Have you ever wondered what Queen Elizabeth II would look like if she was in a Wes Anderson movie? Or would the Eiffel Tower look different if the River Seine suddenly ran dry? Thanks to AI image generators, now you don't have to imagine.

Sure, you can use the AI art generators to see what Bill Gates or Mark Zuckerberg would look like working at Subway. But other creators are more interested in manipulating the vast art databases to conjure up something even more intriguing. Such is the If Only AI project.

Its creator and owner Vincent Smadja agreed to have a short chat with Bored Panda. He told us more about what inspired his AI art project, what tools he uses to create the images you see in this list, and his two cents on whether AI art is just "an illusion of art."