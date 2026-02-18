ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Rosario, under the online name of Michaelldrawss, has been drawing for as long as he can remember. He says he first started sketching at around four years old, beginning with anime-inspired drawings before gradually shifting into realistic freehand studies that helped him sharpen his sense of proportion and detail early on.

A big turning point came in 2017, when he moved into digital art and realized how much freedom the medium gave him. With digital tools, he could experiment endlessly with textures, lighting, and color. This is where the emotional realism that defines his work today really began to click. What stands out about Michael’s portraits isn’t just how lifelike they look, but how personal they feel. Many of his commissions revolve around the bond between people and their pets: the way someone holds their dog close, the visible trust in an animal’s expression, the small gestures that say everything without words. His portraits often truly feel like a moment being preserved.

To learn more about how his style developed, our team reached out to Michael about his background, process, and what inspires him most. Scroll down to see his amazing work, and read the full interview.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com