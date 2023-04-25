In my humble opinion, there are few places in the world more magical than a thrift store. They’re full of unexpected treasures like outdated clothing items that would be bold statements today, VHS tapes of films you haven’t watched in decades and bizarre home goods that make you wonder why they were ever created in the first place. What’s not to love?

So in celebration of all of the wackiest things shoppers have ever found at secondhand stores, we’ve taken a trip to the “Charity Shop [Stuff]” Facebook group. Below, you’ll find some of the quirkiest objects that have ended up on thrift store shelves, as well as conversations we were lucky enough to have with thrifting experts Dina Younis of Dina's Days and Jessica Potter of Used & Loved, so enjoy this opportunity to virtually window shop and be sure to upvote all of the items you might have been tempted to purchase!

#1

Perfect Ideas For Summer Holidays!

Perfect Ideas For Summer Holidays!

Charity Shop Report

I have been an avid thrift store shopper for as long as I can remember, pandas. My mother raised me taking me along to various secondhand shops, helping me find the best deals and instilling in me the importance of finding treasures that have been pre-loved. Gently used clothing items and household objects have much more character than something straight out of a factory, and they tend to be much more budget-friendly as well. Why wear the exact same clothes everyone else at school is bound to have when you could find a spectacular piece from the 80’s that will have you receiving compliments left and right?

And even if you’re not interested in purchasing anything at a thrift store, you might still want to visit one purely for entertainment purposes! Groups like Charity Shop [Stuff] show just how wild and amusing secondhand shops can be. This community, which was created in January 2022, has already amassed an impressive 20k members and has countless photos that might pique your curiosity. Who previously owned these things? Who decided to donate them? Will anyone else buy them? Strolling through a thrift store is like going on a treasure hunt, and lucky for us, the members of this group have already found some of the most intriguing pieces of gold! 
#2

Crud Mug Of The Day. Oxfam Guisborough

Crud Mug Of The Day. Oxfam Guisborough

Charity Shop Report

#3

British Heart Foundation Gloucester Lol She's Armless Really

British Heart Foundation Gloucester Lol She's Armless Really

Charity Shop Report

To learn more about thrifting from an expert, we reached out to Dina Younis of Dina’s Days, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. First, we wanted to know how Dina got into secondhand shopping. “My love for making old things new again started at an early age when I was living in Amman, Jordan,” she shared. “Not having access to many affordable malls or retail stores in Amman in the 1990s, I quickly learned that the best way to fulfill all of my pre-teen interests was to find a way to stretch my limited allowance.”

“I’d spend hours circling, highlighting, documenting, and caressing each page of the Delia’s catalog my cousin would mail us from the United States,” Dina explained. “Afterwards, I would budget my allowance and visit the thrift store to hunt for my favorite things, attempting to replicate the looks I’d dream about in the Delia’s catalog.This lifestyle continued with me as an adult. When I moved to the United States, I was really introduced to the world of thrifting. Places like Goodwill became my go-to destinations to spend my paycheck in high school. Today, nearly 95% of my wardrobe is secondhand. I believe in thrifting because it’s affordable, great for the environment, and promotes individuality and creativity.”
#4

First Donation Of The Day 😂

First Donation Of The Day 😂

Charity Shop Report

#5

Lol Saw This In Footsteps Gloucester

Lol Saw This In Footsteps Gloucester

Charity Shop Report

#6

Needless To Say We Didn't Buy It 😆 £4...mens T-Shirt

Needless To Say We Didn't Buy It 😆 £4...mens T-Shirt

Charity Shop Report

We also asked Dina why we should all be doing more of our shopping through secondhand sources. “It's sustainable, affordable, and promotes individuality and creativity,” she noted. “There is already SO MUCH stuff in circulation. If there's something you need, there's a pretty good chance you can find it secondhand - whether from a traditional thrift store, online thrift store or Facebook groups/Marketplace.” 

