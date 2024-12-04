ADVERTISEMENT

According to Zety's Leaving a Job: Termination to Resignation 2023 Report, nearly 6 in 10 (58%) of employees are afraid of being fired. In fact, 54 percent are so terrified of that thought that they admitted it scares them "more than death."

So Reddit user Balansky decided to invite people to fuel each other's nightmares and asked everyone on the platform to share the quickest ways they've seen workers getting the boot.

From terrible mistakes to entitled managers, here are some of the most memorable stories they've received.