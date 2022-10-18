So grab a flashlight and get ready to explore some of the most chilling folklore in the world. From bad luck symbols to breaking mirrors to walking under ladders, these are the stories behind the most common superstitions passed down through generations.

But have you ever wondered why you avoid crossing paths with black cats? Or why you knock on wood? Well, we’ve got some news for you: every superstitious belief has its own origin story. Folklore can be spooky — and in some cases, downright scary — but it also has a lot of fun stories behind it that can spin into creepiness. And who doesn’t love a creepy superstition story?

There’s nothing wrong with a good dose of spookiness. Some common superstitions were created centuries ago by people who, unable to explain phenomena by simple logic, relied on superstition to clear up their origins. And even when technology and science advanced and offered an explanation, some superstitions still survived.

That’s what superstitions are like. They can be sinister or silly, but for millennia, they’ve made us believe we can somehow influence the flow of luck with simple actions. You know, like being extra careful around mirrors or bringing talismans and amulets wherever we go to kick away any bad luck sign.

Imagine this: you’re going about your day, maybe listening to music or heading to work. Suddenly, you realize you’ve just walked under a ladder. You’ve accidentally done something considered taboo, and since you’re superstitious, now everything is ruined. But then you see a penny on that same sidewalk, and you sigh in relief because you know that luck has turned in your favor once again.

#1 The number 13 is unlucky.



From the 1890s, a number of English language sources relate this unlucky number to a biblical reference. Judas Iscariot, who was among the 13 people present at the Last Supper, was the disciple who betrayed Jesus and also the 13th person to sit at the table.

#2 Witch window.



The name “witch window” appears to come from a folk belief that witches cannot fly with their broomsticks through tilted windows. So these windows, nearly exclusive to Vermont, supposedly keep witches out of the house.

#3 Sticking chopsticks upright into your rice.



Both in Chinese and Japanese culture, it’s taboo to stick your chopsticks vertically in a bowl of rice. This is traditionally how people pay tribute to their ancestors, so it gives the impression that your food is meant for the dead.

#4 Never kill spiders in the house.



In many cultures, spiders are considered messengers, and their appearance means that something’s about to happen. So basically, killing a spider means you’re getting rid of a creature that came to your house to give you a message.

#5 Don’t walk backward.



In Portugal, walking backward is a huge superstition — it’s essentially a way to tell the devil about your location and where you’re headed.

#6 Pregnant women should give in to their (fish) cravings.



According to a bizarre Canadian superstition, expectant mothers who crave fish but don’t eat it will end up giving birth to a baby with a fish head.

#7 Saying the same word as your friend at the same time.



A superstition from Italy indicates that saying the same word at the same time condemns you to never get married. Touching your nose after saying the word, however, reverses the effect.

#8 Singing at the dinner table summons evil spirits.



Also common in Bohemia and North Carolina, this Dutch superstition says that singing at the dinner table could attract evil spirits. Its origins are uncertain.

#9 Never buy a clock as a gift.



In Chinese culture, the expression “giving a clock” has the same pronunciation as “attending a funeral,” thus it’s tradition to never gift a clock to someone you love.

#10 Spider at your door.



A spider might present itself at your front door as a way of letting you know you’ll soon be visited by someone.

#11 Chewing gum at night.



According to a Turkish legend, when a person chews gum at night, that gum is actually the flesh of the dead. The legend’s origins are not clear.

#12 Needles and pins always cause trouble.



If you find yourself with a hole in your shirt and someone offers to mend it, chew on a piece of thread while they do — otherwise, your brain will stay sewn onto the piece of clothing.

#13 Pregnant women shouldn’t eat asymmetrical foods.



There’s a Korean superstition that eating unshapely food while pregnant means your child will be born ugly.

#14 Sudden stabbing pains.



In English folklore, it’s common superstition that if you suddenly experience stabbing pains, it means that woodland elves are shooting invisible arrows at you. According to the legend, these arrows fell from the sky and were used by elves to kill cattle and inflict pain on humans.



#15 Three sixes in a row (666).



This superstition is a biblical reference. In the Book of Revelation — the final book of the New Testament — “666” is the number of the Beast, an antagonistic creature. It’s now widely recognized as one of the symbols of the Antichrist or the Devil.

#16 Walking under a ladder draws misfortune.



This common superstition dates back to Ancient Egypt. Egyptians regarded the shape of the triangle as sacred because it was the shape of their most beloved architectural structure: the pyramids. Since a leaning ladder forms a triangle, walking under one was considered a sign of bad luck.

#17 Tuck your thumbs in at the cemetery.



Straight from Japan, this superstitious belief is meant to keep a person’s parents from dying. Because the Japanese word for thumb translates to “parent finger”, people hide their thumbs when they pass by a graveyard or a hearse.

#18 Never rock an empty chair.



Rocking an empty chair in the South can be a no-no, since it’s believed this gesture invites spirits into the house. Another popular version of the superstition claims that if you stand up from a rocking chair and let it keep moving, you’ll get sick within the next year.

#19 Burying a St. Joseph statue.