And when it comes to Dina's favorite things to thrift, she shared that she's partial to furniture and large home décor items like artwork. “One of my favorite recent finds is an Art Deco wood cabinet in excellent condition for $50!” she told Bored Panda.
#7

It's What She Would Have Wanted. And For £4 This Wasn't Being Left Behind. Highams Park Counselling Charity Shop

It’s What She Would Have Wanted. And For £4 This Wasn’t Being Left Behind. Highams Park Counselling Charity Shop

Charity Shop Report

#8

A Must For All Workplaces. We've All Done It. Hope Rescue, Pontypridd

A Must For All Workplaces. We've All Done It. Hope Rescue, Pontypridd

Charity Shop Report

#9

What The Actual .....? Cancer Research Penzance

What The Actual .....? Cancer Research Penzance

Charity Shop Report

If anyone out there is new to thrifting and needs some tips, Dina says, “Make a list, take it one section at a time, and GO OFTEN! Hands down, the number one reason I find great items is because I go often. Inventory changes daily, multiple times a day. If you're new to thrifting and want to make it more of a lifestyle, start small. Find yourself going to places like big box retail stores to browse on the weekend? Replace it with a visit to your local thrift store and see what you can find. Repeat this process and before you know it, you'll be a thrifting pro!”
#10

Godalming Barnardos 🤣😂 The Volunteer Said She Couldn't Bring Herself To Put It Out But Priced It At £1 Each Tassel - Now That's My Sisters Birthday Gift Sorted

Godalming Barnardos 🤣😂 The Volunteer Said She Couldn’t Bring Herself To Put It Out But Priced It At £1 Each Tassel - Now That’s My Sisters Birthday Gift Sorted

Charity Shop Report

#11

For All You Gary Barlow Fans. Barnardos Milton Keynes

For All You Gary Barlow Fans. Barnardos Milton Keynes

Charity Shop Report

#12

Bhf Lincoln UK... A Must Have For Any Dog Owner 😅

Bhf Lincoln UK... A Must Have For Any Dog Owner 😅

Charity Shop Report

“All thrifters love the thrill of the hunt and the element of surprise when treasure hunting, but I believe in the power of a thrift wish list!” Dina added. “To avoid feeling overwhelmed or tempted by inexpensive things you don't really need, try creating a thrift wish list. This will help you stay focused on what you're looking for. Just don't give up after the first try! Thrifting requires persistence and patience. Stick with it because there's nothing more rewarding than finding something on your thrift wish list!”

If you’d like to learn more tips and tricks from Dina or keep up with her best finds, be sure to visit her website Dina’s Days right here
#13

Saw This Today & Left It There 🤪

Saw This Today & Left It There 🤪

Charity Shop Report

The Exquisite Pancake
The Exquisite Pancake
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WHY WOULD YOU LEAVE IT ALSO WHERE CAN I GET IT!!

#14

£4 Barnados Dudley

£4 Barnados Dudley

Charity Shop Report

#15

In Case Anyone's Looking For A Bag Of 4 Pebbles (Don't Even Know Why On Earth You'd Donate, Let Along Try And Sell Them) You Can Find These At The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House

In Case Anyone's Looking For A Bag Of 4 Pebbles (Don’t Even Know Why On Earth You’d Donate, Let Along Try And Sell Them) You Can Find These At The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House

Charity Shop Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My son and his cousin tried to set up a lemonade stand one summer but it failed, so they changed the sign and sold rocks all afternoon to passersby who thought it was funny. They earned enough to buy a small motorized dinghy.

We were lucky enough to get in touch with another secondhand expert, Jessica Potter, Co-Founder of Used & Loved, to hear her thoughts on the topic as well. “I got into secondhand mainly when I was pregnant with my first,” she shared with Bored Panda. “We were worried about the impact having a baby would have on the planet, with all the stuff we (thought) we needed, so we decided to try and only buy second-hand for him. It was a real struggle though, because I still loved buying new, I couldn’t switch off that feeling of being tempted by the ease and wider choices of buying new.”

