As we grow up, work begins to dominate our lives. Research shows that the time we spend with our coworkers far exceeds that which we spend with our family and friends. To put it bluntly, it makes sense to surround yourself with people you get along with well at the office. Odds are that you have at least one work bestie who you get along with like a house on fire.

That’s where the ‘Coworkers Be Like’ Instagram page comes in. The account is dedicated to hilariously spot-on workplace memes that are beyond relatable. We’ve collected some of the best ones to keep you company while you’re pretending to work. Scroll down, upvote the ones that you really vibed with, and be sure to send them to your fave colleagues. We know they need a break, you know they need a break—give them an excuse to laugh while you grab a(nother) cup of cheap coffee.

Bored Panda was interested to learn more about building friendships with one's coworkers and boss in the office, so we reached out to workplace expert Lynn Taylor, the author of ‘Tame Your Terrible Office Tyrant' and a popular blog on Psychology Today. You'll find the insights she shared with us below.