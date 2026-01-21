ADVERTISEMENT

We have a feeling you might be in need of a little stress relief, a mood boost, or whatever you want to call it… Let’s just call it what it is – you need some adorable (and funny!) dog photos! Did we get that right? We’re pretty sure we did.

Since you loved the candid cat photos shared by the Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress Facebook page, which we featured in our previous post, we thought it would be a great idea to show you some doggos from the same community. So, who gets more love – dogs or cats? It’s about to be decided! Don’t waste any time – make sure to upvote your favorite pups from the selection we’ve put together for you. Enjoy!

More info: Facebook | animaisfofosparadesestressar.blogspot.com