“So I had to learn a few techniques and train my brain to say no to new, like if I saw something new I wanted, I’d try really hard to engage my brain, stop myself and thing, could I find this second-hand, and the answer was usually yes, so I’d put it down,” Jessica went on to explain. “Most of the time, I’d forget what it was I wanted anyway, so I saved myself buying crap/stuff on impulse that I didn’t need (or even want).”
#16

Well, Made Me Laugh... Jumble Sale Fundraiser For A Youth Theatre, East Oxford, 20p

Well, Made Me Laugh... Jumble Sale Fundraiser For A Youth Theatre, East Oxford, 20p

Charity Shop Report

#17

Seen In Greenwich

Seen In Greenwich

Charity Shop Report

#18

Not Entirely Sure…but I Think It's A Plastic Eiffel Tower You Hang Around Your Neck And Drink Alcohol From. Salvation Army, St Petersburg, Fl

Not Entirely Sure…but I Think It’s A Plastic Eiffel Tower You Hang Around Your Neck And Drink Alcohol From. Salvation Army, St Petersburg, Fl

Charity Shop Report

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Paint the base black, get some little LED lights and pop them in it.

“The biggest thing I love about secondhand is how much cheaper it is,” Jess noted. “I could never go back to buying everything new again, it just seems like such a huge waste of money now! And you can buy better quality things, better brands than you might have been able to if you bought new.”   

“The habit of buying new, is more about the experience/high of buying things, filling a need for us,” she explained. “But actually, that consumption doesn’t really make us happy, it can leave us feeling guilty for spending too much money, burdened with too much stuff that we didn’t really love all that much in the first place, and filling our time doing it, when we could spend that money and time doing something that really makes us happy (even if we need to discover what that is, it’s so worth it).”
#19

What's In Your Knickers? My Purse Of Course £2.50 Leeds, (Forgot Exactly Which Shop)

What’s In Your Knickers? My Purse Of Course £2.50 Leeds, (Forgot Exactly Which Shop)

Charity Shop Report

JuJu
JuJu
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I already have a boobiesinacorset-purse

#20

Julia's House, Christchurch....only £3

Julia's House, Christchurch....only £3

Charity Shop Report

#21

Band Of Cats At Jane's Charity Shop, Also Romsey

Band Of Cats At Jane’s Charity Shop, Also Romsey

Charity Shop Report

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
8 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These can provide background music & good vibes when we sacrifice tony

Jessica also shared that, surprisingly, her best find was actually discovered at a recycling center. “Someone was throwing away a handmade wooden cabinet, so we rehomed it, which we just love,” she explained. “It was a bit rough around the edges, but we’ve given it a polish, and it’s beautiful now, and worth quite a bit of money. Another great find was a vintage Luxo Lamp L2 (a Pixar style lamp) which, again, is slightly rough around the edges, but it has so much character!”
#22

3 Old Ring Pulls In Plastic. Age UK Walthamstow. And It Is Now Mine…

3 Old Ring Pulls In Plastic. Age UK Walthamstow. And It Is Now Mine…

Charity Shop Report

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

business gift from an aluminium company

#23

I Have Questions. Questions I'm Not Sure I Want To Know The Answers To. Still Available In Haw, Hull If You Want A Budget Option For Your Old Granny ☠️

I Have Questions. Questions I’m Not Sure I Want To Know The Answers To. Still Available In Haw, Hull If You Want A Budget Option For Your Old Granny ☠️

Charity Shop Report

#24

Apple Sauce Head Found In Tenovus, Romsey

Apple Sauce Head Found In Tenovus, Romsey

Charity Shop Report

Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love apple sauce with a pork chop.

As far as advice for those who want to get into thrifting, Jess recommends looking for inspiration for what you want to buy. “The thing with buying secondhand online is that it’s all so hidden behind a search bar, so you need to know what you’re looking for,” she explained. “This means so many amazing items go unseen, or a lucky person gets to grab a bargain. So be that lucky person, by looking for inspiration of what to buy, before you start looking. And for in-store thrift shopping, take your time. You need to look at everything in a shop to find the hidden gems. So go there when you have plenty of time, enjoy it and the thrift gods will give you something good.”
#25

Saw This At Charity Shop Any Ideas

Saw This At Charity Shop Any Ideas

Charity Shop Report

Surenu
Surenu
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awkward ER story nobody is going to believe in the making?

#26

There Are Some Charity Shops That Think They Are Antique Shops. Cornwall Hospice Truro Has Many Items With Price Tags Like This. £700…. Kerching!

