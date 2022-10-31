19submissions
I Used To Play ‘Animal Crossing’ Until I Learned How To Crochet And Bring Them To Life (19 Pics)
Hi! My name is Amanda and I am the owner of Hey Meeko.
I have always been into creative hobbies. When I was 11, I started creating jewelry pieces such as necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. I then moved on to creating polymer clay charms and Perler beading.
When the lockdown began in 2020, my workplace was closed, and I wasn't able to work anymore. For a while, like many others, I was playing Animal Crossing on Nintendo Switch, not knowing how to occupy myself, until l started looking for a hobby.
I started learning how to crochet with the amigurumi technique. After a few months of trying, I gave up, until I decided to pick it up again. From there, my journey of creating crochet Animal Crossing or Pokemon characters started. Soon enough I started making chubby-style animals such as whales, which is one of the more popular crochet plushies.
I began to share my work online, created an Instagram account, and decided to start a side hustle to see how it would go. I have since branched out to have a table at anime conventions and markets, and I started accepting custom orders as well. I love creating cute, chubby crochet creations that people can squish, cuddle, or 'cute up' a part of their everyday life with.
More info: heymeeko.com | Instagram | Etsy
A Custom Gloom Pokemon Plushie
Teacup Sized Bumble Bee
Crochet Pot Plant Sprout Buddy
Crochet Pot Plant Sprout Buddy
Custom Crochet Plush Of A Customers Dog
Started Off Crocheting Pokemon Like Oddish
Custom Order Idea From A Friend That Wanted A Giant Whale Crochet Plush, It Is Now One Of My Most Popular Plushies
Crochet Pot Plant Sprout Buddies
Our Other Popular Item, Chonky Dinosaur
This Is Me With A Bunch Of Giant Crochet Whales
Mini Keychain Whales
Giant Bumble Bee Buddies
Cute Tiny Bunny
Pokemon Crochet Keychains
Size Comparison Of Mini Keychain Whale vs. Giant Crochet Whale
Teacup Sized Crochet Whales
Crochet Pot Plant Sprout Buddies That Don't Need Water
Teacup Sized Bumble Bees
I think I need all of these, they look like they were made with love ❤️
So cute! I love the little pot plant buddies. And the bees!
