGLIE EYED SALAMNDERS???!!!???

#5

Those Gills Tho

Those Gills Tho

Sufficient-Guide3623 Report

#6

Help: What To Do When Axolotl T-Poses You?

Help: What To Do When Axolotl T-Poses You?

Space_Toast_Cadet Report

Charlotte Stackhouse
Charlotte Stackhouse
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

T-Pose back. Assert dominance, it’ll work out on the long run.

#7

Dragon Friends Irl

Dragon Friends Irl

ClaraPink Report

Charlotte Stackhouse
Charlotte Stackhouse
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So cute! I wonder how the Axolotls are related. Siblings? Romantic interest? Roommates? Annoying little cousin?

#8

Walter’s Tank Was A Bit Warm So I Gave Him Some Ice

Walter’s Tank Was A Bit Warm So I Gave Him Some Ice

reddit.com Report

Charlotte Stackhouse
Charlotte Stackhouse
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If that isn’t a Rolex watch, then that Axolotl is going to get bullied at axolotl school. Look it up, it’s common courtesy for pink Axolotls to have Rolex watches.

#9

Why Are Axolotls So Dumb? Look At Him. He’s The Living Embodiment Of - No Thought, Head Empty

Why Are Axolotls So Dumb? Look At Him. He’s The Living Embodiment Of - No Thought, Head Empty

springtraplover14 Report

Charlotte Stackhouse
Charlotte Stackhouse
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awww, he looks like a little night-light furry! ❤️

#10

Shrek The Axolotl Says Hi From Bikini Bottom!

Shrek The Axolotl Says Hi From Bikini Bottom!

ImBugged Report

Charlotte Stackhouse
Charlotte Stackhouse
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shrek the Movie 4: Shrek Body-Swaps an Axolotl. Puss in Boots, Kittie Soft Paws, and Perito must save Shrek from eternal relaxation and adorable-ness. In theaters now. Rated PG

#11

Who Could Stay Upset At A Face Like That?

Who Could Stay Upset At A Face Like That?

unemployedwriter Report

Charlotte Stackhouse
Charlotte Stackhouse
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s the face of a future mass-murderer. 😈

#12

Did Someone Say… Pellet?!

Did Someone Say… Pellet?!

11_throwaways_later_ Report

#13

He’s So Cute I Can Hardly Stand It!

He’s So Cute I Can Hardly Stand It!

lilacherie Report

8points
POST
Charlotte Stackhouse
Charlotte Stackhouse
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s adorable!!!!!!!!!! I love it I love it I love it!

#14

Smile For The Camera!

Smile For The Camera!

reddit.com Report

Charlotte Stackhouse
Charlotte Stackhouse
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Roomies! They look so similar, the little salamanders!

#15

Stefan The Axolotl!

Stefan The Axolotl!

Stefanaxolotl Report

#16

Father Why Do You Mock Me So

Father Why Do You Mock Me So

Calvin_1998 Report

#17

An Axolotl Getting An X-Ray, Before & After

An Axolotl Getting An X-Ray, Before & After

theyth-m Report

Charlotte Stackhouse
Charlotte Stackhouse
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is photo 1 real? If so….. man he needs to go on a diet.

#18

Had To Tub The Babies And Came Home To This Nightmare

Had To Tub The Babies And Came Home To This Nightmare

emmadee217 Report

Charlotte Stackhouse
Charlotte Stackhouse
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mt worst nightmare: AXOLOTL THATS NOT ON A DIET!

#19

Just Had To Share, Look How Cute He Is

Just Had To Share, Look How Cute He Is

Ok-Raccoon-1202 Report

#20

Star Crossed Lovers

Star Crossed Lovers

tunafeather Report

#21

I Don’t Remember Getting A Dog

I Don’t Remember Getting A Dog

Normie_cleansing Report

Charlotte Stackhouse
Charlotte Stackhouse
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

His color is so pretty! You hit the axolotl jackpot!

#22

I Love Her So Much!