There Are Some Charity Shops That Think They Are Antique Shops. Cornwall Hospice Truro Has Many Items With Price Tags Like This. £700…. Kerching!

Charity Shop Report

Moxitron Jazz
Moxitron Jazz
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

some people watched too much Antiques Roadshow...

#27

Run Don't Walk For This Beautiful Outfit In Barnardo's Fallowfield!!

Run Don't Walk For This Beautiful Outfit In Barnardo's Fallowfield!!

Charity Shop Report

Ariom Dahl
Ariom Dahl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes! Especially if the wig is included. :)

“Once you start buying things you like secondhand, something unlocks in your mind, and you realize how foolish you’ve been to spend all your money on following new fashion before,” Jessica added. “Play around with secondhand, work out your real personal style, and you can get so much confidence with your newfound identity! It takes some experimenting, but that’s all part of the fun!”

If you’d like to go on your own thrifting journey, be sure to check out Used & Loved right here!
#28

Easter Bunny In A Mr Tumble Waistcoat Anyone? Available From Salvation Army Newmarket 🤣🤣

Easter Bunny In A Mr Tumble Waistcoat Anyone? Available From Salvation Army Newmarket 🤣🤣

Charity Shop Report

The Exquisite Pancake
The Exquisite Pancake
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh…oh good lord…just when I was running out of nightmare fuel…

#29

Rspca Blackstock Rd

Rspca Blackstock Rd

Charity Shop Report

Are you feeling inspired to take a trip to your local thrift shop, pandas? If the Macklemore song wasn’t enough to convince you how incredible (and bizarre) these stores can be, we hope this list was! Be sure to upvote the pics you find most amusing, and feel free to share in the comments what the most surprising objects you’ve ever found at thrift stores were. Then, if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article featuring a similarly strange group, we recommend checking out this piece next!
#30

Oxfam Cleveleys If You Want This Fine Garment!

Oxfam Cleveleys If You Want This Fine Garment!

Charity Shop Report

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
8 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

... what kind of shop did this originally come from...

#31

Found This In Scope In Great Yarmouth... Definitely Came Home With Me So I Can Prank My Kids 🤣

Found This In Scope In Great Yarmouth... Definitely Came Home With Me So I Can Prank My Kids 🤣

Charity Shop Report

#32

Was It Me You Were Looking For £1 From Pdsa Brighton 🖐

Was It Me You Were Looking For £1 From Pdsa Brighton 🖐

Charity Shop Report

#33

Barnsley Charity Shop Fish Sliders 🙈

Barnsley Charity Shop Fish Sliders 🙈

Charity Shop Report

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

omg love these do they flap when u walk and will your cats attack them

#34

Someone's Been Having A Go At Painting... Do Charity Shops Ever Throw Anything Away Because It's Really Bad? Pdsa, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Someone's Been Having A Go At Painting... Do Charity Shops Ever Throw Anything Away Because It's Really Bad? Pdsa, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Charity Shop Report

The Exquisite Pancake
The Exquisite Pancake
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey don’t be mean! The Pikachu ones are good!….we don’t talk about Sonic

#35

I'm Guessing Sue Wasn't Happy With Her 50th Birthday Present From Friends 🤣

I'm Guessing Sue Wasn't Happy With Her 50th Birthday Present From Friends 🤣

Charity Shop Report

#36

Yep, A Meerkat Elvis. And It Was In The Glass Cabinet So It Was Worth A Fair Bit…

Yep, A Meerkat Elvis. And It Was In The Glass Cabinet So It Was Worth A Fair Bit…

Charity Shop Report

AJay
AJay
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

£15 is definitely a fair bit these days

#37

Just Why Would Anyone Make This?

Just Why Would Anyone Make This?

Charity Shop Report

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is one of those things that I could quite easily take a baseball bat and hit the thing in to thousands of pieces

#38

Burnham, Secret World Wildlife Rescue

Burnham, Secret World Wildlife Rescue

Charity Shop Report

#39

My Partner Went On A Charity Shop Binge Today And Came Home With This Thing! He's Named It Cuthbert 🙈🤣 Age UK- Wolverhampton

My Partner Went On A Charity Shop Binge Today And Came Home With This Thing! He's Named It Cuthbert 🙈🤣 Age UK- Wolverhampton

Charity Shop Report

#40

Wooden Ghost Thing, Yours For £1 Sue Ryder, Leeds

Wooden Ghost Thing, Yours For £1 Sue Ryder, Leeds

Charity Shop Report

#41

I Love It!

