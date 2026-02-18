This Artist Captures The Quiet Moments Between People And Their Pets In His Digital Portraits (47 Pics)Interview With Artist
Michael Rosario, under the online name of Michaelldrawss, has been drawing for as long as he can remember. He says he first started sketching at around four years old, beginning with anime-inspired drawings before gradually shifting into realistic freehand studies that helped him sharpen his sense of proportion and detail early on.
A big turning point came in 2017, when he moved into digital art and realized how much freedom the medium gave him. With digital tools, he could experiment endlessly with textures, lighting, and color. This is where the emotional realism that defines his work today really began to click. What stands out about Michael’s portraits isn’t just how lifelike they look, but how personal they feel. Many of his commissions revolve around the bond between people and their pets: the way someone holds their dog close, the visible trust in an animal’s expression, the small gestures that say everything without words. His portraits often truly feel like a moment being preserved.
To learn more about how his style developed, our team reached out to Michael about his background, process, and what inspires him most. Scroll down to see his amazing work, and read the full interview.
When we asked how he got started with art and how his style evolved over the years, Michael told us: “I started drawing in a self-taught way when I was about 4 years old. At first, I used to draw anime, and over time, I began exploring realistic drawing freehand, which helped me develop a better understanding of proportions and details.”
“In 2017, I transitioned into digital art, and that became a major turning point for me. I discovered that digital tools allowed me to experiment much more with textures, lighting, and color. That experience directly shaped the evolution of my current style, which blends realism with a strong emotional focus.”
Since a lot of his portraits start from real-life photos, we also asked what his creative process looks like: “I usually work from photo references in most cases. They help me define composition, proportions, and the overall atmosphere I want to achieve.”
“Once I have the reference, I begin with the base sketch. When I move into the digital phase, I like to experiment with lighting and tonal adjustments. I modify colors, contrast, and temperature to give the piece its own identity beyond the original photograph. That reinterpretation process allows me to transform a simple image into an illustrated work with its own character and emotional depth.”
Because animals make up a majority of his work, we wanted to know where his inspiration comes from: “I love animals, and a big part of my inspiration comes from them. I’m deeply moved by the connection that exists between people and their pets, that genuine emotional bond that often doesn’t need words. That’s why many of my works focus on capturing that relationship: the gaze, the gestures, the physical closeness. More than just drawing characters, I’m interested in portraying the emotional link between them and their animal companions.”
And finally, we asked what helps him take an idea from concept to finished artwork: “What helps me the most is emotionally connecting with the idea. I don’t start thinking only about the technical side of the drawing, but about the story or feeling I want to convey.”
“I organize visual references, define the composition, and from there I let the process flow step by step: sketch, structure, lighting, color, and final details. I also really enjoy experimenting during the process. Sometimes the idea evolves while I’m working on it, especially when I play with lighting and tonalities. For me, a piece is finished not only when it looks good, but when it successfully communicates the emotion I had in mind from the very beginning.”