I Love Her So Much!

bungus1997 Report

#23

He Smiles For The Camera

He Smiles For The Camera

thewildpeen Report

Charlotte Stackhouse
Charlotte Stackhouse
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

spooky scary salamanders, give you shivers down your spine… 🏴‍☠️

#24

Just Two Bffs

Just Two Bffs

DenversTrain Report

#25

I Was Doing A Water Change On My Lil Homies Tank, And I Turned Around And Saw Him Just Staring At Me Like This-

I Was Doing A Water Change On My Lil Homies Tank, And I Turned Around And Saw Him Just Staring At Me Like This-

Melancholy-Clown Report

#26

That Shrimp In Between Them Is Living On The Wild Side…

That Shrimp In Between Them Is Living On The Wild Side…

astrid._.eris._.theaxolotls Report

#27

Under The Rainbow

Under The Rainbow

AristotlAxolotl Report

#28

A Much Needed A Smile To Brighten My Mood

A Much Needed A Smile To Brighten My Mood

rocky_rainbow Report

#29

Why Is His Lip So Big? Is That Where His Half A Brain Cell Went?

Why Is His Lip So Big? Is That Where His Half A Brain Cell Went?

springtraplover14 Report

#30

His Pose, I'm Screaming

His Pose, I'm Screaming

bri-xoxo Report

Raven Sheridan
Raven Sheridan
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope his tank will soon get some more interesting things for him to explore. It looks kinda boring in there.

#31

He’s Just The Cutest! He’s Got No Brain, But A Big Smile

He’s Just The Cutest! He’s Got No Brain, But A Big Smile

springtraplover14 Report

#32

Gubgub Doing Her Best Godzilla Impression!

Gubgub Doing Her Best Godzilla Impression!

IzzyVonSnuggles Report

TheElementalGod️️
TheElementalGod️️
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

RAAUR FEAR ME I IS GODZILLA! WAIT WHY ARE THE HUMANS LAUGHING? FEEAR MEEE!!!

#33

Hey Guys, I Got An Axolotl Like 1 Month Ago And Im Just Wondering Why He Is So Ugly.

Hey Guys, I Got An Axolotl Like 1 Month Ago And Im Just Wondering Why He Is So Ugly.

"I've seen many pictures of axolotls and majority of them look pretty nice and cute and then theres mine. He is ugly."
 
Montagneincorner0 replied:
"Be nice to him, he is trying his f*cking best."

reddit.com Report

#34

Jerry Wanted To Say Hello

Jerry Wanted To Say Hello

No_Step_0n_Snek Report

#35

Unseen Picture Of My Ugly Axolotl. He Is Happy That So Many People Like Him!

Unseen Picture Of My Ugly Axolotl. He Is Happy That So Many People Like Him!

reddit.com Report

#36

Best Pic I Have

Best Pic I Have

Raidanimes Report

#37

"Welcome To My Shop, What Can I Do Ya For"

"Welcome To My Shop, What Can I Do Ya For"

Zlynkyx Report

#38

These Are Snap Shots Of A Breath Of Air

These Are Snap Shots Of A Breath Of Air

FireKoiDraco Report

#39

This Is Noodles He Is A Floofy Boy

This Is Noodles He Is A Floofy Boy

fenharely Report

#40

How Often Do You Guys Water Your Axolotl? Mine Always Seems Thirsty

How Often Do You Guys Water Your Axolotl? Mine Always Seems Thirsty

KT0283 Report

#41

Look, I’m A Walrus!

