Some kids seem to think they’re the main character of a movie when they embark on all sorts of adventures. They might feel they’re in charge or believe themselves to be untouchable. They can also make the executive decision to treat everything around them like a prop; even if it’s a live seagull, for instance.

This exact scenario (yup, a kid successfully caught a seagull after using gummy worms as bait) and other comedy movie-like situations appeared on a recent Twitter thread, started by the user DianaG2772. She told the online community members about her call with the school regarding her daughter’s bird hunting abilities, and they made sure to share their own stories with her. Scroll down to find their humorous accounts below and make sure to have some popcorn ready.

