Once upon a time, photography was considered a true art. People could take pictures only a few times in their entire lives, and each time it was a real celebration - along with a wedding, the birth of a child, or, for example, graduation from school. These photographs could well be considered genuine works of art.

But now, when almost every one of us has the opportunity to take a photo, the number of images is growing exponentially. According to the authors of the Photutorial website, almost 54.5K photographs are taken every second in the whole world, and it is not surprising that among them there are incomparable masterpieces, as well as some strange, disgusting or even cringy ones.

It is precisely this category of photographs that the Twitter page called "Cursed Images" has been dedicated to for over a year, collecting the most bizarre, creepy and funny pictures ever taken. As of today, the page has approximately 6.5K followers and tens of thousands of likes.

Bored Panda has compiled for you a selection of the most popular pieces of media ever posted on this particular page, so please feel free to scroll to the very end, laugh, facepalm and if you have some cringy photos taken on your own, we'd definitely like to see them as well in the comments below.

