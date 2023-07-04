We are back with Will Santino's absurdly funny comics. Will is a cartoonist and illustrator who is known mostly for mythical and historical humor. His distinctive artwork is usually all in black and white with some occasional splashes of color. Will's genius lies in his ability to convey hilarious messages using minimal words, allowing the visuals to speak volumes.

In the previous article, Will shared insight into how he keeps his ideas coming. "In order to have output, I need input. I read a lot of fiction and I love learning about new things, so I end up on Wikipedia a lot. I love mythology, and history, and fables, and art, and language. I love to learn, so my silly ideas are often the byproduct of my curiosity. More specifically, I drink coffee and doodle in a sketchbook. Coming up with ideas is about having inside jokes with yourself, and then seeing if you can communicate it to another person. It’s about having fun, too. Coming up with a good idea is fun."

For more of Will's comics, see our previous Bored Panda posts here and here.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | Facebook | willsantino.com | society6.com

Kat Hoth
Kat Hoth
Community Member
The Vaccum Vanquisher!

Oais Wright
Oais Wright
Community Member
I think it's about that "Duck, Duck, Goose" game