I Love It!

Charity Shop Report

#42

Well If You Are A Last Of The Summer Wine Fan.. Longfield Glos £3.50 Each

Well If You Are A Last Of The Summer Wine Fan.. Longfield Glos £3.50 Each

Charity Shop Report

#43

Mini Fagin Toby Jug 🤔 @ Knebworth Ymca Shop

Mini Fagin Toby Jug 🤔 @ Knebworth Ymca Shop

Charity Shop Report

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't it a character jug because a Toby jug includes the who body? I think I was told it is easy to know the difference because a Toby includes toes, as in head to toe

#44

She Wanted A Pony 😆 Shaw Trust, Glastonbury

She Wanted A Pony 😆 Shaw Trust, Glastonbury

Charity Shop Report

#45

Dove House Hospice Charity Shop,hull

Dove House Hospice Charity Shop,hull

Charity Shop Report

#46

I Found This A Year Ago, And It Still Haunts Me. I Dont Get It?!!? 😖😖

I Found This A Year Ago, And It Still Haunts Me. I Dont Get It?!!? 😖😖

Charity Shop Report

#47

This Delight Can Be Yours For The Princely Sum Of £3.99. Age UK In Crosby, Liverpool

This Delight Can Be Yours For The Princely Sum Of £3.99. Age UK In Crosby, Liverpool

Charity Shop Report

#48

Want A Fish Tank Without The Responsibility Of Cleaning And Feeding The Fish. Cardigan Barnardos Has Just The Thing For You

Want A Fish Tank Without The Responsibility Of Cleaning And Feeding The Fish. Cardigan Barnardos Has Just The Thing For You

Charity Shop Report

AJay
AJay
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is the first apostrophe a comma?

#49

Beep Beep. Pdsa, Wallsend, Newcastle Upon Tyne (20p)

Beep Beep. Pdsa, Wallsend, Newcastle Upon Tyne (20p)

Charity Shop Report

#50

Ashbourne Shops Certainly Didn't Dissapoint!!

Ashbourne Shops Certainly Didn't Dissapoint!!

Charity Shop Report

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like someone will turn up in the ER with an extremely unbelievable story and sausage fingers stuck up their *ahem*

#51

Found In Roy Castle Lung Cancer Shop In Sale. £50 For Mike Baldwin's Tie

Found In Roy Castle Lung Cancer Shop In Sale. £50 For Mike Baldwin’s Tie

Charity Shop Report

AJay
AJay
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wasn't Mike Baldwin a fictional character from Coronation Street?

#52

Age UK, Morpeth

Age UK, Morpeth

Charity Shop Report

#53

The Price!!!!!!! Shaw Trust, Stoke Newington, North London. These Often Sell For Less Than £5 On Second Hand Sites

The Price!!!!!!! Shaw Trust, Stoke Newington, North London. These Often Sell For Less Than £5 On Second Hand Sites

Charity Shop Report

#54

Red

Red Cross Earlestown: £1.99 Didn’t Buy 😓

Charity Shop [nonsense] Report

#55

Bondi Jct. Salvo’s. My Previous Two Split Opinion But Surely This One Is Worthy Of Damnation To Hell. Anyone Know Who He Is ?

Bondi Jct. Salvo’s. My Previous Two Split Opinion But Surely This One Is Worthy Of Damnation To Hell. Anyone Know Who He Is ?

Charity Shop [nonsense] Report

#56

Colin Gets About… Each, Attleborough

Colin Gets About… Each, Attleborough

Charity Shop [nonsense] Report

#57

Is It A Giant Wooden Sandal?! 🤔😂👟 Sense Crewe

Is It A Giant Wooden Sandal?! 🤔😂👟 Sense Crewe

Charity Shop [nonsense] Report

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like a ham-holder "jamon espanol"

