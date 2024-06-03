ADVERTISEMENT

Hi there! It's me again - a lover and designer of digital cross stitch patterns. Oh, this magical moment when you create a new cross stitch pattern, stitch a sample, and share your beauty with others (I hope it's beautiful).

I, too, like many people, want to bring a speck of beauty into this world. And if my patterns give someone a great mood, I will be very happy!

As usual, details about the patterns are at the link, and now some of my new and favorite projects.

Thank you for your attention!

More info: ballwool.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Bookmarks. I Love Simple Geometric Patterns

#2

The Seasons Smoothly Replace Each Other

#3

My Favorite Watercolor Style

#4

#5

My Geometric Patterns

#6

#7

Turtle

#8

My Bright Rooster

#9

My Favorite Miniatures, From Which I Create Gift Tags

#10

Yes, I'm A Lover Of Bright Colors ☺ Thank You Very Much For Your Attention!