Look, I’m A Walrus!

daisygirl420 Report

#42

Guys I Finally Did It…

Guys I Finally Did It…

jakeoeaquatics Report

#43

I Think Ghost Has A Crush

I Think Ghost Has A Crush

hannahdacatlady Report

#44

Meatball Is Back. He Would Like You To Turn Off The Lights And Pretend You Didn't See This

Meatball Is Back. He Would Like You To Turn Off The Lights And Pretend You Didn't See This

69potatolover69 Report

#45

I Wonder What She’s Thinking About

I Wonder What She’s Thinking About

pinkcloudsnangelfish Report

#46

Don’t You Dare Touch My Flowerpot It’s Mine And Mine Only

Don’t You Dare Touch My Flowerpot It’s Mine And Mine Only

Hades_Axies Report

#47

Plate Trained! “Ma Where’s My Worms”

Plate Trained! “Ma Where’s My Worms”

H0TxPiNK Report

#48

Just Wanted To Share My Little Guy! Meet Drama

Just Wanted To Share My Little Guy! Meet Drama

brittanyrwhaley Report

#49

My Little Stormfly

My Little Stormfly

dogthatkills Report

#50

Petunia In All Her Glory! Her Eggs Should Be Hatching Today Or Tomorrow! Yay

Petunia In All Her Glory! Her Eggs Should Be Hatching Today Or Tomorrow! Yay

Modaquatics Report

#51

I Caught My Axolotl Smiling Again. His Name Is Wooper

I Caught My Axolotl Smiling Again. His Name Is Wooper

Troskelion Report

#52

This Is Sheba. She’s The New Rescue And Loves To Smile And Watch Me Put On My Shoes

This Is Sheba. She’s The New Rescue And Loves To Smile And Watch Me Put On My Shoes

Hannydelo Report

#53

The One Of A Kind Two-Headed Half N Half Axolotl

The One Of A Kind Two-Headed Half N Half Axolotl

Surferdude500 Report

#54

Happy Wooper

Happy Wooper

lilacherie Report

#55

Fred Wishes Everyone An Evening Full Of Smiles!

Fred Wishes Everyone An Evening Full Of Smiles!

jitkajen Report

#56

My Axolotl Kirby Would Like To Throw Their Hat Into The Ring With A Cute Picture, He Tried To Pick... But Couldn't!

My Axolotl Kirby Would Like To Throw Their Hat Into The Ring With A Cute Picture, He Tried To Pick... But Couldn't!

SmolAxolotls Report

#57

Special Delivery!

Special Delivery!

Report

#58

Gollum The Morphed Axolotl. I Love My Goth, Rubber Muppet

Gollum The Morphed Axolotl. I Love My Goth, Rubber Muppet

CollieflowersBark Report

#59

Update On The Batch I Had With The Multiple Babies In One Egg. They Turned Out Great Had A Really Really High Survival Rate

Update On The Batch I Had With The Multiple Babies In One Egg. They Turned Out Great Had A Really Really High Survival Rate

j1o0s5h4 Report

#60

Happy Valentine's Day!

Happy Valentine's Day!

CollieflowersBark Report

#61

Quarantine Can't Be So Bad If It Means I Get To See More Of This Sweet Derpy Face

Quarantine Can't Be So Bad If It Means I Get To See More Of This Sweet Derpy Face

cats_n_things Report

#62

My Morphed Axolotl, Nyx, Watching Me Prep His Breakfast

My Morphed Axolotl, Nyx, Watching Me Prep His Breakfast

CollieflowersBark Report

#63

You Like See-Food? - Itzi The Morphed Axolotl

You Like See-Food? - Itzi The Morphed Axolotl

reddit.com Report

#64

Ziggy Trying To Blend In W Her Surroundings

Ziggy Trying To Blend In W Her Surroundings

bigmewd Report

#65

Gold Albino Axolotl

Gold Albino Axolotl

axolotl.deutschland Report

#66

Begging For Food

Begging For Food

springtraplover14 Report

#67

Cute Axolotl

Cute Axolotl

ImNotMax_ Report

#68

Just A Happy, Chonky Girl

Just A Happy, Chonky Girl

cats_n_things Report

#69

Friends That Log Together, Stay Together

Friends That Log Together, Stay Together

c00p47 Report

#70

My 2 Little Love Bugs Cecil And Carlos

My 2 Little Love Bugs Cecil And Carlos

abbicatt Report

#71

POV: Your Owner Gives You Worms For Breakfast

POV: Your Owner Gives You Worms For Breakfast