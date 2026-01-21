ADVERTISEMENT

We have a feeling you might be in need of a little stress relief, a mood boost, or whatever you want to call it… Let’s just call it what it is – you need some adorable (and funny!) dog photos! Did we get that right? We’re pretty sure we did.

Since you loved the candid cat photos shared by the Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress Facebook page, which we featured in our previous post, we thought it would be a great idea to show you some doggos from the same community. So, who gets more love – dogs or cats? It’s about to be decided! Don’t waste any time – make sure to upvote your favorite pups from the selection we’ve put together for you. Enjoy!

More info: Facebook | animaisfofosparadesestressar.blogspot.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cute dog puppy looking at its reflection in multiple mirrors, creating a funny and adorable scene with reflections.

fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

13points
POST
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Funny and cute dog with wide eyes sitting next to a washing machine containing a stuffed dog toy inside the drum.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    12points
    POST
    #3

    Funny and cute dog photos showing a small dog dressed as a monk with two men in brown robes indoors.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    11points
    POST
    View more comments
    #4

    Dalmatian puppy sitting on a pebble beach, a funny and cute dog photo that might make you smile today.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    10points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Funny and cute dog lying on a bed with a cat, showing a heartwarming and playful moment indoors.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    10points
    POST
    doglover_2907 avatar
    Dog Lover
    Dog Lover
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Leave. This doesn’t concern you.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #6

    Puppy covered in sand standing on dusty ground near a bicycle wheel, a funny and cute dog photo.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    9points
    POST
    #7

    Black dog peeking out with a red pacifier in its mouth, creating a funny and cute dog photo moment.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    9points
    POST
    #8

    Cute dog standing on a chair covered with a red blanket looking down at five curious kittens on the floor indoors.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Elderly couple holding a funny and cute dog outside a hospital window while a man inside holds a newborn baby.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    9points
    POST
    #10

    Black dog mid-jump with playful expression on a forest path, accompanied by a smiling yellow dog, funny and cute dog photo.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    9points
    POST
    #11

    Cute dog looking back from a bus seat while a person reads on a public bus in a funny dog photo moment

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    8points
    POST
    #12

    Hairless dog with a quirky expression sitting between legs, one tuft of hair on head, funny and cute dog photo.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    8points
    POST
    ben_stubbs avatar
    Ben Stubbs
    Ben Stubbs
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We wanted dogs. Not punk seals

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Small fluffy dog with tongue out looking at pancake on table, a cute and funny dog photo that might make you smile today.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    8points
    POST
    nicole-brookshaw avatar
    zatrisha
    zatrisha
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    May I has Fritters?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #14

    Chubby cute dog lying on someone's lap, looking relaxed and peaceful in a funny and adorable pose.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    8points
    POST
    #15

    Golden retriever resting on floor surrounded by funny and cute birds, showcasing adorable dog and bird friendship.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    8points
    POST
    #16

    Cute black and white puppy playfully biting a person's arm, showcasing funny and cute dog photos to make you smile today

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Golden retriever sitting on a chair with paws on a desk, engaging with a smiling woman in a cute dog photo.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    7points
    POST
    #18

    Cute dogs wearing a party hat next to a table with treats and cake, with more dogs relaxing in a pool nearby.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    7points
    POST
    #19

    Cute brown puppy lying on its back on a blanket, one of the funny and cute dog photos to make you smile today

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    7points
    POST
    #20

    Man sitting on couch with a dog wearing matching funny and cute dog photos t-shirts, both smiling at the camera.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    7points
    POST
    #21

    Small dog with a unique haircut resembling a bowl cut, showcasing one of the funny and cute dog photos that might make you smile.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    7points
    POST
    #22

    Small cute dog puppy sitting inside a purple bag hanging from a motorcycle handlebar held by a person’s hand.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    6points
    POST
    #23

    A funny and cute dog covered in mud lying in a shallow muddy hole with a curious expression.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    6points
    POST
    #24

    Woman sleeping on a bus holding a cute dog puppy in her lap for a funny and adorable dog photo.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    6points
    POST
    hana_lo avatar
    2x4b523p
    2x4b523p
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel her. Raising a puppy is tiring. I’ve been at it for 6 months and don’t think I got enough sleep since the day she arrived.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #25

    Small cute dog sitting on a red train seat next to a sleeping person, showcasing funny and adorable dog moments.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    6points
    POST
    #26

    White dog lying down with a small turtle on its back, showing a funny and cute dog photo that might make you smile.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    6points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Black dog wearing tiny sneakers on all four paws, captured in cute and funny dog photos that might make you smile today.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    6points
    POST
    #28

    Funny and cute dog with cake on face at a colorful party table with blue and yellow treats and heart decorations.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    5points
    POST
    #29

    Smiling dog wearing cute printed pajamas sitting comfortably on a beige leather couch in a relaxed pose.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    5points
    POST
    #30

    Cute dog dressed in a tuxedo holding a red rose bouquet, one of the funny and cute dog photos to make you smile today.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    Dog getting a haircut at a barber, showcasing one of the funny and cute dog photos that might make you smile today.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    Cute dog sitting at a school desk looking at paper, one of the funny and cute dog photos that might make you smile today

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    5points
    POST
    #33

    Dog cuddling with a tabby cat on a floral blanket, showing a cute and funny moment that might make you smile today.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    5points
    POST
    #34

    Funny and cute dog sitting next to painting supplies and a paw print flower bouquet artwork on wooden floor indoors

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    5points
    POST
    #35

    Small brown dog sitting inside a shopping basket at a store, one of the funny and cute dog photos to make you smile.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Fluffy dog with black and white fur standing on hardwood floor indoors in a funny and cute dog photo.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    4points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Two adorable funny and cute dog photos of a small black and white puppy sitting outdoors on a concrete surface.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    2points
    POST
    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Little cute Mr. Pringle :)

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #38

    Close-up of a cute dog sniffing through a green wooden door with paws visible and a playful expression.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    1point
    POST
    #39

    Cute bulldog puppy dressed in a tuxedo outfit, sitting on a bed with a cozy living room background.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    0points
    POST
    #40

    These Adorable Dog Photos From This Facebook Page Are The Perfect Stress Reliever (40 Pics)

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    0points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!