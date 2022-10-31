Hi! My name is Amanda and I am the owner of Hey Meeko.

I have always been into creative hobbies. When I was 11, I started creating jewelry pieces such as necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. I then moved on to creating polymer clay charms and Perler beading.

When the lockdown began in 2020, my workplace was closed, and I wasn't able to work anymore. For a while, like many others, I was playing Animal Crossing on Nintendo Switch, not knowing how to occupy myself, until l started looking for a hobby.

I started learning how to crochet with the amigurumi technique. After a few months of trying, I gave up, until I decided to pick it up again. From there, my journey of creating crochet Animal Crossing or Pokemon characters started. Soon enough I started making chubby-style animals such as whales, which is one of the more popular crochet plushies.

I began to share my work online, created an Instagram account, and decided to start a side hustle to see how it would go. I have since branched out to have a table at anime conventions and markets, and I started accepting custom orders as well. I love creating cute, chubby crochet creations that people can squish, cuddle, or 'cute up' a part of their everyday life with.

More info: heymeeko.com | Instagram | Etsy

#1

A Custom Gloom Pokemon Plushie

Autistic apricot
Autistic apricot
Community Member
28 minutes ago

That is so cute

#2

Teacup Sized Bumble Bee

Autistic apricot
Autistic apricot
Community Member
29 minutes ago

I need it

#3

Crochet Pot Plant Sprout Buddy

Autistic apricot
Autistic apricot
Community Member
28 minutes ago

I also might need this

#4

Crochet Pot Plant Sprout Buddy

#5

Bulbasaur Crochet Plushie

Community Member
13 minutes ago

SOOO CUTE!!

#6

Custom Crochet Plush Of A Customers Dog

#7

Started Off Crocheting Pokemon Like Oddish

#8

Custom Order Idea From A Friend That Wanted A Giant Whale Crochet Plush, It Is Now One Of My Most Popular Plushies

#9

Crochet Pot Plant Sprout Buddies

#10

Our Other Popular Item, Chonky Dinosaur

Community Member
12 minutes ago

I WANT TO GIVE IT A BIG HUG!

#11

This Is Me With A Bunch Of Giant Crochet Whales

#12

Mini Keychain Whales

#13

Giant Bumble Bee Buddies

Autistic apricot
Autistic apricot
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Awwwww

#14

Cute Tiny Bunny

#15

Pokemon Crochet Keychains

Autistic apricot
Autistic apricot
Community Member
27 minutes ago

I do need this as well

#16

Size Comparison Of Mini Keychain Whale vs. Giant Crochet Whale

#17

Teacup Sized Crochet Whales

#18

Crochet Pot Plant Sprout Buddies That Don't Need Water

#19

Teacup Sized Bumble Bees