This tradition dates back hundreds of years. It’s believed that burying a St. Joseph statue can help you sell a house, especially if you bury it near the sale sign or close to the road.

#20 Whistling at night summons snakes.



In Japanese folklore, it’s believed that whistling at night will summon “snakes,” which refers to supernatural monsters, criminals… and yeah, actual snakes. In ancient Japan, thieves used whistle sounds to communicate with each other at night; that’s why a careless whistle in the middle of the night could get you unwanted visits.

#21 Sleeping with your head pointed north.



Never sleep with your head facing north, or you’ll die prematurely: that’s what one of the most famous Japanese superstitions says. The roots of this belief are in Buddhist funeral practices, in which the dead are laid down with their heads facing north.

#22 Be careful where you sweep!



If a broom touches your feet while someone is sweeping the floor, you’ll be destined to spend your life alone and never find true love. This superstition is shared by many countries.

#23 Never take photos of a sleeping person.



It’s believed the spirit of a person leaves their body when they sleep and can be captured in photos with the blinding flash from cameras.

#24 Washing your feet and face immediately after reaching home.



Asian folklore has plenty of superstitions related to spirits. One of them says that as we go about our daily lives, we may attract wandering spirits from various places that might follow us back to the house. The best way to keep them away? Wash your face and feet as soon as you get home!

#25 Whistling at night.



According to Chinese and Korean beliefs, whistling at night catches the attention of wandering spirits and invites them into your house.

#26 Keeping your shoes upside down.



Egyptians believe it’s taboo to leave your shoes upside down in your house. The soles, dirty from the streets, end up facing upward toward the sky, which means you’re deliberately insulting God.

#27 Don’t sit at the corner of a table.



In many cultures, an unmarried person isn’t supposed to sit at the corner of a dinner table or they’ll have problems finding a partner for marriage. Its origins are unknown.

#28 Never say “Happy Birthday” too early.



Celebrating or even congratulating someone for their birthday before the day arrives brings misfortune on that person.

#29 Don't go right home after a funeral.



In Filipino culture, it’s customary for people not to go straight home after a funeral. If someone does, a bad spirit might follow and come inside. Therefore, mourners will make a stop somewhere else first, just in case.

#30 Don’t play with yo-yos.



Following a disastrous drought in 1933, the Syrian prime minister banned yo-yos, because of a widespread fear among people that yo-yos angered the heavens and caused the drought as punishment. The ban was lifted only after a long time.

#31 Don’t step on a manhole.



It’s a common belief that stepping on a manhole leads to bad luck and a broken heart.

#32 Don’t jump over a child.



In Turkey, jumping over a child will curse them to stay short for the rest of their life.

#33 Carry an acorn to stay young.



In ancient Britain, women carried acorns around with them to stay young. The oak tree was believed to provide longevity and to ward off illness due to its long life.

#34 An awkward silence means an angel is passing over.



This curious superstition is attributed to Dylan Thomas’ Portrait Of The Artist, which includes the line, “A host of angels must be passing by… What a silence there is!”

#35 Go to hospital on a Wednesday.



It’s believed the best day to go to hospital is on a Wednesday. Monday is the best day to leave and Saturday is the worst, as it means you’ll soon be back.

#36 Cross your fingers.



Common worldwide, putting one finger across another is a sign of hoping for good luck.

#37 Bad luck comes in threes.



It’s said that when two unlucky events occur, a third will follow soon.

#38 Be wary of full moons.



Full moons are commonly associated with chaos. It’s a popular superstition in the healthcare community that full moons bring unusual events to hospitals.

#39 Breaking a mirror brings seven years of bad luck.



It’s a common belief that when you break a mirror, bad luck is sure to follow. This superstition dates back to the Romans, who believed that our souls could be seen in a mirror, and that damaging the mirror would damage one’s soul.

#40 Don’t trim your nails after sundown.



In Japanese culture, it’s believed you shouldn’t clip your nails at night, or you’ll die before your parents. A variation says you shouldn’t cut your fingernails at night, or bad spirits will enter your body through the fresh cut in your fingernails. It’s an ancient tradition, from when electricity and nail clippers didn’t exist and people would cut their nails with a knife. Imagine cutting your nails with a knife in the dark!

#41 A black cat crossing your path is a bad luck symbol.



Pope Gregory IX was not a cat person. He issued a warning against having or associating with cats, portraying the felines as the devil in disguise working closely with witches to place curses on people.

#42 Hold your breath when you pass a cemetery.



According to an old superstition from the South, holding your breath near a cemetery is a way to avoid inhaling a recently departed spirit.

#43 Change your broom regularly.



In most cultures, it’s common to buy a new broom when moving to another house. An old broom brings negativity from the past into your new life.

#44 Falling from a persimmon tree leads to premature death.



Persimmon trees have a deep connection to life and death in Japanese folklore and religion. Spirits are believed to be found under persimmon trees, and souls will cling to persimmon trees near their family homes. The superstition was likely invented to keep kids from climbing them, since persimmon trees have fragile branches.

