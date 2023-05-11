What makes a perfect album is highly subjective, and sometimes, we might not even be able to articulate what it is about a piece of music that speaks to us. Oftentimes, an amazing song or album just does. We don’t have to over analyze it. But it’s a little bit easier to dissect album cover art. Personally, I tend to dissociate the cover photo from the music itself. I can love an album and think nothing of the photo or love a photo and be disappointed in the music. But when they come together to perfectly compliment one another, it makes the record a true masterpiece.

The Images That Could Be Album Covers Instagram account shares photos that could fit any genre of music, yet they all would work perfectly as album artwork. I can imagine stumbling upon any one of them while flipping through records at a vinyl shop, and clearly, they’ve mastered the art of album photos, as the page has amassed an impressive 102k followers through sharing only 452 posts. Whether you love rock, metal, indie, country, rap, classical or pop music, you’re sure to find something that you could see your favorite band releasing!