Move over, cat videos. Step aside, dog memes. It's time for a new Internet sensation, and it comes in the form of an aquatic, fringed, always-surprised-looking salamander — the axolotl. Don't worry too much if you've never heard of them, just prepare for the next few minutes of your life to be filled with cuteness. This collection of axolotl pictures will steal your heart faster than you can say "Mexican walking fish!"

First things first, let's address the fringed gill in the room — why dedicate a whole post to them? Axolotls, or as we just renamed them, underwater smile factories, are ridiculously adorable. No, they're not aliens. No, they're not Pokémon either, although their charm level is dangerously close to "I Choose You!" status. Their eternally surprised expressions make it seem like they've just realized they've left the stove on. Pair that with a range of colors that make a box of Crayolas look monochrome, and it's no surprise how a wave of cute axolotl photos could rapidly become the "it" thing on the Internet.

And that's just the tip of the axolotl iceberg! While looking for material for our list, we learned some really cool facts about axolotls. Originating from the ancient Xochimilco lake system near Mexico City, these water weirdos have a trick that will surprise you: they can regenerate lost body parts. That's right. Lost a limb? No problem. The axolotl will act as the Wolverine of the animal world and just regrow it.

Keeping axolotls as pets may sound like the craziest idea. Still, some people out there were crazy — and hopefully knowledgeable — enough to adopt one and share pictures of them with the world! So here they are for you. Keep in mind the side effects, though: the diversity of axolotl colors you'll find here may potentially leave you with an urgent desire to adopt an axolotl, an insatiable craving for more axolotl photos, and a sudden indifference to all other adorable animals out there (except pandas, of course).