#45 Opening umbrellas indoors.



Umbrellas are used as a shield against the rain. Opening them indoors is considered an insult to the sun gods, who may decide to cast bad luck on you.

#46 Tossing spilled salt over the shoulder.



Spilling any amount of salt is a bad omen in many cultures and religions. To protect yourself, it’s common to take a pinch of the spilled salt and toss it over your left shoulder. By doing this, you drive away any evil spirits who may want to cause misfortune.

#47 Don’t gossip in front of the cat.



A superstition from Denmark says you’re not supposed to discuss anything private in the presence of a cat because they’ll gossip about it.

#48 Don’t wear red during a storm.



In the Philippines, it’s common belief this color attracts lightning, so better avoid wearing it during a thunderstorm!

#49 Don’t point directly at the moon.



As the saying goes, if you point at the moon, the back of your ears will get cut off while you are sleeping.

#50 Never take photos of three people.



In some Asian countries, it’s believed that taking a photo of three people together will result in the person in the middle dying first.

#51 Don’t put your hat on the bed.



In the past, people believed evil spirits resided in the hair, so they’d never put their hat on the bed where they slept. Most likely, these “evil spirits” were just static electricity buildup, a reaction attributed to the spirits lurking among people’s locks.

#52 Seeing magpies.



Seeing a magpie is a sign that sorrow is coming your way.

#53 Don’t place two mirrors opposite each other.



Facing mirrors have long been considered a doorway for the devil.

#54 No cheers with water.



A German superstition claims that cheering with water means you’re actually wishing death upon the people you’re drinking with.

#55 Don’t play with scissors.



Playing with scissors will, according to Egyptian lore, bring bad luck.

#56 Eating goat meat could make you hairy.



In Rwanda, women are superstitious about eating goat meat because they fear that it will cause them to grow facial hair.



#57 Say “Rabbit rabbit rabbit” every month.



In Britain and North America, it’s believed that saying “Rabbit rabbit rabbit” on the first day of a new month brings luck for the rest of it. It’s not clear where this superstition comes from.

#58 Knock on wood.



Knocking on wood is a common superstition that many people believe will bring them good luck or ward off bad luck.

#59 Itchy palms.



An old superstition says that when your palms itch, it means money is coming… or going away. An itching left palm means you’ll soon lose money, while an itching right palm is a signal that money is coming your way.

#60 Horseshoes.



An upside-down horseshoe on or above a door means that home welcomes prosperity and good luck while warding off evil.

#61 Don’t enter a room with your left foot.



In Spain, it’s considered bad luck to walk into a room with your left foot. It is always better to enter with your right.

#62 No bananas on board.



Fishermen believe bananas are bad luck. Something about a shipload of bananas that carried some weird bacteria which killed everyone on board. Another theory claims that when trade ships from the Caribbean and Spain started to disappear, only bananas could be found among the wreckages.

#63 Using wind chimes.



They’re used in Vastu and Feng Shui to ward off misfortune and bad luck.

#64 Covering your mouth when you yawn.



Cover your mouth while yawning or the devil will sneak in.

#65 Don’t whistle indoors.



In Turkey, there’s a superstition that whistling at night summons the devil. In Estonia and Latvia, whistling indoors can cause the house to burst into flames.

#66 Acorn at the window.



Acorns are believed to bring good luck, although old wives’ tales give them an additional purpose. Setting an acorn on your windowsill is supposed to keep lightning out of your home.

#67 Hanging your laundry at night invites spirits.



Hanging clothes at night? Bad idea. In Japan, it’s believed clothes give spirits a familiar object to “cling to.” This belief started back when kimonos were inherited after the previous owner passed away and their spirit would latch on them to try and reconnect to their former selves.

#68 Don’t use a fan with the door closed.



In South Korea, “fan death” is a genuine countrywide fear, with the country’s official safety board even warning people to keep windows or a door open all the time when a fan is running. While the mechanics of fan death are impossible given how electric fans operate, this belief persisted till the mid-2000s.

#69 Rubbing dog fur.



In the past, people used to think that when bitten by a dog, you’re supposed to rub some of the dog’s fur on the wound to prevent an infection.

#70 Owls are bad omens.



According to an Egyptian superstition, if you see or hear an owl, prepare for terrible news.

#71 Don’t let your purse touch the floor.



In Brazil, putting your purse or wallet on the floor means you’ll end up in poverty.

#72 Seventh sons will become werewolves.



According to an Argentine legend, the seventh son is prone to fall victim to a werewolf curse. This old myth hit the headlines in 2014 when it was rumored that former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner had adopted a boy as her godson to avoid him turning into a werewolf.

#73 The number 4.



The number 4 represents bad luck and death in most East Asian countries. In Japan, the word “four” has a similar pronunciation to the verb “to die,” and its use is avoided in many elevators, apartment numbers, and hospital rooms.

#74 Wedding bells ward off evil.



Brides have been known to wear bells on their dresses to ward off evil spirits who might try to ruin their marriages — as opposed to relatives who have too many spirits and end up ruining the wedding.