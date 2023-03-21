Some kids seem to think they’re the main character of a movie when they embark on all sorts of adventures. They might feel they’re in charge or believe themselves to be untouchable. They can also make the executive decision to treat everything around them like a prop; even if it’s a live seagull, for instance.

This exact scenario (yup, a kid successfully caught a seagull after using gummy worms as bait) and other comedy movie-like situations appeared on a recent Twitter thread, started by the user DianaG2772. She told the online community members about her call with the school regarding her daughter’s bird hunting abilities, and they made sure to share their own stories with her. Scroll down to find their humorous accounts below and make sure to have some popcorn ready.

source: who cares

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

frugally_minded Report

15points
POST
#2

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

Uglybunsmaker Report

11points
POST
#3

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

elainehicks78 Report

10points
POST
#4

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

Geir7994 Report

10points
POST
#5

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

Domnamagistra Report

9points
POST
#6

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

clairesnotgrim Report

7points
POST
#7

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

Laurette Burgess Russell Report

7points
POST
#8

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

EricSieckmann Report

5points
POST
#9

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

TanyaN090770 Report

5points
POST
#10

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

Megan_Pow Report

5points
POST
#11

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

Shes_so_Sandi Report

5points
POST
#12

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

DrWeissengruber Report

5points
POST
#13

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

MichaelDLonzo Report

5points
POST
#14

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

Sandy Mabey Report

4points
POST
#15

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

Denise Burger Report

4points
POST
#16

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

vittel_coke Report

3points
POST
#17

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

Lady_of_Floors Report

3points
POST
#18

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

BynThereDoneTht Report

3points
POST
#19

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

WishinRemission Report

3points
POST
#20

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

bostonwolfe Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

J Alexander Estrada Report

3points
POST
#22

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

Mandy Crawford Report

3points
POST
#23

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

mxleedy_ Report

3points
POST
#24

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

lungareaux Report

2points
POST
#25

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

adriennedarrah Report

2points
POST
#26

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

hduns9 Report

2points
POST
#27

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

goldjaboytellem Report

2points
POST
#28

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

MDcoach21 Report

2points
POST
#29

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

PythiaLatis Report

2points
POST
#30

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

amit_ganguli Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

stormysierra70 Report

2points
POST
#32

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

jadefrogz Report

2points
POST
#33

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

Eikey1729 Report

2points
POST
#34

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

David McKelvey Report

2points
POST
#35

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

Rachelle Tyndall Report

2points
POST
#36

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

Fergie_Kate Report

1point
POST
#37

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

senaforcville Report

1point
POST
#38

Crazy-Stuff-Kids-Have-Done-Twitter-Thread

Melyssa Jean Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!