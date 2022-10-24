Once upon a time, photography was considered a true art. People could take pictures only a few times in their entire lives, and each time it was a real celebration - along with a wedding, the birth of a child, or, for example, graduation from school. These photographs could well be considered genuine works of art.

But now, when almost every one of us has the opportunity to take a photo, the number of images is growing exponentially. According to the authors of the Photutorial website, almost 54.5K photographs are taken every second in the whole world, and it is not surprising that among them there are incomparable masterpieces, as well as some strange, disgusting or even cringy ones.

It is precisely this category of photographs that the Twitter page called "Cursed Images" has been dedicated to for over a year, collecting the most bizarre, creepy and funny pictures ever taken. As of today, the page has approximately 6.5K followers and tens of thousands of likes.

Bored Panda has compiled for you a selection of the most popular pieces of media ever posted on this particular page, so please feel free to scroll to the very end, laugh, facepalm and if you have some cringy photos taken on your own, we'd definitely like to see them as well in the comments below.

More info: Twitter

#1

Cursed-Images-Twitter

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
1 hour ago

Even the dead can have fun.

#2

Cursed-Images-Twitter

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
1 hour ago

When you are pregnant with Buzz Lightyear.

#3

Cursed-Images-Twitter

crow_commits_murder
crow_commits_murder
50 minutes ago

me and the boys

Some of the photos you see were taken a very long time ago, so now they look quite weird. On some, the photographer managed to pick up a quite outstanding combination of foreground and background. And well, some of the photos can really be called "cursed", because it is difficult to understand what is happening in them.
#4

Cursed-Images-Twitter

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
1 hour ago

"Mom! Can we take him home and keep him! I promise to feed him and walk him everyday!"

#5

Cursed-Images-Twitter

Jake E
Jake E
1 hour ago

the girl looks like she is having so much fun

#6

Cursed-Images-Twitter

Anonymous
Anonymous
1 hour ago

Idk about the kid but I'm traumatized by the picture. That looks like soul less , unripe pickachu.

"Some of these photos look clearly staged," says Ivan Strakhov, a Ukrainian photographer who was approached by Bored Panda to comment on the content on the Cursed Images page. "There is a special genre in cinema called mockumentary. As the name suggests, these are pseudo-documentaries with fictional topics. Examples of such films are the horror Blair Witch Project or Woody Allen's pseudo-historical film Zelig."
#7

Cursed-Images-Twitter

Anonymous
Anonymous
15 minutes ago

That long egg looks *SUS*

#8

Cursed-Images-Twitter

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
1 hour ago

This is such an inspirational picture. Each time I see it, i feel a kind of unexplainable emotion of pride which remins me of why I converted my religion to McDonald’sism

#9

Cursed-Images-Twitter

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
1 hour ago

I love the pissed off face of the guy working behind :D

"And just in this mockumentary genre, some of these photographs were taken. Somewhere you can see that people deliberately stood up or sat down in the appropriate position to make it look funny or strange, somewhere there are obvious traces of post-processing. But about half of the pictures obviously look like they were taken completely by accident - and this is their value," Ivan believes.
#10

Cursed-Images-Twitter

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
56 minutes ago

Before the Government had microchips in the vaccine to programme us.

#11

Cursed-Images-Twitter

Jake E
Jake E
1 hour ago

"You think they are hot enough, SHARON."

#12

Cursed-Images-Twitter

Jake E
Jake E
1 hour ago

moments before death...

“In fact, when people now constantly walk around with smartphones, and many do not let go of them at all, just a few seconds are enough to see something funny or unusual and take a picture,” comments Ivan Strakhov. "And sometimes it turns out to be very interesting in general - a person photographs something ordinary, for example, their friend, car or pet, and then, having opened the photo, they see that there is something strange in the background."
#13

Cursed-Images-Twitter

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
1 hour ago

Chad about to jump the Ghost Boy?

#14

Cursed-Images-Twitter

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
58 minutes ago

“Mom, can we have Kanye West, Moth Man and Batman at home?” “No we already have Kanye West, Moth Man and Batman at home“ Kanye West, Moth Man and Batman at home:

#15

Cursed-Images-Twitter

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
1 hour ago

Oh deer!

Of course, professional photographers react faster - especially those who shoot sports events or weddings. "They're both about anticipation, action and reaction. If someone gives a toast, there will be a reaction. If someone tells a joke, I'm looking for where the laughter is going to come from," says photographer John Solano in an interview with Nikon USA website. An ordinary person with a smartphone will react way slower - but still, this speed is quite enough to get something very strange and really exciting.
#16

Cursed-Images-Twitter

Nenya
Nenya
1 hour ago

Pennywise fell asleep with a lit cigaret?

#17

Cursed-Images-Twitter

Nenya
Nenya
1 hour ago

I’m wondering if the story behind this photo could be anything but sad?

#18

Cursed-Images-Twitter

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
1 hour ago

What is so cursed about this? $2.59 is a good deal for children's thighs.

#19

Cursed-Images-Twitter

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
57 minutes ago

''Are you our Mummy? '' 😱😱😱

#20

Cursed-Images-Twitter

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
58 minutes ago

It’s just a Halloween decoration right? Right?

#21

Cursed-Images-Twitter

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
13 minutes ago

Ghost elephant? Wait.. what??

#22

Cursed-Images-Twitter

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
55 minutes ago

Yes Mark 😱

#23

Cursed-Images-Twitter

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
56 minutes ago

Poor child

#24

Cursed-Images-Twitter

#25

Cursed-Images-Twitter

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
1 hour ago

"Excuse me sir, do you have a moment to talk about Jesus Christ?"

#26

Cursed-Images-Twitter

Nenya
Nenya
1 hour ago

And you thought Cujo went rogue..

#27

Cursed-Images-Twitter

#28

Cursed-Images-Twitter

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
1 hour ago

That is one hell of a kidney stone he passed.

#29

Cursed-Images-Twitter

ojjunior
ojjunior
19 minutes ago

Bet it still works.

#30

Cursed-Images-Twitter

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
57 minutes ago

She’s looking for revenge

#31

Cursed-Images-Twitter

Jake E
Jake E
58 minutes ago

mmmmm

#32

Cursed-Images-Twitter

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
54 minutes ago

When minions run wild ...

#33

Cursed-Images-Twitter

crow_commits_murder
crow_commits_murder
47 minutes ago

"I take a chip... AND I EAT IT"

#34

Cursed-Images-Twitter

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
57 minutes ago

More of its brethren are on their way

#35

Cursed-Images-Twitter

#36

Cursed-Images-Twitter

#37

Cursed-Images-Twitter

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
13 minutes ago

Arrrgghhhhhh!!!!

